Read full article on original website
Related
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Comments / 0