The stars of FX's The Bear are pushing the pause button on any potential romances that can spark between their characters in Season 2. Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri star as Carmen/Carmy and Sydney in The Bear, the surprise hit show based in a Chicago sandwich shop. The Bear is an intense pressure cooker of a show, and fans have gravitated toward its stars White and Edebiri. What's easy to notice is their chemistry on screen, which of course leads to speculation of whether Carmy and Sydney will become an official couple as the second season nears. However, both Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri both agree that romance isn't in the cards.

8 HOURS AGO