Shoppers Say This Light Therapy Wand Helps With Acne and More

When we get a proper facial at the spa, it's a major "treat yourself" moment we don't indulge in often. But obviously, we wish we could! Having professionals take care of our skin leaves Us feeling clear, youthful and more radiant. It's the ultimate luxury, but we may be able to score similar results at home with all of the skincare tools which have become more accessible.

Not only are they within reach from a financial standpoint, they're easy to use too! By far one of the simplest tools we've ever come across is this light wand from Laduora , which we're completely obsessed with. Whichever skin concern you want to tackle, this little device may be able to get the job done!

Get the Laduora Velve Pro 5-in-1 Skincare Wand Kit for $120 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This tiny wand is absolutely incredible, and shoppers are simply amazed by it across the board. The ease and simplicity of this tool is by far what impressed users the most. The lightweight wand has a single button used to turn it on and off and to switch between both blue and red light therapy. The blue light setting is designed to help treat acne and acne scarring, while the red mode is specifically made for anti-aging purposes.

Once you turn the wand on , it's automatically set to five minutes — which is all the time you need to complete the treatment! You will receive a booklet which provides easy-to-follow directions on how you glide the wand over the skin, which you do alongside a boosting serum that comes with the set. It's a full facial in one box!

Reviewers claim they have noticed improvements in their skin on all fronts. Pimples and scarring are seemingly less visible, skin has started to appear tighter and complexions are glowing — all thanks to this wand! The combo of the light therapy, microcurrent stimulation, heat and general facial massaging work together to create these outcomes. We've covered a fair amount of similar skin tools, and for all of the benefits you're snagging from the Laduora wand , this may just be the best deal around!

