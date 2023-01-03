ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday get huge injury report updates vs. Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to win games over the past two weeks. The team has lost five out of its last six and endured recent blowout losses to the Nets and Wizards. However, part of the reason for Milwaukee’s recent skid is the injury bug. Guard Jrue Holiday has sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury and then a non-COVID illness, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards with knee soreness. But according to a recent injury update, neither will miss any more time for the Bucks.
Larry Brown Sports

Georgetown gains ugly distinction with their latest loss

After getting his basketball talent stolen by the Monstars in “Space Jam,” Patrick Ewing now appears to have gotten his coaching ability stolen. Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas had another dud of a game Wednesday against Villanova. They were blown out by the Wildcats 73-57 for their fifth straight loss. Georgetown is now 5-11 and still winless... The post Georgetown gains ugly distinction with their latest loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread

Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Playing on the road hasn't been an advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies this season, but an upcoming stretch against teams under .500 is the time to change that. Memphis will play the Charlotte Hornets on the first night of a back to back at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte (10-28) has struggled with injuries like the Grizzlies, but the impact has been felt more than in Memphis.
chatsports.com

All-22uesday: Breaking down a bad day in Detroit, Offseason Options, and more

Robert S. talks through the tape from the Bears’ loss to Buffalo (and more!) live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!. Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Chicago Bears - Detroit Lions game, plus plenty of Free Agent additions that may fix problems across the roster!
FOX Sports

New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
FOX Sports

Charlotte faces Milwaukee on 3-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (10-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (25-13, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory against Milwaukee. The Bucks have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.5...
