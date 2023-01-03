ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

trex global

TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields

U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
104.1 WIKY

China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
R.A. Heim

A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington

Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Gold jumps to highest since June on suggestions of less-hawkish Fed path

Gold prices shot up over 1% on Friday to seven-month highs as Treasury yields and the dollar fell after U.S. economic data cemented expectations of a less-hawkish Fed. Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,867.18 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. ET, their highest since June 13 last year. Prices have gained about 2.1% so far this week, the most since the week of Dec. 2.
rigzone.com

Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil will be $83.63 per barrel at the end of 2023. That was the average response executives from 150 oil and gas firms delivered when asked what they expected the WTI price to be at the end of next year as part of the fourth quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey. The low forecast in the survey came in at $65 per barrel, while the high forecast came in at $160 per barrel.
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.

Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
NASDAQ

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on cooling wages, energy stocks rally

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada's stock index rose on Friday as investors cheered cooling wages both domestically and in the United States, with the commodity-heavy index headed for its best week in six as gold stocks rallied on firm bullion prices against a softening dollar. At 10:11 a.m. ET (1511...
CNBC

Gold edges higher as dollar dips ahead of U.S. jobs data

NASDAQ

3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January

Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
INDIANA STATE
Big Country News

Food prices soared in 2022, Americans hope for improvement in 2023

(The Center Square) – Food prices soared in 2022, and so far there are few solutions on the horizon for 2023. The latest Consumer Price Index Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices increased 12% in the previous 12 months, far higher than the already elevated inflation rate.
NASDAQ

Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its interest-rate hikes further after a government report on Friday showed wage growth cooled a bit last month, a hint that the Fed's steep rate hikeslast yearare beginning to ease upward pressure on prices. Fed funds futures traders after the...

