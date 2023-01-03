Read full article on original website
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
WaBa Grill Hollywood Location Reopens for BusinessMadocLos Angeles, CA
Penn State defensive tackle announces he’s entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Penn State defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced Thursday that he’s entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. “Thank you Penn State,” Mulbah wrote on Twitter. “I am forever grateful.”. Mulbah is the first Penn State player to publicly announce his intentions...
Three Penn State players named to ESPN Freshman All-America team
The 2022 Penn State freshman class made a major impact on an 11-2 campaign, reinforced by four announced starters from that group ahead of Rose Bowl kickoff. First-year players flashed again Monday for the No. 11 Nittany Lions during a 35-21 victory over No. 8 Utah, and individual accolades continue to pile up.
Penn State adds another chapter to storied bowl history
With the confetti tossed, the trophy hoisted, and the Nittany Lions back in Happy Valley, the book is now closed on the 2022 season, a year that few, if any fans or pundits thought would reach 11-wins and a New Years Six victory over a top ten opponent back in the preseason. The interest in seeing the Lions' final outing this season attracted over 10 million viewers to the primetime event, which places it as the most-watched non-playoff bowl game this year. This season marks four 11-win seasons for PSU over the past seven years. The last time a Penn State team put together four 11-win seasons was over the 14-year span from 1996 to 2009.
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard talks Penn State win, gives update on Jaelin Llewellyn's ACL surgery
Michigan basketball celebrated its third Big Ten victory of the season with a 79-69 win over Penn State at the Crisler Center on Wednesday night. The Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) were without their senior point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who underwent surgery earlier that afternoon for his ACL injury. Head coach Juwan Howard said that the surgery went well. A reporter mentioned to Howard that U-M players shared that Llewellyn joined the team on a call once they went to the locker room after the win. Howard shared how Llewellyn remains a part of the team despite being out with his injury.
Penn State Daily Headlines: Wednesday, January 4
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
Michigan Transfer WR Andrel Anthony Reports UCLA Offer
Michigan transfer wide receiver Andrel Anthony reported an offer from UCLA on Thursday. From what we've gathered, this offer is probably not committable yet. Anthony played two years at Michigan, and was more productive in year one, when he had 12 catches for 248 yards, than he was in year two, when he fell to just 7 catches for 80 yards. The former three-star entered the transfer portal yesterday and has not yet been rated by 247sports in the transfer rankings. He was a relatively highly thought-of three-star, ranking as an 88 in the 247 rankings, and a .8793 in the Composite as the No. 526 player overall nationally.
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss
PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
USC talent could be 'wasted' if Trojans don't play complementary football, Josh Pate says
USC had a successful season come to a souring end Monday with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Trojans led by 15 with just over four minutes remaining before the Green Wave scored a touchdown, forced a safety and scored another touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman with nine seconds left to secure the win.
Kyle Filipowski named to Wooden Award Midseason Watch List
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Athletic Club has announced Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski as one of 25 players named to the midseason watch list for the John R. Wooden Award, presented by Wendy's. Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the...
Previewing upcoming All-American Bowl commitment for '24 DB Peyton Woodyard
We’re just a couple of days away from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco junior defensive back Peyton Woodyard making his college commitment. In what is the first announcement from an underclassmen at the All-American Bowl, Woodyard is set to pull the trigger on Saturday. “I’m excited and I’m ready...
UCLA Gets a Commitment From One of the Best Transfer RBs in the Portal
UCLA has received a verbal commitment from Ball State running back transfer Carson Steele. Originally from Greenwood, Indiana, he chose UCLA over hometown school, Purdue. Steele is one of the best running backs currently in the transfer portal. He finished the regular season sixth in the FBS with 1,556 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. That was his true sophomore season, after rushing for 891 yards as a true freshman. He earned first-team All-MAC honors.
David Singleton on Leadership, USC Rivalry, Team Defense
In this week's media session, UCLA wing David Singleton talked about his role as a leader, what the USC rivalry means to him, and the improvements on defense. Can you talk about the moment of you keeping Adem out of trouble and what went into it?. Um, I just saw...
Utah WR coach Chad Bumphis announces departure from the program
Two days after Utah suffered defeat to Penn State in the Rose Bowl, Utes receivers coach Chad Bumphis announced his departure from the program. Bumphis, who was hired on with the program in the spring of 2021, has been with the program each of the last two seasons. He helped build and develop a receiving corps that was in need.
RECRUTING: USC in top four for transfer starting left tackle
USC needs to keep adding talented depth and competition to its offensive line room, especially with the departures of three starters as sixth-year senior All-American Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees as well as Virginia transfer Bobby Haskins have exhausted their NCAA eligibility. The Trojans recently added a commitment from Florida...
Pac-12 basketball power rankings: Arizona, UCLA hold steady while Utah climbs
We're nearly a week into January, which means we're one week closer to March and as we inch closer to the spring, the Pac-12 has two basketball teams making noise on a national level. Arizona and UCLA are the headliners out west and reside as our top two teams in the conference. As some teams progress and others struggle, we ranked each of the 12 teams in the conference.
WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 2 Practice Film of UCLA QB Dante Moore
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day two of Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback and UCLA signee Dante Moore.
Latest Buzz on Transfer Recruiting Heading into Official Visit Weekend
We have a few tidbits on UCLA transfer recruiting going into a big transfer official visit weekend...
UCLA 2024 Point Guard Target Tahaad Pettiford Cuts List
Five-star 2024 Jersey City (NJ) Hudson Catholic point guard Tahaad Pettiford has cut his list to seven, and UCLA has made the cut. Pettiford is an elite prospect nationally, ranked the No. 21 overall player and a five-star in the 247 Composite and the No. 26 player and a very high four-star in the 247 proprietary rankings. He's a top 3 point guard in the country.
