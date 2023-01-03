JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A record number of pets at the Chautauqua County Humane Society were adopted during a special shelter clearing event over the holiday season. This year, Brian Papalia and staff at the shelter are overjoyed to announce that 100 pets have gone home to either their forever or foster families as part of the December “Season of Hope” event. This is the first time since the pandemic shutdown that the Humane Society has been able to reach their goal.

