Woodbridge, VA

barronperspective.org

The Yearbook Club Updates Yearbook

Finis and Ms. Deleo are currently working with a group of students to finish the Woodbridge High School’s 2022-2023 yearbook. They look to grow information about the seniors. This is Ms. Finis and Ms. Deleo’s second year running the yearbook. Ms. Deleo is the current advisor while Ms. Finis...
DC News Now

Parents rally outside of Thomas Jefferson High School after AG investigation requested

VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Tuesday evening, several parents rallied outside Thomas Jefferson High School in protest of the school’s actions — and in support of the ensuing investigation. Then, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid held a town hall inside the school’s library. The first-year superintendent answered questions and listened to comments from parents […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Sentinel

Sorority Launches Youth Leader Development Program

Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. launched its Youth Leadership Institute as the signature program of its “Empower Our Families” service initiative. The youth-led interactive leadership development program teaches children ages 11-13 years old how to run meetings, create agendas and oral presentations, and...
BOWIE, MD
saobserver.com

NAACP targets a new civil rights issue—reading

Advocates say using the ‘science of reading’ to improve reading instruction is a step toward social justice for Black children. For years, the Fairfax County NAACP’s small education committee devoted itself mostly to fights over Confederate school names and acts of racism against individual students. It waged battles that mattered for some, “but rarely made us feel like we were having a profound impact on the system,” said Sujatha Hampton, who became chair of the committee in 2019.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?

It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Center Square

Youngkin calls for investigation into Virginia high school after allegations

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for an investigation into the leadership of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology following recent allegations school administrators withheld notifications of National Merit awards from students and families. Youngkin wants Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate if Thomas Jefferson High School Administrators held back information about National Merit awards, which are determined by PSAT scores, from students and parents until after early-admission application deadlines for some colleges had passed. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023

Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

First babies in the new year at Mary Washington Healthcare!

Congratulations to Allison and Jared of Dumfries, who welcomed the first baby of the new year born in the Fredericksburg region! Baby girl Nevelyn Noelle was born on New Year’s Day at 1:38 a.m. at Stafford Hospital, weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces. Allison and Jared were not expecting a...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes

As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler […] The post Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Bowser names DC’s new deputy mayor for public safety, justice

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser on Tuesday named Lindsey Appiah as the District’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice to help lead the effort to combat a rise in youth crime. The mayoral announcement, which came a day after Bowser’s third term officially began, also announced other key cabinet post appointments […]
WASHINGTON, DC
MaxPreps

High school football: Teams with most total points in 2022

When Freedom (Woodbridge, Va.) scored 112 points in a win over Charles J. Colgan (Manassas) on Oct. 7, it posted the fifth-highest single game score in state history. The Eagles went on to demolish the single-season state scoring record with 952 points. The 952 points easily outdistanced the 1996 Hampton...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
theburn.com

New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun

Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
rvamag.com

Hello Gorgeous! Welcoming Salon Voss To Richmond

Welcome to Salon Voss. A luxurious salon owned by the fabulous Tamara Lewis, who has been pampering clients in Fredericksburg for a whopping 7 years. Now, she’s bringing all her hair styling expertise to Richmond with a brand new location in Short Pump. Fredericksburg knows Tamara as a top salon owner, and she’s excited to make a splash in Richmond. We got a chance to ask her a few questions about the shop and what they do.
RICHMOND, VA
Madoc

Chick-Fil-A at The Dulles Town Center Closed Permanently

No explanation was given as to the reason for the closure leaving fans speculating and wondering why their favorite restaurant will not open anymore. Chick-Fil-A reigns supreme in the fast food Industry. This is evident in its 2900 locations in the U.S. and in being voted as the American favorite restaurant for eight years in a row. This means that there are things that the chain is consistently doing that puts it ahead of its rivals. From food quality, speed of service, and mobile app reliability, the chain continues to dominate in the industry offering quality food and superior services that leaves customers coming back for more day after day.
DULLES, VA

