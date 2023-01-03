ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eater

One of the Biggest Names in Rome’s Food Scene Is Opening in NYC

Niche Niche is closing at the end of January, after nearly four years as a dinner party-style restaurant, and will be replaced by one of Rome’s hottest destinations, Roscioli. The MacDougal Street restaurant from Ariel Arce — behind Tokyo Record Bar and Air’s Champagne Parlor — invites new hosts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

5 Must-Visit 3-Star Michelin Restaurants in NYC

New York City is known for its diverse and delicious dining options, and the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants are some of the best in the world. Here are five 3-star Michelin restaurants in NYC that are worth a visit:. Eleven Madison Park – Located in the heart of Manhattan, Eleven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

A New Food Concept Coming to the Upper West Side

Marc Lore—the man who co-founded Jet.com, the e-commerce platform which sold to Walmart for $3.3 billion in 2016—has been working on something new, and it’s coming to the Upper West Side. The name of his latest venture is Wonder: a food delivery concept that’s been operating in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

An All-You-Can-Eat Korean Barbecue Chain Open Until 4 A.M. Has Come For NYC

Gen Korean BBQ House, a Korean barbecue restaurant with 30 locations across California, Nevada, and Arizona, has appeared in Union Square. The full-service, all-you-can-eat menu (for around $30) is located at 150 E. 14th Street, near Third Avenue, formerly the longtime home of 5 Napkin Burger. It is the restaurant’s first East Coast expansion, and according to its website, it will remain open until 4 a.m. Eater has reached out to the team for more information.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Raj guleria

New York’s famous Restaurants Of 2023.

Even though the reopening of so many restaurants in New York after the pandemic was exciting, the addition of more than 300 wonderful new eateries speaks volumes about the spirit of the city. I've eaten at restaurants in every borough (except Staten Island) over the past year that can hold their own against the best New York City restaurants to ever open, in no particular order.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter

More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
MANHATTAN, NY
Eater

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes, and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Giant indoor amusement park now open in Brooklyn

Coney Island’s Luna Park has some air-conditioned competition. A giant new playground for kids has cut the ribbon in Brooklyn.  National chain Urban Air Adventure Park opened its first New York City location on New Year’s Eve, and the 40,000-square-foot venue was an immediate hit. (New Jersey, meanwhile, currently has six locations.)  “We wanted to bring our form of family fun to Sunset Park,” owner and Bronx native Michael Karlewicz told PIX11 of his extensive fun house. The most recent installment of the national chain — which has more than 175 locations across the country — opened to a blocks-long line on Dec....
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

A Popular Yet Controversial New York City Pizzeria Is Coming to San Diego

An NYC slice shop that draws long lines for its Neapolitan pizzas and Sicilian square pies is expanding to San Diego where its first location is landing in the Gaslamp. Founded in 2012 in the Manhattan neighborhood of Nolita, Prince Street Pizza is planning to open downtown in the former Mariscos El Pulpo space on Market Street early this year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Secret NYC

NYC Was Ranked The 3rd Best City In The World For 2023

International consultant group Resonance recently released their ranking of the best cities in the world–an annual tradition that our very own city finds itself a part of time and time again. And this year, NYC found itself as #3 on the list! Though of course in our hearts NYC should’ve been #1, the third spot is still pretty good when you’re looking at 100 different cities all over the world! Resonance bases their ranking on six core categories–place, programming, prosperity, product, people, and promotion. Factors such as weather and safety, attractions and nightlife, restaurants, education, income equality, and culture are considered, and only cities of metropolitan areas with populations of more than one million are looked at.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mother Jones

Monster of 2022: Moynihan Train Hall

Manhattan’s new Amtrak hub occupies the ground floor of an old Post Office sorting facility across 8th Avenue from Penn Station, and compared to the claustrophobic, sewage-strewn warren next door, Moynihan Train Hall feels like a revelation. Natural light floods through the elegant glass ceiling; at night, you can look up and see the lights of Midtown. It is nice in the way that generations of travelers have learned not to expect from New York City. I don’t want to be overly effusive here about a $1.6 billion project that does not improve train service at all. But Moynihan Train Hall is a lovely place to sit and wait for a train.
MANHATTAN, NY

