Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle
Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Politics chat: What a fragmented Republican party means for Biden's agenda
If you stayed up late on Friday night, you might have seen House Republicans shout and wrangle until they got the votes needed to get California's Kevin McCarthy the speaker's gavel. But what remains is a House with a narrow and clearly unaligned Republican majority, which is likely to make governing tricky, to say the least. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us now. Welcome to the show, Tam.
The Republican-controlled House will try again to elect a speaker
Members of the U.S. House of Representatives face another historic day without a speaker — while constituents in districts back home share their frustration with the stalemate. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. What do voters think of a long-running fight over who serves as House speaker?. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The...
Trump’s Stained Wallpaper and Gilded Eagles: White House Secrets Uncovered
Slide 1 of 42: It's fair to say that Donald Trump's time in office was nothing if not eventful. As well as hitting headlines for his controversial policies and divisive rhetoric, his tenure at the White House saw a number of key changes to the presidential property, while more than a few curious habits came to light too, from his creative 'filing system' to the notorious Diet Coke button. Click or scroll through to find out why Trump confined himself to the Oval Office and which renovations he—or, to be more accurate, Melania—made during their term in power.
Rep. McCarthy was elected House speaker. At what cost?
After a chaotic week and 15 rounds of voting, California Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally elected speaker of the house just after midnight today. In the end, six of his remaining far-right detractors voted present to allow him to win with 216 votes. McCarthy then addressed the House - and the drama of it all.
Kevin McCarthy is elected House speaker after 15 votes and days of negotiations
Kevin McCarthy is now officially speaker of the House. The California Republican eked out a victory after a historic 15 rounds of voting and a dramatic series of events on the House floor late Friday night. The result also meant elected representatives have finally been sworn in as members of...
McCarthy finally wins 15th vote for House speaker, but not without concessions
Republican Kevin McCarthy finally succeeded on the 15th vote to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. But he had to make numerous concessions along the way. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHERYL JOHNSON: The Honorable Kevin McCarthy of the state of California, having received a majority of the votes...
Meet Cheryl Johnson, the House clerk managing the speaker votes
The speaker is usually the person running things in the House of Representatives. But in the absence of a speaker, that job has fallen to House Clerk Cheryl Johnson. Related Story: These 21 House members didn't vote for Kevin McCarthy. Here's what they want. Johnson has calmly guided proceedings, including...
Day 4 of the House trying to to elect a speaker: The dynamic has shifted
For the fourth day in a row, the House of Representatives has tried to elect a speaker. California Republican Kevin McCarthy did pick up support today from a big chunk of the 20 Republicans who had been voting against him for the last three days. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) TYLEASE...
Congress and the history of disfunction
Four days into the 118th Congress, House Republicans still haven't elected a speaker, and no governing, none at all can happen until they do. You've likely heard lots this week about how unprecedented this all is, or at least that it hasn't happened in about a century. But is this a new level of dysfunction for Congress? That's one of the questions we're going to put to John Farrell. He's an author and historian who's covered Congress as a journalist but also written biographies of former House Speaker Tip O'Neill and Senator Ted Kennedy. John, thanks for joining me.
Biden gives a dozen medals to people who helped protect democracy during Jan. 6 riot
President Biden is marking the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by awarding medals to a dozen people who he said helped protect democracy that day. It's the second anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol. To mark it, President Biden honored 14 Americans with a medal for what they did to defend democracy on that day and in the lead-up to it. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith was at the ceremony and has this report.
Week in politics: What Kevin McCarthy's election means for the next two years
This past week in the House of Representatives went a little like this. A speaker has not been elected. A speaker has not been elected. A speaker has not been elected. A speaker has not been elected. The Honorable Kevin McCarthy of the State of California is duly elected speaker...
Biden honors police officers and election workers 2 years after the Capitol attack
President Biden awarded 14 individuals with the Presidential Citizens Medal on Friday afternoon for their work protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection and for overseeing the 2020 election process despite efforts to overturn the results. The medal recipients were both public safety officers who were on duty...
