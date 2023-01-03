Read full article on original website
womenworking.com
Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True
Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
Meet ‘Karate Kid’ Actress Elisabeth Shue’s Husband Davis Guggenheim: Inside Their Love Story
Karate Kid actress Elisabeth Shue shot to fame in the 1984 film as Ralph Macchio’s love interest, Ali Mills. A few years later, she found love in real life with her husband, Davis Guggenheim, who also pursued a career in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to learn more about the star’s spouse and marriage.
ComicBook
The Bear Stars Shoot Down Potential for Romance in Season 2
The stars of FX's The Bear are pushing the pause button on any potential romances that can spark between their characters in Season 2. Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri star as Carmen/Carmy and Sydney in The Bear, the surprise hit show based in a Chicago sandwich shop. The Bear is an intense pressure cooker of a show, and fans have gravitated toward its stars White and Edebiri. What's easy to notice is their chemistry on screen, which of course leads to speculation of whether Carmy and Sydney will become an official couple as the second season nears. However, both Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri both agree that romance isn't in the cards.
“Everybody Was on the Same Page”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann, DP Mandy Walker
Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann went to great lengths to capture the different eras of Elvis Presley’s life for Elvis, the biopic that stars Austin Butler as the late King of Rock and which became one of the rare dramas for adults that succeeded at the box office in the pandemic age. Luhrmann honed in on “the rebellious America of the ’50s,” he said at at THR Presents Live at EnergaCamerimage, powered by Vision Media. But, added the director, the film also captured the “Camelot America where everything was just glamorous and great in the early ’60s, and then the kind of lost...
‘Boston Strangler’ Starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon Sets Exclusive Premiere Date on Hulu (Photos)
True crime drama “Boston Strangler” is set to premiere in March exclusively on Hulu, the streamer announced Tuesday. The feature film from 20th Century dives into the infamous Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s. “Boston Strangler” — written and directed by Matt Ruskin (“Crown Heights”) — will portray...
Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos
Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Revealed Miss Kitty Russell’s Mysterious Past That Only Matt Dillon Could Break
Amanda Blake played Kitty Russell in 'Gunsmoke' for 19 seasons, but she once cleared up some mysterious elements about the character's past.
thesource.com
Is Chilli From TLC Finally Off The Market?
Singer Chilli from TLC may be officially off the market. Following her VH1 show ‘What Chilli Wants” many wondered if any man could check Chilli’s extensive checklist. But now TMZ is reporting that she’s officially dating “Boy Meets World” star Matthew Lawrence. Chilli is...
'Always Felt Like An Outsider': Tom Cruise Sick Of Hollywood, Looking To Plant Roots Outside Of Tinseltown
An adrenaline junkie, Tom Cruise pulled off a stunning stunt to thank fans for making Top Gun: Maverick the biggest hit of 2022. On December 19, the 60-year-old released a clip of himself casually hanging outside a helicopter, yelling into the camera to be heard above the chopper's blades. The daredevil move was about as Hollywood as you can get. But sources revealed the megastar isn't a fan of the town that made him famous, RadarOnline.com has learned."Tom's always felt like an outsider in Hollywood," said the source. "He's extremely dedicated to his craft and has an old-fashioned work ethic...
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
William Okuwah Garrett Dies: ‘Hollywood Shuffle’ Editor & Music Video Director Was 73
William Okuwah Garrett, film editor on Hollywood Shuffle and director of music videos during the “Black Pack” era of the early ’90s, has died. He was 73. His wife, producer-director Marlene McCurtis, told Deadline that Garrett died December 9 of complications related to kidney disease. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hollywood Shuffle, the 1987 satire co-written, produced and directed by and starring Robert Townsend, was a comedic poke in the eye of Hollywood for its stereotyping of Black actors. With a budget of $100,000, the pic opened to critical acclaim and pulled in $5.2 million at the box...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
Miley Cyrus Wore a Wardrobe of Vintage Looks — Including 3 Versace Gowns! — for Her NYE Special
Miley Cyrus worked with her stylist Bradley Kenneth on a dream catalog of archival high-fashion gowns for her Miley's New Year's Eve Party special, which aired on NBC on Saturday Miley Cyrus welcomed in the new year wearing a number of looks from fashion's past. On Saturday night, the "Wrecking Ball'' artist, 30, co-hosted her second Miley's New Year's Eve Party NBC special alongside her godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton, 76. Not only did the Plastic Hearts singer lead the 2023 countdown with a show-stopping program,...
Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMel C Drops Out of New Year's Eve Concert in Poland, Citing Concerns Over "Communities I Support" “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into...
Ranked: The 10 best movies of 2022, from Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'The Whale,' 'RRR'
Blockbusters made a comeback, in quantity and quality. Here are 2022's 10 best movies, from "Top Gun: Maverick" to "The Banshees of Inisherin."
Can You Guess Tennessee's Favorite Christmas Movie?
Wishlisted found the most popular Christmas movie in each state, including this holiday classic in Tennessee.
The Company You Keep Teaser Video: Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man In Love With CIA Agent in New ABC Drama
What would Jack Pearson say?! ABC has unveiled the first promo for The Company You Keep, in which This Is Us vet Milo Ventimiglia plays a con man who finds himself romantically entangled with a CIA agent. Per the official logline, “A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Good Trouble‘s Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to...
Everything we know about 'Dirty Dancing 2,' the sequel to Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's classic film
Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Baby in "Dirty Dancing 2" and the film will pay homage to the franchise's original star, Patrick Swayze.
thesource.com
Dave & Buster’s Co-founder James Corley Dead by Suicide on His 72nd Birthday
According to several confirmed news reports, James Corley, one of the co-founders of the famous “eatertainment” chain Dave & Buster’s, was found dead on Monday by his daughter in an apparent suicide on what was Corley’s 72nd birthday. Corley’s daughter confirmed his death to Dallas news...
‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: Debra Jo Rupp Joins ‘WandaVision’ Marvel Spinoff For Disney+
EXCLUSIVE: That ’70s Show and That ’90s Show star Debra Jo Rupp has been added to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Disney+/Marvel WandaVision spinoff series headlined by Kathryn Hahn, sources tell Deadline. In addition to Hahn, who is reprising her WandaVision role as bad gal Agatha Harkness, Rupp joins male lead Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata and Patti LuPone. Emma Caulfield Ford also is said to be reprising her character of Dottie from WandaVision. No details about Rupp’s role are revealed but it’s safe to assume that she may be reprising her WandaVision role as Mrs. Hart, which she played...
