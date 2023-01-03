Read full article on original website
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 3: Giannis Antetokounmpo Registers Career-High 55 Points Against Wizards
TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a career-high 55 points against the Washington Wizards. In the continued absence of Khris Middleton, the Greek Freak continues to impose his will against opposing defenses. OTHERS:. -Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann had 21 off the bench in...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Wizards Game On Tuesday Night
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo made NBA history yet again on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards.
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday get huge injury report updates vs. Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to win games over the past two weeks. The team has lost five out of its last six and endured recent blowout losses to the Nets and Wizards. However, part of the reason for Milwaukee’s recent skid is the injury bug. Guard Jrue Holiday has sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury and then a non-COVID illness, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards with knee soreness. But according to a recent injury update, neither will miss any more time for the Bucks.
Chris Paul Believes Carmelo Anthony Deserves To Retire On His Own Terms
Chris Paul believes Carmelo Anthony should be in the league.
Former Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon returning to the sideline on Tuesday
No one knows if Mark Turgeon will ever return to the court as a coach, but the former Maryland basketball coach will be courtside as a TV announcer for the first time on Tuesday. Turgeon is listed as the TV analyst for the Ball State-Toledo game on Tuesday, according to...
Game day preview and injury report: The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for revenge vs. the Washington Wizards
The Bucks are set to take on the Wizards for the second time in three days.
Georgetown gains ugly distinction with their latest loss
After getting his basketball talent stolen by the Monstars in “Space Jam,” Patrick Ewing now appears to have gotten his coaching ability stolen. Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas had another dud of a game Wednesday against Villanova. They were blown out by the Wildcats 73-57 for their fifth straight loss. Georgetown is now 5-11 and still winless... The post Georgetown gains ugly distinction with their latest loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread
Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Playing on the road hasn't been an advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies this season, but an upcoming stretch against teams under .500 is the time to change that. Memphis will play the Charlotte Hornets on the first night of a back to back at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte (10-28) has struggled with injuries like the Grizzlies, but the impact has been felt more than in Memphis.
All-22uesday: Breaking down a bad day in Detroit, Offseason Options, and more
Robert S. talks through the tape from the Bears’ loss to Buffalo (and more!) live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!. Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Chicago Bears - Detroit Lions game, plus plenty of Free Agent additions that may fix problems across the roster!
New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
What Should The Wizards Do With Bradley Beal?
What Should The Washington Wizards Do With Allstar G Bradley Beal?
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game
Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
Charlotte faces Milwaukee on 3-game slide
Charlotte Hornets (10-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (25-13, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory against Milwaukee. The Bucks have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.5...
NBA Power Rankings: Magic Dropping After Losing Streak?
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is hoping to get back in the win column this week after dropping three consecutive games. The losing streak comes after the team won eight of nine games to begin its slow ascent up the Eastern Conference standings. The team is still within striking distance of the ...
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Hornets prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to take on the Charlotte Hornets in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Spectrum Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Grizzlies-Hornets prediction and pick, laid out below. Memphis has gone 23-13...
Round Two: Wizards vs Bucks, Who’s In? Who’s Out?
The Washington Wizards are set for the third game of their four-game road trip
