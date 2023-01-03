ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

Steven J Rodetsky obituary 1932~2022

Steven J Rodetsky, 90, of Fairfield, passed away at his home after a long illness on Friday, December 30, 2022. Born January 11, 1932 in Rivesville, W.V., he was the son of the late Stephen P. and Antoinette (Solovieff) Rodetsky. Steve was predeceased by the love of his life, his...
WTRF- 7News

Veterans Voices: Bob Stuckey

(WTRF) – For more than 100 missions, Robert “Bob” Stuckey was part of the same Marine Corps crew that flew together over Vietnam in the middle of the night. Their job was quite literally to turn the darkness into light for troops on the ground. It was a critical and dangerous job, and on that […]
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy