Read full article on original website
Related
Steven J Rodetsky obituary 1932~2022
Steven J Rodetsky, 90, of Fairfield, passed away at his home after a long illness on Friday, December 30, 2022. Born January 11, 1932 in Rivesville, W.V., he was the son of the late Stephen P. and Antoinette (Solovieff) Rodetsky. Steve was predeceased by the love of his life, his...
In 2017, Marple Man ‘the Clark Griswold of Delaware County
Steve Reynolds is sort of the Clark Griswold of his neighborhood, known around Marple for his home’s elaborate Christmas decorations, and this year, he has raised the bar even higher, writes Pete Bannan for the Delaware County News Network. Reynolds decided to pay homage to the Eagles’ successful season...
Veterans Voices: Bob Stuckey
(WTRF) – For more than 100 missions, Robert “Bob” Stuckey was part of the same Marine Corps crew that flew together over Vietnam in the middle of the night. Their job was quite literally to turn the darkness into light for troops on the ground. It was a critical and dangerous job, and on that […]
Comments / 0