WLOX
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
It is going to be gorgeous today with loads of sunshine! The humidity will continue to drop during the day, but we’ll still warm up into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Cooler air will arrive tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 40s by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be pleasant and sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Friday morning will be chilly with lows in the low 40s. It will be a little cooler in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine. It’s going to stay sunny and mild on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Enjoy!
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: seasonable late week; rain chances late weekend
THURSDAY: Sunshine returns in full to head toward the late parts of the work week. Expect morning upper 30s and lower 40s to warm to near-normal highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will turn flat calm under clear skies for lows to fall back into the 30s; for some, fostering some areas of frost by early Friday morning.
Mississippi Skies: Sunshine, cooler weather return today
The four National Weather Service offices covering Mississippi – Memphis, Jackson, New Orleans, and Mobile – will certainly have a busy day surveying storm reports. After two days of storms, there were severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings across the state. We’ll have a breakdown of confirmed damaged when it becomes available.
WDSU
Slow moving cold front
Dense fog advisory again. Posted 9pm tonight through 8am Tuesday. Some patchy fog is already developing. Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day. Warm moist air increases ahead of a slow moving cold front. Locally heavy rain is possible. There is a slight to enhanced risk severe storms. We do have cool near shore waters which is helping with the fog development, and can slow severe development. The enhanced risk severe storms is Northshore into Metro and South Mississippi. There are concerns for strong winds in storms, isolated strong tornado and even some hail. It's a slight risk severe on the South Shore South of Metro. Rain chances will remain until cold front moves through early Wednesday. The weather improves for Wednesday into Friday. Sunny skies forecast and cooler Thursday and Friday.
Large hail recorded as severe weather slowly moves across Mississippi Tuesday
Storms accompanied with large and hail and high winds dogged Mississippi residents for most of Tuesday as a slow-moving front moved through the state. One resident from Natchez, in the southwest corner of the state, photographed hail that was 2 inches in diameter when it pelted the area Tuesday night.
WLOX
John Ledbetter sworn in as Jackson County’s interim sheriff
It is going to be gorgeous today with loads of sunshine! The humidity will continue to drop during the day, but we'll still warm up into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Cooler air will arrive tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 40s by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be pleasant and sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Friday morning will be chilly with lows in the low 40s. It will be a little cooler in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. We'll see plenty of sunshine. It's going to stay sunny and mild on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Enjoy!
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Slim Chickens
At the top of his priorities is increasing manpower for both the police and fire departments. Beyond that, he wants to tackle issues that became apparent on the campaign trail. Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. There is a Flood Watch for all of South...
alabamawx.com
Radar Update at 9:30 p.m.
Showers and thunderstorms are increasing across Alabama and Mississippi tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. The front is located near the Mississippi River at this hour. There are a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings along the line of storms in Mississippi, but no warnings in Alabama at this hour....
1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready
The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.
Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms
At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
clarksvillenow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
WLOX
New start for Seaside Fitness through Ocean Springs Collective
There is a Flood Watch for all of South Mississippi until 10 PM tonight. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until midnight for Pearl River County. There is a slight (2 out of 5) for strong to severe storms tonight for most of South Mississippi, but there is a part of the northeast portion of the area with an enhanced (3 out of 5) risk. There will be a little patchy fog tonight, especially along the coastal areas. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across South Mississippi through early Wednesday morning. Threats with any thunderstorms in or near South MS between now and tomorrow morning include possibility of tornadoes, hail, and damaging wind gusts. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts over the next 24 hours in case we see any tornado warnings or severe thunderstorm warnings. The cold front arrives Wednesday morning around sunrise which will finally displace the fog and humidity. The drier weather moves in through the day on Wednesday, and the cooler air moves in Thursday. It will be a pleasant and beautiful weekend with temperatures closer to normal for this time of year.
WLOX
Vancleave woman crafts costumes for Coast Carnival celebrations
It was a gorgeous day! The sky will stay clear tonight, and it will be chilly in the morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s by the sunrise. Thursday afternoon will be beautiful and cool with highs in the mid 60s. We'll have some nice weather to look forward to this weekend, too. Here's the latest forecast.
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
WLOX
Offshore crew still missing, wife still searching for answers
Happy New Year! We have another Dense Fog Advisory until noon on Monday. So, allow extra travel time tomorrow morning, and take your time. Also, keep your lights on in foggy conditions, even during the daylight hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 50 to low 60s through Monday morning. While we expect some inland areas to see sunshine tomorrow, fog may linger along the coast into the afternoon hours. Those of us who see more sunshine will be in the low to mid 70s today; those who see more fog may only reach the low to mid 60s. Monday afternoon will be breezy and warm with winds from the south and southeast. A few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible. We expect widespread showers and storms on Tuesday as a cold front approaches South Mississippi. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs will be in the low 70s. This front will bring a few more showers and storms into Wednesday morning. Highs will top out in the upper 60s on Wednesday, but much cooler air will move in by Thursday. Highs will struggle to get past 60. We’ll only reach the mid 50s by Friday.
Watch live: Storm chasers tracking severe weather threat across South
Millions across the South are under Tornado Watches on Tuesday as severe weather moves through Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Georgia.
WLOX
Diamondhead anticipates big residual effects from I-10 widening
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The multi-year project to widen Interstate 10 from Canal Road to Diamondhead to six lanes is gaining interstate speed thanks to a $60 million federal grant. Right now, the four-lane section of I-10 between Canal Road and Diamondhead is congested. In 2021, 51,000 cars were counted...
WDAM-TV
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
