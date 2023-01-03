ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

247Sports

Penn State adds another chapter to storied bowl history

With the confetti tossed, the trophy hoisted, and the Nittany Lions back in Happy Valley, the book is now closed on the 2022 season, a year that few, if any fans or pundits thought would reach 11-wins and a New Years Six victory over a top ten opponent back in the preseason. The interest in seeing the Lions' final outing this season attracted over 10 million viewers to the primetime event, which places it as the most-watched non-playoff bowl game this year. This season marks four 11-win seasons for PSU over the past seven years. The last time a Penn State team put together four 11-win seasons was over the 14-year span from 1996 to 2009.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard talks Penn State win, gives update on Jaelin Llewellyn's ACL surgery

Michigan basketball celebrated its third Big Ten victory of the season with a 79-69 win over Penn State at the Crisler Center on Wednesday night. The Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) were without their senior point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who underwent surgery earlier that afternoon for his ACL injury. Head coach Juwan Howard said that the surgery went well. A reporter mentioned to Howard that U-M players shared that Llewellyn joined the team on a call once they went to the locker room after the win. Howard shared how Llewellyn remains a part of the team despite being out with his injury.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Wednesday, January 4

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Michigan Transfer WR Andrel Anthony Reports UCLA Offer

Michigan transfer wide receiver Andrel Anthony reported an offer from UCLA on Thursday. From what we've gathered, this offer is probably not committable yet. Anthony played two years at Michigan, and was more productive in year one, when he had 12 catches for 248 yards, than he was in year two, when he fell to just 7 catches for 80 yards. The former three-star entered the transfer portal yesterday and has not yet been rated by 247sports in the transfer rankings. He was a relatively highly thought-of three-star, ranking as an 88 in the 247 rankings, and a .8793 in the Composite as the No. 526 player overall nationally.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss

PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

UCLA Gets a Commitment From One of the Best Transfer RBs in the Portal

UCLA has received a verbal commitment from Ball State running back transfer Carson Steele. Originally from Greenwood, Indiana, he chose UCLA over hometown school, Purdue. Steele is one of the best running backs currently in the transfer portal. He finished the regular season sixth in the FBS with 1,556 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. That was his true sophomore season, after rushing for 891 yards as a true freshman. He earned first-team All-MAC honors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Utah WR coach Chad Bumphis announces departure from the program

Two days after Utah suffered defeat to Penn State in the Rose Bowl, Utes receivers coach Chad Bumphis announced his departure from the program. Bumphis, who was hired on with the program in the spring of 2021, has been with the program each of the last two seasons. He helped build and develop a receiving corps that was in need.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

RECRUTING: USC in top four for transfer starting left tackle

USC needs to keep adding talented depth and competition to its offensive line room, especially with the departures of three starters as sixth-year senior All-American Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees as well as Virginia transfer Bobby Haskins have exhausted their NCAA eligibility. The Trojans recently added a commitment from Florida...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Pac-12 basketball power rankings: Arizona, UCLA hold steady while Utah climbs

We're nearly a week into January, which means we're one week closer to March and as we inch closer to the spring, the Pac-12 has two basketball teams making noise on a national level. Arizona and UCLA are the headliners out west and reside as our top two teams in the conference. As some teams progress and others struggle, we ranked each of the 12 teams in the conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA 2024 Point Guard Target Tahaad Pettiford Cuts List

Five-star 2024 Jersey City (NJ) Hudson Catholic point guard Tahaad Pettiford has cut his list to seven, and UCLA has made the cut. Pettiford is an elite prospect nationally, ranked the No. 21 overall player and a five-star in the 247 Composite and the No. 26 player and a very high four-star in the 247 proprietary rankings. He's a top 3 point guard in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
