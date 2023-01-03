Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Leeds: Couple's fear for children in council flat 'covered in mould'
The parents of two young children have said leaks in their council flat have left their home "absolutely covered in mould". Leigh Spence and Lewis Lockwood, of Leeds, fear for the health of their two-year-old and eight-month-old sons. They said water had been running down the walls of the boys'...
Journalist Anne Diamond, who campaigned to prevent cot death, made OBE
Journalist Anne Diamond, who campaigned to stop cot death, has described being made an OBE as the “crowning achievement” for all those who helped her.The broadcaster, 68, who has been named in the New Year Honours for services to public health and charity, dedicated the achievement to her late son Sebastian.She said: “This OBE is literally a crowning achievement to everyone who helped me and upon whose ground-breaking research my campaign was based.“This is also testament that the media can be a force for good. By the Government’s own report, 80% of parents who got the life-saving advice got it...
BBC
Birmingham: Revellers evacuated after city centre blaze
A large fire broke out in Birmingham city centre in the early hours of the new year. Emergency services cordoned off a section of Ladywell Walk near the Arcadian Centre - one of the city's nightlife areas - after a fire broke out among a pile of pallets and timber.
BBC
Planned fund in memory of stabbed footballer Cody Fisher
A community fund is to be set up in the name of a footballer fatally stabbed on the dance floor of a nightclub on Boxing Day. The death of Stratford Town player Cody Fisher had been "horrific" for his family, friends and the footballing community, said club chairman Jed McCrory.
BBC
Birmingham man killed neighbour in violent stab fight
A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour in a violent stab fight. Tamari Greaves, 21, from Birmingham was found guilty of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds in Bigwood Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on 11 March. Following...
BBC
Boy, 14, missing after school trip to Manchester museum
A teenage boy has gone missing while on a school trip to a city centre museum. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was "becoming increasingly concerned" about 14-year-old Samuel, who disappeared from the People's History Museum in Manchester earlier. The teenager was described as being about 5ft 7in (1.7m) with...
BBC
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
BBC
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
BBC
Three Lincolnshire football fans charged after reports of fighting
Three men from Lincolnshire have been charged following reports of fighting at a non-league football match. It happened during the second half of Sunday's National League North match between King's Lynn Town and rivals Boston United. Police said the men, aged 30, 31 and 32, had been charged with threatening...
BBC
Johnny Brady: Police appeal to arsonist to return to hospital
Police have made a direct appeal to an arsonist three days after he absconded from a mental health facility. Johnny Brady, 19, left the grounds of St Andrew's Hospital on Billing Road, Northampton, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December. Northamptonshire Police asked him to return to focus on his...
BBC
Bristol teacher killed in Ben Nevis avalanche
A climber killed in an avalanche on Ben Nevis has been named as Mark Bessell, a 48-year-old teacher from Bristol. Mr Bessell died climbing the north face of the mountain 30 December, while a second man suffered serious injuries. Richard Uffendell, headteacher of Ashton Park School, paid tribute to Mr...
BBC
Herefordshire leisure centre boss worried about 2023
Rising costs have left the chief executive of a chain of leisure centres "very worried" about the year ahead. Scott Rolfe runs Halo Leisure which has eight centres in Herefordshire plus others in Shropshire and Wales. He said utility costs could rise by 300% and warned hundreds of swimming pools...
BBC
Kara Jane Spencer: Severely ill singer who recorded hit album dies
A seriously ill singer who recorded a hit debut album following an online appeal two years ago has died. Kara Jane Spencer, 32, from Derbyshire, had a severe form of ME that left her unable to walk and requiring full-time nursing care. In May 2020 she issued an appeal for...
BBC
Mark Cavendish left 'very distressed' by Essex knifepoint robbery
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish appeared "very distressed" when he opened his door to police after a knifepoint raid at his family home, a court has heard. Prosecutors said masked intruders broke into the house in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021, before making off with watches, suitcases and telephones. Appearing...
BBC
Salisbury District Hospital under 'relentless' pressure
A hospital boss has warned the pressure on the NHS is "relentless" and is urging people to get the flu jab. Last month, around 500 A&E patients at Salisbury District Hospital in Wiltshire waited more than 12 hours to be admitted to wards. As well as staff shortages, the hospital...
BBC
New year mission to rehome rescued shih-tzus
A new year appeal has been launched to rehome neglected shih-tzus that were among 96 to be rescued from a Devon breeding house. The dogs were sent to RSPCA hubs across the country after they were rescued in 2022. Cornwall's branch of the charity, which took 13 dogs, said it...
BBC
Corby food packaging factory closure could affect 95 jobs
A factory that produces plastic packaging for supermarkets could close with the possible loss of 95 jobs. A consultation is ongoing with workers at Berry Superfos Thermoforming in Corby, Northamptonshire, regarding the possible closure. Berry Global Group has proposed the closure to "streamline operations, increase capacity utilization, and best serve...
BBC
Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised
A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
BBC
Temporary bedrooms planned in Hullavington Barracks upgrade
Plans have been submitted for temporary accommodation at an army barracks while refurbishment work is carried out. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) wants to create 75 bedrooms at Hullavington Barracks in Lower Stanton St Quintin. The temporary buildings would be used during a planned five-year upgrade of the Wiltshire barracks.
BBC
December worst for ambulance waits in West Midlands, say bosses
December was the worst month for ambulance waiting times in the West Midlands, officials say. Figures from West Midlands Ambulance Service show delays handing patients over totalled 47,635 hours, up from the previous worst month in July at 43,759. In Shropshire, two separate patients waited more than 32 hours before...
Comments / 0