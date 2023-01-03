Read full article on original website
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect IdentitiesSharee B.Houston, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
New business space under construction in Valley Ranch Town Center
In October, construction on a new business plaza began at Valley Ranch Town Center, with construction expected to finish in April 2023. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Construction on a new building in Valley Ranch Town Center is under construction and has suites available for businesses to lease, according to public relations firm Total PR. Construction on this space began in October and is expected to wrap up in April 2023. This building is located at 21856 Marketplace Drive, New Caney. 713-452-1700.
Virtual car shop EvrDrive opens store in The Woodlands Mall
EvrDrive store offers a virtual car-buying experience. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) EvrDrive opened a store Dec. 24 at The Woodlands Mall at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. The store offers used cars in an online environment through a storefront location. The store is located next to Dillard's. 713-832-9194. www.evrdrive.com.
Johnson Development to begin construction on a 1,146-acre master-planned community in spring 2023
Once complete, this 1,146-acre land tract from Johnson Development will accommodate 2,800 homesites. (Courtesy Johnson Development) A new, unnamed master-planned community with a Katy address is coming to Waller County—near Morton Road and FM 2855—according to a Jan. 4 news release from Johnson Development. This comes after a...
bluebonnetnews.com
Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer
The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
Shipley Do-Nuts relocates to new store location in Friendswood
Shipley Do-Nuts relocated to a new store in Friendswood that now has a drive-thru and seats eight people inside. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Shipley Do-Nuts moved to a new location in Friendswood, opening Dec. 29 at 212 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. D. The new location selling the chain’s unique hexagonal donuts made fresh daily will now feature a drive-thru. Shipley Do-Nuts sells more than 60 varieties of donuts, as well as coffee, kolaches, cinnamon rolls and fritters, among other items. 832-569-5945. www.shipleydonuts.com.
'Rat hole' | Pasadena apartment residents weary over rodents
PASADENA, Texas — Residents at the Falls of Alta Vista apartment complex in Pasadena want to evict some unwanted guests. They contacted KHOU 11 News about rodents and rats that have them worried about their health. "We moved in and there was automatically issues going on with rats,” resident...
Summerwood Trails community to begin construction in Willis
Summerwood Trails is located on 54.5 acres of land in Willis less than one mile from Lake Conroe and four miles from I-45. (Courtesy MHW Real Estate) New home community Summerwood Trails has completed its development phase and is ready to begin construction in early 2023, real estate agency MHW Real Estate announced in a Jan. 3 news release.
Sugar Land announces $60M 'Project Brazos' to tackle erosion
The Brazos River, a major source of water in the region, has been targeted for $60 million in erosion resistance improvements. If left unchecked, city officials claim the river could significantly damage nearby Highway 59 and Sugar Land Memorial Park. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) A release from the city of Sugar...
realtynewsreport.com
Energy Firm Moving Headquarters to Memorial City
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Callon Petroleum Company has leased 107,171 SF of office space in West Houston’s Memorial City for its new corporate headquarters. The independent oil and natural gas company will relocate in the second half of 2024 into a new nine-story building developed by MetroNational, developer of the 300-acre Memorial City, a mixed-used development located along Interstate 10 in West Houston.
Dutch Bros Coffee to open new location on FM 1960 this spring
Dutch Bros offers handcrafted beverages, including teas and coffees. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros Coffee plans to open a new location at 3665 FM 1960 W., Houston, this spring. This will be the sixth location in the Spring and Klein area for the Oregon-based drive-thru coffee company, which serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. The new location will be locally operated by Todd Sesock. www.dutchbros.com.
Katy brewer unable to find a buyer
CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The last day of business for Katy's Battlehops Brewing was Sunday, November 20, and its owners now say they've not been able to find a buyer.
Escapology brings new escape rooms to Cypress
Players at Escapology must use clues to crack codes and solve puzzles. (Courtesy Pexels) A new location of escape room franchise Escapology opened Dec. 29 at 11970 Barker Cypress Road, Houston, near Hwy. 290. Players are locked inside a themed room and have 60 minutes to escape using hidden clues to solve puzzles along the way. The business opened with three rooms—Antidote, TH3 COD3, and Scooby Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure. Two additional rooms are slated to open soon. 832-979-3858.
fox26houston.com
Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood
HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
Action 13 Renters' Rights: Houston attorney answers tenants' questions
Action 13 turned to the Texas Property Code to answer top questions from renters about insurance, lease violations, plumbing issues, amenities, and more.
Owners of Dragon Bowl C to open new Asian-style coffeehouse in Downtown Conroe
Kôfē Num Pang will move into the former location of Verneles New Orleans Bakery at 3030 N. Main St. in Downtown Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The owners of Dragon Bowl C Noodle Bar are planning to open a new Asian-style coffeehouse called Kôfē Num Pang. The new restaurant will move into the former location of Verneles New Orleans Bakery Cafe at 3030 N. Main St. in Downtown Conroe.
Local benefits for seniors in Tomball, Magnolia: education classes, admission to local sporting events
A special homestead exemption and continuing education classes are available to seniors in the Tomball and Magnolia areas. (Courtesy Canva) Residents age 50 and older in the Tomball and Magnolia areas can enjoy continuing education classes, admission to local sporting events and special homestead exemptions. This list is noncomprehensive but includes a few of the perks available locally for senior citizens.
bluebonnetnews.com
Opening of I-69 widening project in Cleveland delayed
Tired of construction-related delays while traveling along US 59/I-69 in Cleveland? Well, it may be a few more months before construction is finished despite the Texas Department of Transportation previously promising that the roadway would be open by the end of 2022. The $108 million project to widen US 59/I-69,...
Whose cleanup is it anyways? Action 13 reaches out to 3 jurisdictions over 'eye sore' dump site
'Eye sore' is what residents call the dumpsite, filled with mattresses, bags, and piles of trash accumulated over the last six months.
fox26houston.com
I-610 SB onramp at Westheimer closing for construction, drivers prepare for traffic, delays
HOUSTON - At 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3 the I-610 southbound entrance ramp at Westheimer will be closing for construction. Drivers use that onramp to get from the Galleria to Houston's Southside, and to venues like NRG stadium and the astrodome, but starting for the next 9 to 12 months they'll have to find another way, and battle the traffic that comes along with this closure.
fox26houston.com
Houston business owner nearly missed HSN debut after Southwest flight canceled
HOUSTON - A class action lawsuit has already been filed against Southwest Airlines from passengers claiming the carrier did not provide prompt refunds after the airline’s all-out meltdown over the holidays. Have you received your refund?. Southwest is still trying to rebound. At Hobby Airport, Southwest Airlines had six...
