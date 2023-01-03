Read full article on original website
Dubai rolls out $8.7 trillion economic plan for next decade
Dubai set out a 32 trillion-dirham ($8.7 trillion) economic plan on Wednesday that includes doubling foreign trade and investment over the next decade to boost its standing as a global financial hub. The emirate, part of the United Arab Emirates' federation, is the Middle East's business and finance center. It's...
America just won a major victory over China. And it happened in Arizona.
Biden and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey celebrate TSMC's investment in U.S. But production isn’t only about economic strength. It’s about national security.
All South Koreans To Become Two Years Younger Over Night As Age System Is Scrapped
All babies born on New Year's eve will be considered 2 years old since birthPhoto byImage by 나오 임 from Pixabay. The South Korean government has decided to scrap the traditional age system of counting ages which has been used for many years by them, and adopt the international system used by almost the whole world. This change will knock one or two years off people’s ages on official documents but could take time to seep into daily life.
A woman who moved to Portugal halved her monthly expenses but laid out some expected costs and stresses of moving abroad
Two months into her family's adventure, Frances Cordova said Portugal is cheaper than California, but the cost to actually move there is anything but.
A man from Uganda who has 12 wives, 102 children, and 568 grandkids is worried about rising living costs
Women carrying food and supplies in UgandaPhoto byNinno JackJronUnsplash. A 67-year-old Ugandan farmer, Musa Hasahya, is worried about how he will support his family in the coming months.
I stayed in 5-star hotels for the first time after years of booking cheap Airbnbs. Here are 15 things that surprised me.
Insider's reporter found unexpected perks at five-star hotels like free minibars, plush robes, nightly s'mores, and complimentary car rentals.
Japan to offer families 1 million yen per child to relocate from overcrowded Tokyo
The Japanese government is offering families 1 million yen (~$7,700) per child if they move out of Tokyo, the country's capital, CNN reports. The incentive is part of an effort to get residents to leave the city to revitalize rural regions heavily impacted by the country's falling birth rate. A spokesperson from the central government said that starting in April, couples with children and single parents will be eligible to receive the relocation benefits if they move out of the Toyko metropolitan area to less densely populated areas around the country, per CNN. The forthcoming financial incentive is more than triple...
A Jaunt in Bhutan, Where Happiness Is King and Travel Is Exclusive
Bhutan exudes tranquility. Even the international airport, your first impression of the country, has a charming aesthetic that makes it appear as an ancient monastery. With roughly three quarters of its land remaining tree covered, Bhutan is considered the first, and one of just two or three, carbon-negative countries in the world, and is known for its idyllic wilderness, with a backdrop of the Himalayas, along with its idyllic way of life, with its many Buddhist monasteries.
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Montevideo
The capital city of Uruguay isn’t as popular or as busy as South American destinations like Buenos Aires or Santiago — but Montevideo has a lot to offer discerning travelers in search of a laidback oceanside vacation. The largest city in Uruguay is home to just short of two million residents but the relaxed attitude and slowed-down pace of life make the city feel more like a small beach town than a bustling metropolis.
Meta hit with $414 million E.U. fine over ad personalization
Meta Platforms was hit with €390 million ($414 million) in fines by the European Union's main privacy watchdog over the way users' data is used for personalized ads on its Facebook and Instagram units, and given an ultimatum to bring its services in line with E.U. law. Meta has...
Rolex gets more expensive in U.K. and U.S. with latest price hikes
Rolex raised prices in the United States and Britain by an average of about 2.5%, the latest increases for the top Swiss watch brand, according to analysts at Barclays. The price of the most popular Rolex models rose between 1% and slightly more than 3% in Britain and the United States in the start of this year, according to Barclays, which tracks data in both markets. Rolex prices climbed by an average of about 2.6% in Britain and 2.2% in the United States, the analysts said.
Strikes keep London office staff at home
London's business districts were deserted as unions carried out consecutive days of rail strikes following a lengthy row over pay. Office occupancy in the capital fell to 22% and 21% on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, according to Freespace, a company that gathers workplace data. This was less than half November's rate, when London's office occupancy reached 52% on Tuesdays, the company said.
Oil's new year slump deepens below $75 as China concerns grow
Oil's rough start to the year worsened as a deteriorating demand outlook came to the fore, buttressed by China's near-term struggles with Covid-19, milder winter weather and U.S. refinery disruption. West Texas Intermediate fell beneath $75 a barrel after sinking 4.2% on Tuesday in the biggest drop since November. Brent,...
Fresh fragility in global trade set to be revealed in 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It's been almost two years since an Arabian sandstorm roiled the world's supply networks by nudging a 1,300-foot-long container ship into the muddy bank of the Suez Canal. The Ever Given's week-long grounding delivered a key warning: The global...
Top bosses set to surpass annual pay of average worker just five days into 2023
The bosses of the largest companies in the UK will have earned more money in the first five days of 2023 than an average worker in the country does over the entire year, according to a new analysis.Before 2pm on Thursday afternoon, the CEOs at the UK’s one hundred largest companies – listed on the FTSE 100 – would have banked an average of £33,000 since New Year’s Day, according to calculations from the High Pay Centre, a think tank that campaigns for fairer pay for workers. According to data from the Office for National Statistics and the financial reports of...
Business Highlights: Gadget show, FTX founder's plea
NEW YORK (AP) — The annual tech industry event formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show is returning to Las Vegas this week with the hope that it looks more like it did before the coronavirus pandemic. The show changed its name to CES several years ago to better reflect the changing industry and the event, which had expanded beyond audio and video to include automotive, digital health, smart phones, wearables and other technologies. Companies and startups will showcase innovations in virtual reality, robotics and consumer tech items to the media and others in the tech industry. The show is not open to the general public. Organizers say their goal is to draw 100,000 attendees.
Hungary just canceled income tax for new moms in their 20s. It's the country's latest attempt to fix its long-term labor shortage.
New Hungarian moms in their 20s will pay zero in income tax forever in response to the country's low birth rate and severe labor shortage.
U.S. consumers have spent more than $1 trillion saved up during the pandemic
U.S. consumers have made a healthy dent in savings stockpiles accumulated during the pandemic. And this drawdown presents a challenge for the economy in 2023. New data from JPMorgan Asset Management published Monday shows estimated "excess savings" from U.S. households now stand at $900 billion, down from a peak of $2.1 trillion in early 2021 and roughly $1.9 trillion at the beginning of last year.
