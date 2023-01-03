Journalist Anne Diamond, who campaigned to stop cot death, has described being made an OBE as the “crowning achievement” for all those who helped her.The broadcaster, 68, who has been named in the New Year Honours for services to public health and charity, dedicated the achievement to her late son Sebastian.She said: “This OBE is literally a crowning achievement to everyone who helped me and upon whose ground-breaking research my campaign was based.“This is also testament that the media can be a force for good. By the Government’s own report, 80% of parents who got the life-saving advice got it...

6 DAYS AGO