Interactive Brokers Group Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for December 2022, includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics

Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
NASDAQ
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street
For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
NASDAQ
7 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned investor, having a list of potential investments can help you stay organized and on track with your financial goals. These days, I have several exciting growth stocks on my own buy list. Here are some promising examples from my current buy list, and...
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2023
Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
NASDAQ
These 3 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks Could Rule the Market in 2023
After years of witnessing growth stocks outperform value shares, investors saw a change in fortunes in 2022 as value stocks crushed growth shares. In an uncertain environment, valuations for high-growth stocks have come tumbling down, and investors have turned to value stocks for safety. Heading into 2023, the good news...
Mortgage demand slumps 13% as home-loan rates turned higher at the end of a tough 2022 for the housing market
Weekly mortgage applications fell to their lowest since 1996 as a brutal 2022 for the housing market came to a close. The Mortgage Bankers Association also said refinancing activity fell 16.3% at the end of December. The 30-year fixed rate mortgage showed signs of reheating as it climbed to 6.58%.
Woonsocket Call
Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
To answer the question of why is Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) moving higher, I must because it is executing a major turnaround plan and offers a deep value to investors and a very high yield. And this is within the consumer staples sector (NYSEARCA: XLY) we’re talking about, not the broad market, which is valuable to investors.
Bakersfield Californian
EDAP Announces Record Q4 US Focal One Placements
CompanypreliminarilyreportsnineFocal One Placementsin the U.S., including seven sales. LYON, France, January 5, 2023 -- EDAP TMS SA (NASDAQ: EDAP) (the “Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced today that the Company experienced robust demand for its Focal One HIFU technology in the fourth quarter of 2022, placing nine Focal One machines in the U.S. The breadth of new placements also continues to be strong, comprising a mix of both academic medical centers and community hospitals.
NASDAQ
IGSB: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGSB) where we have detected an approximate $99.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 462,400,000 to 464,400,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IGSB, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
ARKG February 24th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Ark Genomic Revolution Etf (Symbol: ARKG) saw new options begin trading today, for the February 24th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ARKG options chain for the new February 24th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
2 Attractive Dividend Stocks to Buy With 6%+ Yields
The multi-decade high inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions have led to significant stock market volatility this year. Amid the prevalent recession fears, investing in high-yield dividend stocks BHP...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Could Consider Buying Blackberry (BB)
BB - Free Report) appears to be a promising stock to add to the portfolio in tackling the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties and benefit from its healthy fundamentals and growth prospects. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick:. Attractive Pricing: Wall Street is...
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar
One of the basic principles of investing in stocks is to "buy low." That is a lot easier to do when equity markets are going through a downturn, like the one we experienced in 2022. Plenty of attractive stocks are trading at much lower levels than just a year ago, but that won't last forever.
NASDAQ
Patrick Industries (PATK) Passes Through 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8), with the stock changing hands as low as $60.00 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Shares in several PIMCO municipal bond closed-end funds drop after monthly payout cuts
NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Shares in several municipal bond closed-end funds managed by U.S. bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO) fell on Wednesday, a day after the asset manager cut monthly distributions on nine municipal funds. The PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund PCQ was the hardest hit,...
Biggest hedge funds will keep lion's share of customers in 2023, data shows
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The top 5% of the world's hedge fund managers are set to take 80-90% of investor inflows in 2023, according to new research from Agecroft Partners which raises money for hedge funds.
financefeeds.com
Interactive Brokers’ trading volume hits lowest since August 2020
Despite a multitude of trading incentives that Interactive Brokers LLC (NASDAQ:IBKR) introduced over the past few years, including commission-free trading and fractional shares, monthly volumes are struggling for any real traction. During December 2022, the number of DARTs was reported at 1.751 million transactions, down from 1.96 million transactions in...
Here are 3 ways to re-engineer portfolios as 'the old era of investing' returns, says JPMorgan Asset Management strategist
Investors should prepare their portfolios for "the end of free money," JPMorgan's Gabriela Santos says. She told CNBC on Thursday that the Fed is unlikely to downshift to zero-percent interest rates again. Santos recommended three ways for investors to adapt their portfolios. Investors should make three moves to adapt their...
Comments / 0