Wednesday’s Scores
Hood River, Ore. vs. Mountain View, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Chronicle
Guards Lead W.F. West to Swamp Cup Win
W.F. West: Klatush 15, Dalan 13, Hoff 11, Jones 7, Eiswald 6, Kelley 3, Brumfield 3, Potter 3, Lutman 3. Centralia: Ballard 17, Vallejo 12, Yeung 3, Haines 2, Daarud 2, Sprague 1, Wasson 1. The recipe may have been a little different, a little unexpected. But the result looked...
Tigers Pull Away in Second Half in Win Over Tumwater
Napavine: Kaut 18, Gall 5, Tupuola 2, O’Neill 9, Evander 2, Hamilton 13. Tumwater: Beebe 5, Gjurasic 12, Brewer 2, Sumrok 3, Larson 2. After a back-and-forth first half, the 2B No. 7 Napavine girls basketball team separated from 2A No. 8 Tumwater on the road for a dominant non-league victory, 49-24.
Seattle, January 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 10 high school 🏀 games in Seattle. The Nathan Hale High School basketball team will have a game with Ingraham High School on January 04, 2023, 17:45:00. The Rainier Beach High School basketball team will have a game with Franklin High School on January 04, 2023, 17:45:00.
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: GSL wrestling results; Lake City football hires Byron Hout
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across the region. Mt. Spokane 69, Ferris 7: Tanner Crosby (106 pounds), Jackson Hale (182) and Daren Airey (285) won by pin and the Wildcats (4-0) beat the visiting Saxons (1-3). Mead 70, North Central 3:...
My Clallam County
LOCAL SPORTS: Sequim and PA boys and girls all win in high school hoops
SILVERDALE – In a high school basketball game heard live last night on KONP, the Sequim Wolves boys basketball team earned a tough win at Olympic beating the Trojans 53-47. Vincent Carrizosa, the Wolves’ 6’0″ senior, had game-high honors with 19 points and was all over the floor defensively. Wolves’ point guard senior Zack Thompson had a big night running the Wolves offense coming up with timely steals while scoring 8 points. The Wolves were well balanced in scoring, with Keenan Green hitting for 8 points, Isaiah Moore had 8 points and tennis star Garrett Little hit 2 consecutive 3-point shots for 6 points. Cole Smithson, the Wolves’ 6’5″ senior, gave coach Craig Brooks valuable minutes in the 2nd half and scored 6 points. The Wolves are now 3-3 in league play and will host a solid Bellingham team Saturday at 3 pm. That game will be broadcast live here on KONP.
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Jamil Miller scores 27 points to lead Gonzaga Prep past North Central; Lewis and Clark girls top University.
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. All games nonleague unless otherwise noted. Gonzaga Prep 74, North Central 51: Jamil Miller scored 27 points, Jayce Swanson added 13 and the visiting Bullpups (9-1) beat the Wolfpack (3-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Elijah Williams led North Central with 22 points and Jacori Ervin added 13.
kmvt
Canyon Ridge gets conference win over Jerome; prep basketball scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge boys basketball team picked up their first conference win of the season over Jerome Tuesday night. Canyon Ridge will play at Twin Falls Friday. OTHER BOYS SCORES. Preston 65, Twin Falls 55. Century 72, Burley 52. Dietrich 73, Glenns Ferry 40.
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Corvallis girls basketball 2-0 in conference play
The Corvallis girls basketball team improved to 2-0 in Mid-Willamette Conference play Tuesday with a 63-30 win at Dallas. The eighth-ranked Spartans (6-2 overall) play Thursday at Woodburn. More girls basketball scores: Jefferson 51, Scio 32; Santiam Christian 55, Sheridan 36; Monroe/Alsea 48, Toledo 35. Boys basketball. Benjamin Bourne had...
Chronicle
Rainier Mounts Late Comeback in Win Over Toledo
Rainier: Howell 5, Jo. Meldrum 25, Boesch 3, Owen 12, Ji. Meldrum 6, Sprouffske 14. Toledo: Winters 12, Stanley 12, Olmstead 9, Fallon 12, Gould 4, Glass 4, Gale 6. Trailing by as much as 10, and even by seven late, the Rainier boys basketball team found a way to win late on the road against Toledo, 65-59, Thursday night in a key Central 2B League matchup.
Tri-City Herald
Kennewick, Kamiakin battling for dominance in Mid-Columbia girls bowling
With the MCC girls bowling regular season about three-quarters of the way completed, there seems to be a battle between Kennewick and Kamiakin for conference dominance. The Lions are on top of the MCC standings by half a game, with an 11-1 record. The Braves are right behind with a...
Wrestling: Warriors win Clatskanie Classic
The Class 3A wrestling teams of Oregon are chasing after the Warrenton Warriors — and they haven’t caught them yet. Warrenton won another first place team trophy last week, as the Warriors topped 11 other schools, including some 4A competition, to win the Phil White Classic at Clatskanie High School. Held Dec. 29, the tournament honored the late Clatskanie coach.
All-state volleyball 2022: Oregon’s top 6A, 5A, 4A stars
Here are the Class 6A, 5A and 4A all-state teams for the 2022 Oregon high school volleyball season. All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email ...
