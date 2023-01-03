Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Tenants say Gladstone apartment complex is plagued with water issues
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Another resident of a Gladstone apartment complex said he’s plagued with consistent water issues in his unit. Myles Wickliffe has lived at the Northland Studios Apartments for two years. He said water seeps into his ground-floor apartment every time it rains or snow melts. Wickliffe...
excelsiorcitizen.com
Overnight Power Outage Impacts Hundreds in Excelsior Springs
January 4, 2023 – On Tuesday night, a malfunction at the Ameren Wood Heights substation left hundreds of Excelsior Springs residents without electricity for nearly 5 hours. According to Ameren Executive, and Excelsior Springs resident, Mike Edwards, a fault in a line at the substation impacted a majority of customers living in downtown Excelsior Springs, on Golf Hill, and south of Excelsior Springs down to the city wells near the water plant. The outage began Tuesday around 9:23 PM and power was fully restored at approximately 1:30 AM Wednesday morning.
lstribune.net
Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 4:30 p.m., Board Work Session
Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will conduct a work session on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. The work session will be live-streamed and recorded. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
Cause of 2 overnight fires in Kansas City, Missouri, under investigation
The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to two separate house fires overnight. No one was hurt in either fire.
Drivers say standing water on I-35 in Johnson County a continued problem
Olathe police says three adults and two children were injured in a crash on Interstate 35, blaming road conditions for the wrecks.
republic-online.com
No. 1: K-68 expansion moves to construction phase
LOUISBURG — On Aug. 15, Gov. Laura Kelly made an announcement that Miami County residents have been waiting to hear for decades. The governor said expansion of Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes between Paola and Louisburg was one of 11 projects across the state that are moving to the construction phase as part of the 10-year IKE transportation program’s second round.
northwestmoinfo.com
Amazonia Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant Early Monday Morning in Buchanan County
A man from Amazonia was arrested Monday in Buchanan County. At 1 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 31-year-old Jerry W. Swinney III on an outstanding Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant originally for driving while revoked/suspended. Swinney III was also cited for failure to...
kshb.com
Quiet, comfortable end to week in Kansas City before wintry mix arrives Saturday
A bit cooler today as the winds are gusty out of the northwest; Luckily, still expecting some sunshine. Saturday's storm is trending to linger longer; Prepare for light showers alongside a wintry mix as temperatures will be hoovering around freezing. Super 10-Day Forecast shows high pressure building with mild and...
northeastnews.net
A piece of Kansas City Fire Department history burns
Kansas City Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning at the old Fire Station 10 located on Virginia Avenue between Independence Avenue and Admiral Boulevard. Upon arrival, the building was almost fully involved and fire crews took a defensive stance, establishing collapse zones after the roof collapsed...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Bomb cyclone about to hit out west (WED-1/4)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As I’m going to show you over the next few minutes in the blog, a monster of a storm is going to be hitting the western United States over the next 24 hours. Flooding rains where there is (perhaps was) a drought, more tremendous high elevations snows, and lots of wind are coming towards California. Northern California got knocked this past weekend. They’re going to get it again, and over the coming 10 days, more is coming.
Agency man injured after car overturn when he swerves to avoid animal
BUCHANAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Hyundai Elantra driven by Wesley E. Jones, 30, Agency, was southbound on Route FF in Agency. The driver swerved to miss an animal. The car...
kmmo.com
ODESSA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN UTV ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Odessa man was seriously injured in a UTV accident in Lafayette County on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to a Missouri Sate Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 27-year-old Dylan Nelson of Odessa, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Left With Minor Injuries In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Maysville man was left with minor injuries after a one vehicle accident this (Wednesday) morning in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Matthew R. Housekneckt was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Missouri Route 33 about one mile south of Maysville at 6:30 this morning when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
KMBC.com
Police investigating fatal crash in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal crash Monday evening. Police say two people are dead after a car accident near 21st Street and Prospect Ave. KCPD says only one vehicle was involved in the incident. The crash reportedly occurred just after 4:30 p.m.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Wednesday crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist is in critical condition Wednesday night after hitting a car at east 40th Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Facing Weapons Charges Following Arrest in Dekalb County Tuesday
(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing weapons charges following an arrest in Dekalb County Tuesday. At 7:20 P.M. the Dekalb County Sherriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Prince Dustin Wykert who is facing a charge for unlawful possession of a concealed weapon as a felon/ fugitive/ impaired/ or mentally incompetent person.
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
kmmo.com
HOLDEN WOMAN INJURED IN PEDESTRIAN AND VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Holden woman was moderately injured in a pedestrian and vehicle accident in Johnson County on Monday, January 2, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Keith Smith rolled backwards and ran onto a leg of 60-year-old Kathleen Smith after she slipped and fell.
Olathe school bus transportation changes begin this week
Olathe School District is implementing bus route changes starting Jan. 5 due to a shortage of drivers and increased driver absences.
