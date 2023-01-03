ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

New business space under construction in Valley Ranch Town Center

In October, construction on a new business plaza began at Valley Ranch Town Center, with construction expected to finish in April 2023. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Construction on a new building in Valley Ranch Town Center is under construction and has suites available for businesses to lease, according to public relations firm Total PR. Construction on this space began in October and is expected to wrap up in April 2023. This building is located at 21856 Marketplace Drive, New Caney. 713-452-1700.
NEW CANEY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer

The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Shipley Do-Nuts relocates to new store location in Friendswood

Shipley Do-Nuts relocated to a new store in Friendswood that now has a drive-thru and seats eight people inside. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Shipley Do-Nuts moved to a new location in Friendswood, opening Dec. 29 at 212 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. D. The new location selling the chain’s unique hexagonal donuts made fresh daily will now feature a drive-thru. Shipley Do-Nuts sells more than 60 varieties of donuts, as well as coffee, kolaches, cinnamon rolls and fritters, among other items. 832-569-5945. www.shipleydonuts.com.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
KHOU

'Rat hole' | Pasadena apartment residents weary over rodents

PASADENA, Texas — Residents at the Falls of Alta Vista apartment complex in Pasadena want to evict some unwanted guests. They contacted KHOU 11 News about rodents and rats that have them worried about their health. "We moved in and there was automatically issues going on with rats,” resident...
PASADENA, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Energy Firm Moving Headquarters to Memorial City

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Callon Petroleum Company has leased 107,171 SF of office space in West Houston’s Memorial City for its new corporate headquarters. The independent oil and natural gas company will relocate in the second half of 2024 into a new nine-story building developed by MetroNational, developer of the 300-acre Memorial City, a mixed-used development located along Interstate 10 in West Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dutch Bros Coffee to open new location on FM 1960 this spring

Dutch Bros offers handcrafted beverages, including teas and coffees. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros Coffee plans to open a new location at 3665 FM 1960 W., Houston, this spring. This will be the sixth location in the Spring and Klein area for the Oregon-based drive-thru coffee company, which serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. The new location will be locally operated by Todd Sesock. www.dutchbros.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Escapology brings new escape rooms to Cypress

Players at Escapology must use clues to crack codes and solve puzzles. (Courtesy Pexels) A new location of escape room franchise Escapology opened Dec. 29 at 11970 Barker Cypress Road, Houston, near Hwy. 290. Players are locked inside a themed room and have 60 minutes to escape using hidden clues to solve puzzles along the way. The business opened with three rooms—Antidote, TH3 COD3, and Scooby Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure. Two additional rooms are slated to open soon. 832-979-3858.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood

HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Owners of Dragon Bowl C to open new Asian-style coffeehouse in Downtown Conroe

Kôfē Num Pang will move into the former location of Verneles New Orleans Bakery at 3030 N. Main St. in Downtown Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The owners of Dragon Bowl C Noodle Bar are planning to open a new Asian-style coffeehouse called Kôfē Num Pang. The new restaurant will move into the former location of Verneles New Orleans Bakery Cafe at 3030 N. Main St. in Downtown Conroe.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Local benefits for seniors in Tomball, Magnolia: education classes, admission to local sporting events

A special homestead exemption and continuing education classes are available to seniors in the Tomball and Magnolia areas. (Courtesy Canva) Residents age 50 and older in the Tomball and Magnolia areas can enjoy continuing education classes, admission to local sporting events and special homestead exemptions. This list is noncomprehensive but includes a few of the perks available locally for senior citizens.
MAGNOLIA, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Opening of I-69 widening project in Cleveland delayed

Tired of construction-related delays while traveling along US 59/I-69 in Cleveland? Well, it may be a few more months before construction is finished despite the Texas Department of Transportation previously promising that the roadway would be open by the end of 2022. The $108 million project to widen US 59/I-69,...
CLEVELAND, TX
fox26houston.com

I-610 SB onramp at Westheimer closing for construction, drivers prepare for traffic, delays

HOUSTON - At 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3 the I-610 southbound entrance ramp at Westheimer will be closing for construction. Drivers use that onramp to get from the Galleria to Houston's Southside, and to venues like NRG stadium and the astrodome, but starting for the next 9 to 12 months they'll have to find another way, and battle the traffic that comes along with this closure.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston business owner nearly missed HSN debut after Southwest flight canceled

HOUSTON - A class action lawsuit has already been filed against Southwest Airlines from passengers claiming the carrier did not provide prompt refunds after the airline’s all-out meltdown over the holidays. Have you received your refund?. Southwest is still trying to rebound. At Hobby Airport, Southwest Airlines had six...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy