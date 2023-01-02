SILVERDALE – In a high school basketball game heard live last night on KONP, the Sequim Wolves boys basketball team earned a tough win at Olympic beating the Trojans 53-47. Vincent Carrizosa, the Wolves’ 6’0″ senior, had game-high honors with 19 points and was all over the floor defensively. Wolves’ point guard senior Zack Thompson had a big night running the Wolves offense coming up with timely steals while scoring 8 points. The Wolves were well balanced in scoring, with Keenan Green hitting for 8 points, Isaiah Moore had 8 points and tennis star Garrett Little hit 2 consecutive 3-point shots for 6 points. Cole Smithson, the Wolves’ 6’5″ senior, gave coach Craig Brooks valuable minutes in the 2nd half and scored 6 points. The Wolves are now 3-3 in league play and will host a solid Bellingham team Saturday at 3 pm. That game will be broadcast live here on KONP.

SEQUIM, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO