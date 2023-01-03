Read full article on original website
Return of sunshine tomorrow, even if not for long
It has been quite cloudy lately. But just how cloudy has it been? We have seen five days in a row with completely overcast skies, and we haven’t seen less than 50 percent cloud cover since Christmas day. This stretch followed another similar stretch the two weeks prior to Christmas. Needless to say, if you have been feeling lousy lately, feel free to blame it on the weather.
