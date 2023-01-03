Read full article on original website
On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
Legalization Brings Changes for Unlicensed Marijuana Sellers in New YorkCorrie WritingNew York City, NY
Credit Acceptance Faces Lawsuit Over "Nightmare" Auto Loan PracticesAdvocate AndyNew York City, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Eater
One of the Biggest Names in Rome’s Food Scene Is Opening in NYC
Niche Niche is closing at the end of January, after nearly four years as a dinner party-style restaurant, and will be replaced by one of Rome’s hottest destinations, Roscioli. The MacDougal Street restaurant from Ariel Arce — behind Tokyo Record Bar and Air’s Champagne Parlor — invites new hosts...
stupiddope.com
5 Must-Visit 3-Star Michelin Restaurants in NYC
New York City is known for its diverse and delicious dining options, and the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants are some of the best in the world. Here are five 3-star Michelin restaurants in NYC that are worth a visit:. Eleven Madison Park – Located in the heart of Manhattan, Eleven...
NBC New York
Wegmans Opening Manhattan Location in 2023 — And Will Have an Omakase Counter
Ask anyone who has regularly been able to do their grocery shopping at a Wegmans, and they will likely rave about their experience. Now that experience is coming to Manhattan. The grocery store chain on Wednesday gave more details regarding its upcoming Manhattan location opening later in 2023. "We are...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
A New Food Concept Coming to the Upper West Side
Marc Lore—the man who co-founded Jet.com, the e-commerce platform which sold to Walmart for $3.3 billion in 2016—has been working on something new, and it’s coming to the Upper West Side. The name of his latest venture is Wonder: a food delivery concept that’s been operating in...
Eater
An All-You-Can-Eat Korean Barbecue Chain Open Until 4 A.M. Has Come For NYC
Gen Korean BBQ House, a Korean barbecue restaurant with 30 locations across California, Nevada, and Arizona, has appeared in Union Square. The full-service, all-you-can-eat menu (for around $30) is located at 150 E. 14th Street, near Third Avenue, formerly the longtime home of 5 Napkin Burger. It is the restaurant’s first East Coast expansion, and according to its website, it will remain open until 4 a.m. Eater has reached out to the team for more information.
New York’s famous Restaurants Of 2023.
Even though the reopening of so many restaurants in New York after the pandemic was exciting, the addition of more than 300 wonderful new eateries speaks volumes about the spirit of the city. I've eaten at restaurants in every borough (except Staten Island) over the past year that can hold their own against the best New York City restaurants to ever open, in no particular order.
Eater
Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter
More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
Eater
The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week
The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes, and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.
Eater
Queens Moroccan Restaurant Is Targeted by Bizarre Harassment Campaign Led by Influencer
Moroccan restaurant Dar Yemma in Astoria found its ratings on Google have plummeted with hundreds of one-star reviews written in French due to a bizarre she said-they-said interaction, unleashed by a French influencer and her million-plus following on Snapchat. The conflict allegedly stems from a disagreement between the managers of...
Giant indoor amusement park now open in Brooklyn
Coney Island’s Luna Park has some air-conditioned competition. A giant new playground for kids has cut the ribbon in Brooklyn. National chain Urban Air Adventure Park opened its first New York City location on New Year’s Eve, and the 40,000-square-foot venue was an immediate hit. (New Jersey, meanwhile, currently has six locations.) “We wanted to bring our form of family fun to Sunset Park,” owner and Bronx native Michael Karlewicz told PIX11 of his extensive fun house. The most recent installment of the national chain — which has more than 175 locations across the country — opened to a blocks-long line on Dec....
iheart.com
You'll Be Surprised Which City Is #1 On Best Cities For Pizza Lovers List
'Bestlife' talked to food and travel experts to get their take on the top pizza spots in the US and Providence, Rhode Island tops the list. Providence was chosen for its top-rated Sicilian pies, sending New York City to second place for US pizza cities. Detroit is the third best...
New Jersey’s Oldest Fast Food Joint is One of the Most Iconic in America
Well, two topics I love to write about are "food" and "history". So when I saw this article about the oldest fast-food restaurants in America, I knew I wanted to do this one. Combing hamburgers and history lol this is a fun one for you to check out and enjoy.
The Best Delis You Must Try in Westchester, New York
According to Yelp reviews, these Westchester delis are to die for. Don't believe me? Check out the glowing reviews left by people like you below!
architecturaldigest.com
Leonardo DiCaprio Expands His LA Home, New York City’s Biggest Sale of 2022 Is Revealed, and More Real Estate News
From the latest real estate deals by stars like Leonardo DiCaprio to high-profile home reveals, there is always something new happening in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. For sale. Leonardo DiCaprio expands his footprint in the Hollywood Hills. Being...
Eater
A Popular Yet Controversial New York City Pizzeria Is Coming to San Diego
An NYC slice shop that draws long lines for its Neapolitan pizzas and Sicilian square pies is expanding to San Diego where its first location is landing in the Gaslamp. Founded in 2012 in the Manhattan neighborhood of Nolita, Prince Street Pizza is planning to open downtown in the former Mariscos El Pulpo space on Market Street early this year.
Hard to say goodbye: Brooklyn small business closing after 22 years, neighborhood children are heartbroken
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A pandemic and a recession did not destroy Brooklyn’s small business Lulu’s Cuts and Toys. The owner said big box competition and inflation delivered the death blows. The beloved local landmark is now shutting its doors after 22 years in business. The owner of Lulu’s Cuts and Toys on 5th […]
News 12
Las Vegas Sands eyes Nassau for new casino as applications open for downstate NY
Nassau County could become the home of a full-service casino and resort. The New York Gaming Facility Location Board voted on Tuesday to open up the application process for three downstate casinos. Voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2013 to allow the state to grant full-gaming licenses for up to...
Downtown Developer Demolishes Harold’s
A New York City-based developer has knocked down the vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop building — as it moves ahead with a long-delayed plan to build up 96 new apartments at the downtown commercial site. That’s the latest with the half-acre property at 19 Elm St. between Orange...
NYC Was Ranked The 3rd Best City In The World For 2023
International consultant group Resonance recently released their ranking of the best cities in the world–an annual tradition that our very own city finds itself a part of time and time again. And this year, NYC found itself as #3 on the list! Though of course in our hearts NYC should’ve been #1, the third spot is still pretty good when you’re looking at 100 different cities all over the world! Resonance bases their ranking on six core categories–place, programming, prosperity, product, people, and promotion. Factors such as weather and safety, attractions and nightlife, restaurants, education, income equality, and culture are considered, and only cities of metropolitan areas with populations of more than one million are looked at.
Monster of 2022: Moynihan Train Hall
Manhattan’s new Amtrak hub occupies the ground floor of an old Post Office sorting facility across 8th Avenue from Penn Station, and compared to the claustrophobic, sewage-strewn warren next door, Moynihan Train Hall feels like a revelation. Natural light floods through the elegant glass ceiling; at night, you can look up and see the lights of Midtown. It is nice in the way that generations of travelers have learned not to expect from New York City. I don’t want to be overly effusive here about a $1.6 billion project that does not improve train service at all. But Moynihan Train Hall is a lovely place to sit and wait for a train.
