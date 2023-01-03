Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bengals' Tee Higgins offers support to Damar Hamlin after Bills player's terrifying incident
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins offered his support for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills safety was rushed to the hospital when he collapsed on the field.
Bengals Release First Statement Since Damar Hamlin's Injury
The Cincinnati Bengals are joining the NFL world in praying for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin this Tuesday afternoon. In a statement released by Bengals owner Mike Brown, the Cincinnati Franchise sent thoughts and prayers to Hamlin and his family while also thanking fans for the compassion and ...
Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message
Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor visited hospital after Damar Hamlin injury
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was spotted outside of UC Health Medical Center on Monday night after his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills was postponed. Taylor, like some Bills players and presumably others, were checking in on Damar Hamlin, who collapsed and had CPR administered on him before being transported to the hospital.
Bills' Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest vs. Bengals
(Update: 1/4, 9:54 a.m.): Hamlin reportedly had “positive readings” overnight:. (Update: 1/3, 1:36 p.m.): Bills-Bengals will not resume play this upcoming week:. The Buffalo Bills provided an update regarding the health of defensive back Damar Hamlin in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The team provided this message,...
Damar Hamlin Hospitalization: NFL Announces Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals Game Won't Resume This Week
The NFL has announced that Monday's postponed game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not resume this week, following the scary on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football matchup. The league released a statement on Tuesday, sharing, "The...
Zac Taylor's perspective on Bills DB Damar Hamlin's collapse and how Bengals move forward
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since the tragic events that took place at Paycor Stadium on Monday. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter and suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then administered CPR for nearly 10...
Bengals’ owner releases statement on Damar Hamlin, thankful for ‘love and compassion shown by all’
Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown thanked fans around the country for the support shown to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game.
NFL Week 18 schedule remains unchanged, Bills-Bengals game won’t resume for now
While it plays second-fiddle to the scary situation we saw Monday night in Ohio, the NFL Week 18 schedule is
NFL suspends rest of Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati
The National Football League has announced the suspension of the rest of Monday night’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals matchup following the medical emergency surrounding Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Read more here:
Patriots navigating uncertainty as matchup with Bills looms
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he's been leaning on his experience seeing Reggie Brown suffer a spinal cord injury on the field in 1997 as he helps his team deal with emotions about the injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Bengals speak out for the first time since Hamlin's collapse
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the first time since Monday night’s game, Bengals players, specifically Joe Burrow and DJ Reader, revealed how they are feeling since witnessing Damar Hamlin’s collapse. While both were just as confused as the fans in the stands and everyone watching at home, they knew...
Bengals president Mike Brown issues statement
“First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time — what we can do is support one another. “Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a...
