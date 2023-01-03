Read full article on original website
Oil settles flat, with weekly decline on recession worries
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday as the market balanced a weaker U.S. dollar and mixed U.S. jobs reports, but both crude benchmarks ended the first week of the year lower due to global recession concerns.
Dow soars 700 points after December jobs and services activity reports boost hopes for Fed rate cuts
US stocks jumped Friday as investors embraced the December jobs report and services-sector data as signs the Federal Reserve could decide to start reducing interest rates after sharply tightening them to battle high inflation. The Labor Department said average hourly earnings rose 0.3% last month, less than the 0.4% consensus...
TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields
U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
Here's Why Egg Prices Surged in 2022. Those Elevated Costs Could Last Into the First Quarter of 2023, Expert Says
Egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Bird flu is the primary culprit, economists said. Millions of egg-laying hens died in 2022 as a result of the deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history. Perhaps counterintuitively,...
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Gold jumps to highest since June on suggestions of less-hawkish Fed path
Gold prices shot up over 1% on Friday to seven-month highs as Treasury yields and the dollar fell after U.S. economic data cemented expectations of a less-hawkish Fed. Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,867.18 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. ET, their highest since June 13 last year. Prices have gained about 2.1% so far this week, the most since the week of Dec. 2.
Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil will be $83.63 per barrel at the end of 2023. That was the average response executives from 150 oil and gas firms delivered when asked what they expected the WTI price to be at the end of next year as part of the fourth quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey. The low forecast in the survey came in at $65 per barrel, while the high forecast came in at $160 per barrel.
Taiwan exports fall for 4th month in December, decline seen extending into Q1
TAIPEI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports fell for a fourth straight month in December due to the worsening state of the global economy, as inflation and rising interest rates weighed on demand, and benefits from China's relaxation of its COVID controls had still to emerge.
European shares end at seven-month high, best week since March
Jan 6 (Reuters) - European shares closed at seven-month highs on Friday, boosted by miners and oil stocks, while data pointing to a moderation in U.S. jobs growth helped calm nerves over the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory.
A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.
Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on cooling wages, energy stocks rally
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada's stock index rose on Friday as investors cheered cooling wages both domestically and in the United States, with the commodity-heavy index headed for its best week in six as gold stocks rallied on firm bullion prices against a softening dollar. At 10:11 a.m. ET (1511...
Gold edges higher as dollar dips ahead of U.S. jobs data
Gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants braced for U.S. jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory. Gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants braced for U.S. jobs data that could influence the...
3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January
Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
Food prices soared in 2022, Americans hope for improvement in 2023
(The Center Square) – Food prices soared in 2022, and so far there are few solutions on the horizon for 2023. The latest Consumer Price Index Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices increased 12% in the previous 12 months, far higher than the already elevated inflation rate.
Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its interest-rate hikes further after a government report on Friday showed wage growth cooled a bit last month, a hint that the Fed's steep rate hikeslast yearare beginning to ease upward pressure on prices. Fed funds futures traders after the...
Inflation drops sharply in Europe but some prices are still rising faster
Inflation in Europe continued to decline in December as energy prices rose at a slower pace.
