Andrew Bailey sworn in as Missouri’s third attorney general in five years
Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Missouri’s 44th attorney general Tuesday morning at the Missouri Supreme Court building in Jefferson City. Bailey is the third attorney general the state has had in the last five years. He was selected by Gov. Mike Parson to take the position Nov. 23...
Attorney General Andrew Bailey answers questions from the press
Andrew Bailey sworn in as Missouri's third attorney general in five years. Bailey was sworn in as Missouri's 44th attorney general on Tuesday. at the Missouri Supreme Court.
Missouri General Assembly regular session kicks off
Missouri lawmakers took their oath of office on Wednesday at the state Capitol building, marking the official start to the 102nd regular session of the Missouri General Assembly. The 34 state senators and 163 members of the House of Representatives that make up the two branches of the General Assembly,...
Missouri legislators set policy priorities on ceremonial first day
JEFFERSON CITY — On Wednesday, Missouri lawmakers went back to work, kicking off a new legislative session by declaring interest in policy around ballot initiatives, education and sports betting. The first session of the 102nd General Assembly began with a largely ceremonial and procedural first day. State Sen. Caleb...
Parson says Missouri to execute transgender inmate Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday the state would move forward with the execution of Scott McLaughlin, convicted of murdering Beverly Guenther in 2003 in Earth City. McLaughlin, 49, has been living as a transgender woman, Amber, and was being held in the men’s prison at Potosi....
Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend in 2003
BONNE TERRE — Missouri on Tuesday executed by lethal injection a transgender inmate who stabbed, strangled and raped an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The 49-year-old inmate had been living for about 18 months as a woman named Amber McLaughlin, but filed appeals and signed a final written statement Tuesday with a previous name, Scott McLaughlin.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Missouri using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Witch hazel program looks at unique plant
The Missouri Department of Conservation's virtual programming continues with a program Jan. 4 titled "Winter Bloomers: Witch Hazel." MDC instructor and naturalist Alex Holmes will lead the class, which starts at noon. Though winter bloomers may sound like flannel underwear, witch hazel is one of the few plants to bloom...
