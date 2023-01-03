Read full article on original website
How FBI Proved All Over Again That Isobel Deserves To Be In Charge Of CBS' FBIs
FBI returned with the winter premiere to show off why Isobel deserves her place as the top agent in CBS' three FBI shows.
Ghosts Sneak Peek: Sas Has Heart Eyes for Superstore Vet Nichole Sakura
A possible love connection is being made on this Thursday’s Ghosts. As TVLine exclusively reported in December, Superstore vet Nichole Sakura joins the hit CBS comedy in a recurring role, beginning with this week’s episode (airing at 8:30/7:30c), and now we have a sneak peek at the actress’ debut as the show’s newest spirit, Jessica. In the above video, Sas, Flower and Isaac are startled to discover that Sam and Jay’s new assistant Freddie didn’t leave behind his friend in his car, but that she’s actually a ghost. After Jessica passes through the car door, she explains that she died in the...
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode
“Callen, G.” Season 1. “Lange, H.” Season 3. “Blye, K.” Season 3. “Granger, O.” Season 7. It’s about time that a “Deeks, M.” episode joins that list, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 so far is shaping up to be perfect for it. (We haven’t forgotten that we haven’t gotten a “Hanna, S.” episode either yet, to our surprise.)
Popculture
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
Collider
Michael Weatherly Teases 'NCIS' Return & Potential Tony and Ziva Reunion
NCIS alum Michael Weatherly has teased fans of the hit procedural drama that two fan-favorite characters may be reunited soon, as part of an “interesting year” ahead. Weatherly recently revealed on his Twitter account that a reunion between his character, Agent Anthony ‘Tony’ DiNozzo and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) may be part of the upcoming 2023 season. “We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting,” a fan wrote in response to a video Weatherly shared wishing everyone a happy new year. “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”!” Weatherly replied, quoting the tweet. Weatherly last appeared in the Season 13 finale in 2016, where he discovered Ziva had died in an attack, leaving behind a daughter, Tali (portrayed by twins Emelia and Layla Golfieri). Whilst he left for Paris with Tali during his exit from the show, the fan theory that Ziva was still alive was later confirmed when she returned to the series in Season 17 after being on the run for several years.
Popculture
Will 'NCIS' Address Nick Torres and Jane Tennant's Past Relationship in Crossover?
The NCIS characters Nick Torres and Jane Tennant will cross paths again in the upcoming three-show crossover. The previous NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossovers have already established that the two knew each other in the distant past. It's possible that this will continue to be explored when Torres and Tennant meet again.
‘Chicago P.D.’: Why Halstead Joined the Army Instead of Being Killed Off the Series
'Chicago P.D.' has been known for some shocking deaths, but Jay Halstead's exit from the show wasn't one of them — and there's a reason the character wasn't killed off.
SheKnows
Sally Is Rocked by the Results of Her Pregnancy Test — and Phyllis Runs Into Diane
At Crimson Lights, Adam is modest when Jack crows about the great progress he’s made since coming to Jabot. He thanks him again for the opportunity They go over Jack’s family being opposed, and the Abbott insists it’s water under the bridge. Just then, Jeremy Stark walks in and Jack grimaces as he heads to the patio. Jack tells Adam that guy is a thorn in his side. It’s not business, it’s personal — he’s someone Diane used to know and wants to forget.
Popculture
Michael Weatherly Sparks 'NCIS' Return Rumors
Michael Weatherly teased a possible return to NCIS on New Year's Day. Since Weatherly left NCIS to star in his own show, the now-canceled Bull, in 2016, the actor has continued to give fans hope that they have not seen the last of Anthony "Tony" DiNozzo. The character was an important part of NCIS' first 13 seasons and became one of the most popular roles on the series, alongside Mark Harmon's LeRoy Jethro Gibbs.
ETOnline.com
'NCIS' Franchise Stars Vanessa Lachey, LL Cool J and More Tease Crossover: 'Too Big for One Team' (Exclusive)
The NCIS universe is going big to kick off the new year. Ahead of Monday's three-way crossover event, ET exclusively premieres a behind-the-scenes look at the NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: LA team-up. This is the first time all three NCIS teams, led by Vanessa Lachey, LL Cool J, Chris O'Donnell, Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama, will participate in one storyline on the same night.
Is ‘Married at First Sight’ Scripted, Real or Fake? Clues, Theories, Claims
Married at First Sight is one of Lifetime’s most popular reality shows, and for good reason! From the anticipation of seeing who will say “yes” on Decision Day to all the ups and downs in between, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that fans live for the inevitable drama each season – whether it’s real or not. Keep reading to find out whether MAFS is scripted, real or fake, fan theories, claims and more.
After Resolving The Explosive Cliffhanger, Chicago Fire Set Up A Whole New Problem For Firehouse 51
The explosion may have been resolved in the winter premiere, but Chicago Fire debuted a new problem for the Firehouse 51 heroes.
‘Law & Order’s Camryn Manheim Reveals A Plan To Get Her Son Milo On The Show Is In The Works (Exclusive)
Law & Order returns with all-new episodes starting on January 5. Ahead of the show’s latest episode, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Camryn Manheim, who plays Lieutenant Kate Dixon about what’s ahead and the latest about her son, actor Milo Manheim, guest-starring on the show. “I’m going to tell...
tvinsider.com
New Faces on ‘Ghosts,’ Vicki Lawrence on ‘Kat,’ Game Night on ABC, BattleBots at War
The world of Ghosts expands when the “livings” hire a new assistant—with ghostly baggage. Vicki Lawrence guests on Fox’s Call Me Kat as the mother of Phil (the late Leslie Jordan). ABC turns Thursday into game night with the returns of Celebrity Jeopardy! and The Chase. Combat robots gather in Las Vegas for a new round of BattleBots action.
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 9 preview: What to expect in the winter premiere
The NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 winter premiere airs this weekend. What can we expect from the new episode? When is the three-way crossover event?. When CBS initially set return dates, the three-way NCIS crossover was supposed to be the winter premieres for all three shows. That is no longer the case for Los Angeles. With the three-way crossover moving a week later, the LA winter premiere is now going to air on Sunday, Jan. 8.
‘NCIS’ Stars Promise ‘Big Stuff’ to Come in Massive Crossover Event
NCIS crossover events in the past, but none have been nearly this massive. Following the holidays, the cast of all three series, including NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i, are teaming up for what some stars have said was too big a story to fit into one show. Ahead of Monday night’s massive crossover event, one of our favorite stars, Special Agent G Callen actor Chris O’Donnell, promised there is “big stuff” to come.
