Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas City downtown residents deal with water outages due to water main breaks
Some people living downtown Kansas City, Missouri, have been dealing with water outages due to recent water main breaks in the area.
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913
The Missouri Pacific Depo in Independence, Missouri is also known as the Truman Depot.Photo byEGDJ, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri Pacific Depot was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. Today, it serves as an Amtrak train station stop located at 600 South Grand Avenue in Independence, Missouri. Built in 1913, it's also known as the Truman Depot. In the image above, the red caboose to the left is part of the site.
Tenants at KCK apartments want answers on flooding, mold
Some tenants at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex have complained about flooding and mold. Now they're out of their apartments and awaiting answers.
republic-online.com
No. 1: K-68 expansion moves to construction phase
LOUISBURG — On Aug. 15, Gov. Laura Kelly made an announcement that Miami County residents have been waiting to hear for decades. The governor said expansion of Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes between Paola and Louisburg was one of 11 projects across the state that are moving to the construction phase as part of the 10-year IKE transportation program’s second round.
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
kttn.com
Evergy Missouri customers to see increase in monthly electric bill
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved tariffs filed by Evergy Missouri Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West (EMW) which authorizes EMM an electric increase of approximately $25 million and EMW an electric rate increase of approximately $30 million. The approved tariffs have an effective date of January 9, 2023.
greenabilitymagazine.com
Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds
If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
Missouri’s Underground Complex That Would Make A Perfect Bat Cave
Suppose Batman was looking for a lair or a bat cave for his Missouri base of operations. He'd talk to the Hunt Family, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs and Hunt Midwest, about locating his bat cave in SubTropolis. What's SubTropolis? According to Hunt Midwest, it's the world's largest underground...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Bomb cyclone about to hit out west (WED-1/4)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As I’m going to show you over the next few minutes in the blog, a monster of a storm is going to be hitting the western United States over the next 24 hours. Flooding rains where there is (perhaps was) a drought, more tremendous high elevations snows, and lots of wind are coming towards California. Northern California got knocked this past weekend. They’re going to get it again, and over the coming 10 days, more is coming.
kcur.org
As taxes explode on Kansas City's Westside, homeowners get breaks normally saved for developers
Situated along Avenida Cesar E Chavez in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood, Alice Gomez’s home is hard to miss. Large Chiefs flags decorate the fence. Holiday lights are strung around the fence and roof. Inside, on a chilly December afternoon, the furnace roars in the cozy living room. Gomez,...
Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
Work on Docking Building in Topeka to close downtown street for the rest of 2023
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction work on Topeka’s Docking State Office Building will shut down a street in the downtown area for the duration of 2023, according to the City of Topeka. City of Topeka spokesperson Andrew Rosebrook said on Tuesday that construction company Hutton will fully close Southwest Harrison between Southwest 9th St. and Southwest […]
northeastnews.net
A piece of Kansas City Fire Department history burns
Kansas City Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning at the old Fire Station 10 located on Virginia Avenue between Independence Avenue and Admiral Boulevard. Upon arrival, the building was almost fully involved and fire crews took a defensive stance, establishing collapse zones after the roof collapsed...
KMBC.com
'Eggflation' hitting Overland Park bakery hard
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Flour, eggs and sugar. The three most essential ingredients for running a bakery. "Everything we make has to have that," Best Regards owner Robert Duensing said. Recent economic inflation has the bakery owner struggling to get the basics. "The price of sugar is up about...
KMBC.com
Tenants say Gladstone apartment complex is plagued with water issues
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Another resident of a Gladstone apartment complex said he’s plagued with consistent water issues in his unit. Myles Wickliffe has lived at the Northland Studios Apartments for two years. He said water seeps into his ground-floor apartment every time it rains or snow melts. Wickliffe...
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
republic-online.com
No. 6: Metcalf 2.0
LOUISBURG — Water pooled on Metcalf Road as local officials drove to the Ron Weers Park shelter house for a groundbreaking ceremony on a rainy morning July 27. Project Manager Matt Oehlert, with the county Road and Bridge Department, told the audience of about 35 people the Metcalf 2.0 reconstruction project’s box drain system would redirect the rainwater underground where it is supposed to go — among many other improvements. The more than $5 million project began construction in August.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park Sears store will remain open, local officials say
The Sears Home & Life store on 119th Street in Overland Park appears set to remain open, despite the retail giant’s plans to close more than 100 of its stores across the U.S. The nationwide closure comes less than a month after Sears Authorized Hometown Stores LLC and affiliate...
Is This the Most Underrated Destination in Missouri? CNN Says Yes
CNN Travel just released its list of the most underrated destination and Missouri's second-largest city makes the list. When you're making your plans for spring break or vacation think west. St. Louis is a fun and exciting city, Branson has so much year-round, and the Lake of the Ozarks is a party place, but don't forget about Kansas City. There is something for everything in the family, from a baseball game, take in a Chiefs game or soccer. There are a ton of restaurants to try, Worlds of Fun for the kids, and if you like jazz, jazz clubs all over the city. According to CNN Travel, Kansas City is the most underrated destination in Missouri.
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
Comments / 1