Halo Salon & Day Spa
Halo Salon & Day Spa is a Redken 5th Avenue Salon offering a wide range of services . Halo Salon Company has the finest Hair designers, nail and skincare.
Loomis Soroptimist “It’s in the Bag” Designer Purse Fundraiser January 18th
Rally your co-workers & organize your girlfriends for the “Ultimate Girl’s Night Out”. Loomis, Calif. – The Soroptimist International (SI) of Loomis Basin will host the popular It’s in the Bag designer purse fundraiser on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) at the Blue Goose Event Center, 3550 Taylor Rd., Loomis. This “Ultimate Girl’s Night Out” supports education projects that lead to economic empowerment for women and girls.
Roseville Motorsports
Roseville Motorsports
Roseville Automaxx
We sell quality pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV's.
RJUHSD Superintendent Update for January 2023
Roseville, Calif.- Hello, 2023! What a gift it is to have a fresh year and a clean slate. I hope students, staff and their families throughout the district were able to savor their holiday season and spend time on what matters most. My hope for this year is to maintain...
Roseville region girds for power outages, heavy rains, and high winds
Roseville, Calif. – Here comes the rain again Roseville. Northern California communities are bracing for heavy rains and high winds with gusts over the next two days that could approach hurricane force levels. Unnecessary travel isn’t recommended during the storm and extended power outages are being anticipated according to...
