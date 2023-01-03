‘FBI’: Alana De La Garza Explains How Isobel Deals With Cold Case That ‘Haunts’ Her

Read full article on original website
How FBI Proved All Over Again That Isobel Deserves To Be In Charge Of CBS' FBIs
FBI returned with the winter premiere to show off why Isobel deserves her place as the top agent in CBS' three FBI shows.
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Will Joss Be the Hook’s Latest Victim? — Plus, Laura Turns to Ava for Answers About Nikolas
It may be New Year’s Day in Port Charles, but there is still a killer on the loose. In General Hospital’s preview for the week of January 2 – 6, the hook killer strikes again. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. Carly and...
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Shook After Olivia's Shocking Bensler Confession In Season 24 Episode 9
"Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 9 has a lot of ground to cover. Titled "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," the episode marks Kelli Giddish's farewell from the show, as her character of Amanda Rollins finally ties the knot with partner Sonny Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and decides to put her days with the SVU team behind her. However, that's not before Rollins takes one last ride with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to protect her adopted son, who's potentially been caught in a dangerous situation. What's more, the episode sees Benson make an unexpectedly forward confession about her ex-partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
Blue Bloods Felt Like A Different Show To Vanessa Ray After Eddie And Jamie Got Together
"Blue Bloods" is a long-running procedural on CBS that's managed to keep things fresh for fans over a decade into its run. The basic premise of the show has remained consistent throughout all of that time. The central focus of the series is the Reagan family, most of whom work in law enforcement to some capacity. Across the show, we see how the Reagans interact with others and get used to having different people function as allies and enemies.
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode
“Callen, G.” Season 1. “Lange, H.” Season 3. “Blye, K.” Season 3. “Granger, O.” Season 7. It’s about time that a “Deeks, M.” episode joins that list, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 so far is shaping up to be perfect for it. (We haven’t forgotten that we haven’t gotten a “Hanna, S.” episode either yet, to our surprise.)
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Popculture
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
Is Michael Weatherly Returning to 'NCIS' in 2023?
With NCIS fully staffed for season 20, there is always interest in the possibility of a guest star return from one of the previous cast members, especially Mark Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs or Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo. Today, in a New Year’s Day tweet in response...
Popculture
Will 'NCIS' Address Nick Torres and Jane Tennant's Past Relationship in Crossover?
The NCIS characters Nick Torres and Jane Tennant will cross paths again in the upcoming three-show crossover. The previous NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossovers have already established that the two knew each other in the distant past. It's possible that this will continue to be explored when Torres and Tennant meet again.
tvinsider.com
Could ‘NCIS’ Have a Tiva Return? – Michael Weatherly Hints at Possibility
NCIS fans could be in for a very happy new year after Michael Weatherly teased a return to the long-running CBS police procedural, including a potential Tony and Ziva reunion in 2023. Weatherly, who played Agent Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS from 2003 to 2016, hinted at the return in New...
‘Chicago P.D.’: Why Halstead Joined the Army Instead of Being Killed Off the Series
'Chicago P.D.' has been known for some shocking deaths, but Jay Halstead's exit from the show wasn't one of them — and there's a reason the character wasn't killed off.
tvinsider.com
‘Big Sky’ Actress T.V. Carpio Joins ‘Chicago Med’ in Recurring Role
T.V. Carpio, the actress who has appeared in shows such as Big Sky and The Client List, has joined the NBC medical drama Chicago Med in a recurring role. As reported by Deadline, Carpio will portray Dr. Grace Song, a new doctor hired by Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz), and is set to shake things up when the show returns in 2023. The casting comes following several cast departures, including Brian Tee, Asjha Cooper, Sarah Rafferty, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard.
How to watch FBI: International Season 2, Episode 10 live online
After taking some time off for Christmas and the New Year, the Fly Team is back in action. Don’t miss FBI: International Season 2, Episode 10. The series has been on a winter break for a few weeks, but it’s back tonight with an all-new episode. We’re going to see Luke Kleintank back, too, which is sure to make a lot of fans happy. However, there is an issue.
Popculture
'Blue Bloods' Return From Winter Break is Emotional Trip to a Regan Family Grave
Blue Bloods will return on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022, with quite an emotional episode for fans and the Reagan family alike. According to TV Insider, the winter premiere will follow Frank Reagan and grandson Joe Hill/Reagan to address some ghosts of the past and a "grievous insult" to Joe's father, Joe Reagan Sr.'s gravesite.
tvinsider.com
Camryn Manheim Wants a ‘Practice’ Reunion With Dylan McDermott in Dick Wolf Universe
Camryn Manheim is trying a new approach to bringing her onscreen wishes to life: talking about them during interviews. Manheim’s currently starring on Law & Order as Lieutenant Kate Dixon — the NBC drama’s return in 2022 for Season 21 brought her back onto the show, in a new role and as a series regular, after guest starring as three different characters in previous episodes (in 1991, 1993, and 1994). But TV fans, especially ones of ’90s television (as we are, hence Throwback), probably know her best from her time as lawyer Ellenor Frutt on The Practice (1997-2004).
Is ‘Married at First Sight’ Scripted, Real or Fake? Clues, Theories, Claims
Married at First Sight is one of Lifetime’s most popular reality shows, and for good reason! From the anticipation of seeing who will say “yes” on Decision Day to all the ups and downs in between, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that fans live for the inevitable drama each season – whether it’s real or not. Keep reading to find out whether MAFS is scripted, real or fake, fan theories, claims and more.
Virgin River Tortilla Challenge With Alexandra Breckenridge And Martin Henderson Goes Viral, And Now I Really Can’t Wait For Season 5
Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson have gotten fans excited for Virgin River Season 5 in a funny way!
tvinsider.com
New Faces on ‘Ghosts,’ Vicki Lawrence on ‘Kat,’ Game Night on ABC, BattleBots at War
The world of Ghosts expands when the “livings” hire a new assistant—with ghostly baggage. Vicki Lawrence guests on Fox’s Call Me Kat as the mother of Phil (the late Leslie Jordan). ABC turns Thursday into game night with the returns of Celebrity Jeopardy! and The Chase. Combat robots gather in Las Vegas for a new round of BattleBots action.
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 9 preview: What to expect in the winter premiere
The NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 winter premiere airs this weekend. What can we expect from the new episode? When is the three-way crossover event?. When CBS initially set return dates, the three-way NCIS crossover was supposed to be the winter premieres for all three shows. That is no longer the case for Los Angeles. With the three-way crossover moving a week later, the LA winter premiere is now going to air on Sunday, Jan. 8.
