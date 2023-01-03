Read full article on original website
“Lexi’s Corner” Memorial Taking Shape
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — An effort to erect a permanent memorial honoring the life of a Jamestown teenager killed during a hit and run crash just over one year ago is taking shape. In 2021, 15-year-old Alexis “Lexi” Hughan was crossing West 6th Street on New Year’s...
Humane Society’s Season Of Hope Adoption Drive A ‘Really Big Win’
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A record number of pets at the Chautauqua County Humane Society were adopted during a special shelter clearing event over the holiday season. This year, Brian Papalia and staff at the shelter are overjoyed to announce that 100 pets have gone home to either their forever or foster families as part of the December “Season of Hope” event. This is the first time since the pandemic shutdown that the Humane Society has been able to reach their goal.
Fight In Front Of Youngsters Leads To Charges For Jamestown Woman
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A fight in front of three youngsters has led to charges for a 21-year-old Jamestown woman. The Jamestown Police Department charged Kirsten Swartz on Monday with endangering the welfare of a child. During a domestic dispute on the city’s east side, Swartz is...
National Comedy Center Announces Access Program for Low-Income Families
JAMESTOWN, NY (Erie News Now) — The National Comedy Center will be participating in Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Museums for All is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums...
Salamanca Man Accused Of DWI Following New Year’s Day Vehicle Fire
GOWANDA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 24-year-old Salamanca man is accused of driving drunk on New Year’s Day following a vehicle fire in Gowanda. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to Broadway Road at Palmer Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday for a reported vehicle fire.
Three Charged Following Burglary, Man With A Weapon Call In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three people face a slew of charges following a reported burglary and man with a weapon call in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with New York State Police all responded to an east side address on New Year’s Eve for a person with a weapon.
Jamestown Audiologist Giving Away Free Hearing Aids
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown area audiologist has made it their mission to help those suffering from hearing loss, and this New Year, they are giving away a pair of free hearing aids, free of cost. Jamie Parasiliti, owner of The Hearing Place started the giveaway...
Dunkirk Narcotics Sales Leads To Drug Arrest
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 42-year-old was arrested following a three-month long investigation into narcotics sales in the City of Dunkirk. On Wednesday the Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 29 Leming Street. As a result of the search, investigators...
Jamestown Man Sentenced In 2021 Stabbing
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man was sentenced to serve four years in state prison in connection with a 2021 stabbing. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Sean McIlveen was sentenced Tuesday by County Court Judge David Foley after he was convicted of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony. In September 2021 McIlveen was accused of stabbing his neighbor with a knife.
Man Accused Of Breaking Into Condemned Residence Twice
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 31-year-old man is accused of breaking into a condemned Jamestown residence not just once, but twice, on the same day. Matthew Buck was arrested on Monday at a southside address for allegedly trespassing in a condemned residence. After being released on an...
Jamestown Mother Accused Of Encouraging Her Daughter To Self-Harm
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown mother is accused of encouraging her daughter to use a knife for self-harm. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested 31-year-old Samantha Omeruo on Monday following a reported disorderly person call at a northside address. Following an investigation, it was alleged...
