ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Shoppers Say This Light Therapy Wand Helps With Acne and More

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we get a proper facial at the spa, it's a major "treat yourself" moment we don't indulge in often. But obviously, we wish we could! Having professionals take care of our skin leaves Us feeling clear, youthful and more radiant. It's the ultimate luxury, but we may be able to score similar results at home with all of the skincare tools which have become more accessible.

Katie Holmes Revealed the Rejuvenating Face Mask She Uses During Video Calls

Read article

Not only are they within reach from a financial standpoint, they're easy to use too! By far one of the simplest tools we've ever come across is this light wand from Laduora , which we're completely obsessed with. Whichever skin concern you want to tackle, this little device may be able to get the job done!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NDj5_0k26mbaq00
Amazon
See it!

Get the Laduora Velve Pro 5-in-1 Skincare Wand Kit for $120 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This tiny wand is absolutely incredible, and shoppers are simply amazed by it across the board. The ease and simplicity of this tool is by far what impressed users the most. The lightweight wand has a single button used to turn it on and off and to switch between both blue and red light therapy. The blue light setting is designed to help treat acne and acne scarring, while the red mode is specifically made for anti-aging purposes.

Once you turn the wand on , it's automatically set to five minutes — which is all the time you need to complete the treatment! You will receive a booklet which provides easy-to-follow directions on how you glide the wand over the skin, which you do alongside a boosting serum that comes with the set. It's a full facial in one box!

See it!

Get the Laduora Velve Pro 5-in-1 Skincare Wand Kit for $120 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

Reviewers claim they have noticed improvements in their skin on all fronts. Pimples and scarring are seemingly less visible, skin has started to appear tighter and complexions are glowing — all thanks to this wand! The combo of the light therapy, microcurrent stimulation, heat and general facial massaging work together to create these outcomes. We've covered a fair amount of similar skin tools, and for all of the benefits you're snagging from the Laduora wand , this may just be the best deal around!

See it: Get the Laduora Velve Pro 5-in-1 Skincare Wand Kit for $120 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you're looking for? Check out more products from Laduora and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Uses These $21 Drops for ‘Bright Eyes’ — Available on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to aging gracefully, Jennifer Lopez is our idol. She barely seems to age at all! And while she’s been rumored to use only ultra-expensive beauty products, the multitalented singer, actress and entrepreneur has a few […]
Us Weekly

21 Cozy and Flattering Sweaters for Pear-Shaped Bodies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ever put on an outfit you absolutely loved on someone else, but for some reason, it's just not having the same effect on you? It could likely be due to your body type. While one outfit might look […]
TODAY.com

I can't stop wearing this knit sweater from Amazon — it's soft, cozy and stylish

During the winter months, you'll typically catch me in long-sleeve shirts and light coats. I don’t tend to wear anything too bulky since it will most likely be too hot (that's Atlanta, Georgia, weather for you ...) But since the Peach State can sometimes reach frigid temperatures in January, I have no choice but to layer up. My problem is that I don't own many sweaters, mostly because I haven't found any that I actually like. That is, until I came across this knit pullover on Amazon — which I now wear on repeat.
ATLANTA, GA
Sourcing Journal

Fake Cashmere Lands Popular Marketplace in Hot Water

The Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute (CCMI) sued Etsy for its role in promoting the sale of fake cashmere products, similar to its previous legal battle with Amazon. The global trade group, which represents manufacturers, distributors and retailers selling cashmere, on Dec. 30 filed a lawsuit claiming that Etsy is aiding, abetting and participating in the sale of falsely labeled apparel and accessories. CCMI said the platform has allowed its vendors to sell “huge quantities of counterfeit garments” advertised as 100-percent cashmere, when they’re produced from man-made or synthetic fibers like acrylic, polyester, nylon and rayon, as well as standard...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mashed

You Could Save More Money By Simply Walking Further Into Costco

Any Costo shopper worth their toilet paper knows their $60 membership is well worth it when they toss their Kirland bacon, maple syrup, and olive oil into their shopping carts. But the wholesale haven can lead to a deal-hunting spree that can have you dragging your carts into isles you weren't planning to check out in the first place. Next thing you know, you're buying multiple $4.99 rotisserie chickens that you'll be eating for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the foreseeable future.
Jason's World

Person can't help but to laugh at their niece's handmade gift

A Crochet Kit With Purple YarnPhoto byKarina LonUnsplash. Sometimes, when someone gifts you something it means they took a lot of time and effort to put it together. However, we aren't all good at making things when we're new to crafting so it's likely that something homemade isn't always going to be perfect.
Us Weekly

7 Best Natural Beauty Products to Take Your Skin From Dry to Dewy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Dry January is right! Winter weather is wreaking havoc on our skin. This cold air is officially the enemy! If you’re desperate for dewy products that will plump your complexion with the moisture it misses, then you’ve come […]
Tyla

Woman praised for simple trick to clean cloudy glasses

People are flooding to social media, divided over a TikToker's hack to get your drinking glasses sparkly clean. You'd think there'd be nothing worse than the tidy-up after a messy New Year's Eve when you can barely see and are running on fewer than five hours sleep. Prepare to definitely...
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is just $45 on Amazon

When Oprah speaks, we listen. When Oprah shares something she loves, we add to cart. As the original influencer, not only is she a beacon of true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her most recent Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for your winter wardrobe: The versatile K. Carroll Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 on Amazon right now. This is an amazing accessory to add to your style lineup and a great birthday gift for that fashionable friend of yours.
Us Weekly

This Colorful Boho Blouse Will Add Some Color to Your Closet This Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The days are short, the weather is cold and wet, the sky is overcast and dreary — while there are some things we love about winter, a lot of days have this gloomy type of vibe. It makes […]
heckhome.com

Best Way to Clean Tile Floors and Grout

Dirty floors are not the most appealing things to look at in this world. But what’s worse is tile floors with grout. Not only is it a hygiene problem, but tiles with grout are health concerns. Many people don’t pay enough attention. Hence years of grout get built. Yet, people complain about why their floors look dirty even though they clean often.
E! News

Lululemon Belt Bag Restock: Shop Before They Sell Out... Again

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

275K+
Followers
26K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy