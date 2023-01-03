NEW YORK (AP) — The annual tech industry event formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show is returning to Las Vegas this week with the hope that it looks more like it did before the coronavirus pandemic. The show changed its name to CES several years ago to better reflect the changing industry and the event, which had expanded beyond audio and video to include automotive, digital health, smart phones, wearables and other technologies. Companies and startups will showcase innovations in virtual reality, robotics and consumer tech items to the media and others in the tech industry. The show is not open to the general public. Organizers say their goal is to draw 100,000 attendees.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO