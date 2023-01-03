In an op-ed published on Monday, a prominent Republican says that he is willing to work with Democrats to try and elect an agreeable speaker. GOP Congressman Don Bacon, a moderate Republican, says in his op-ed published to The Daily Caller that he is willing to work across the aisle with Democrats in the event that a section of the Republican caucus decides to not vote for Representative Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House. Currently, at least five Republicans have indicated that they may not vote for McCarthy, greatly imperiling his bid to become speaker.

5 DAYS AGO