Judge grants Watkins $75,000 bond after conviction overturned

Joseph Watkins is greeted by family as he leaves the Floyd County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. Georgia Innocence Project

A Floyd County Superior Court judge granted Joseph Watkins a $75,000 bond following a Georgia Supreme Court ruling that effectively tossed out his previous murder conviction and gave him the opportunity for a new trial.

Judge Bryan Johnson granted Watkins a bond, with stipulations including that he wear an ankle monitor, after a 2½ hour hearing on Tuesday.

History

Watkins is accused of the Jan. 11, 2000, shooting death of Isaac Dawkins near what is now Georgia Highlands College. He and Mark Free were arrested nearly 10 months after the shooting and Watkins was subsequently convicted.

Watkins has maintained his innocence since his arrest, but was convicted in 2001. His co-defendant was tried separately and acquitted on all charges.

“Literally the day he was accused of this crime until today, he has proclaimed his innocence,” Watkins’ attorney Benjamin Goldberg said during Tuesday’s hearing.

In December 2022, the high court unanimously affirmed a Constitutional challenge to Watkins’ conviction on a murder charge in Floyd County. He has remained in prison since, awaiting the result of an appeal to that ruling by the state.

Watkins unsuccessfully appealed his conviction several times, but in 2017 attorneys with the Georgia Innocence Project filed a civil petition — referred to as a habeas corpus — to have his conviction overturned.

In April 2022, by showing new evidence of violations to his constitutional rights, Watkins finally was successful. Walker County Superior Court Judge Don W. Thompson outlined several reasons in that order.

He stated that prosecutors violated Watkins’ sixth amendment right to confront witnesses against him, in this instance a juror in his own trial.

During his 2001 trial, prosecutors had argued that cellphone location evidence proved Watkins was in the area of the shooting.

The case was the subject of the second season of the Undisclosed podcast series. As a result of the podcast investigation they found that an out-of-court test was conducted by a juror during the trial.

The juror came forward about conducting a driving experiment to test the cellphone location evidence. The juror said they based their decision to convict Watkins, at least partially, on that test.

Jurors are supposed to make a determination of guilt based solely on evidence presented in court.

Judge Thompson also wrote that during the 2001 trial, former district attorney Tami Colston failed to disclose potentially exculpatory evidence concerning the caliber of a bullet used to kill a dog that was left near Dawkins’ grave. Prosecutors had argued that Watkins shot the dog, potentially with the same gun used to kill Dawkins.

However, the bullet found in the dog was .22-caliber, different than the one used to shoot Dawkins.

“The court finds that the grave dog evidence was particularly damaging to Mr. Watkins because it was the strongest foundation for the state’s argument that Dawkins’ death was a personal, hate-driven murder as opposed to what the rest of the evidence suggested: a random road rage killing,” Judge Thompson wrote.

The hearing

The Floyd County District Attorney’s Office sought to deny bond for Watkins Tuesday, presenting evidence that attempted to show a pattern of harassing behavior prior to and after his incarceration.

Patterson called Brianne Scarber to the stand during the hearing. Scarber, who has since married and moved from the area, was in a contentious on-again, off-again relationship with Watkins in the 1990s. She is also a large part of the prosecution’s reasoning of why Watkins allegedly targeted Dawkins. The motive cited in the 2001 case was that Watkins was jealous because Scarber dated Dawkins for a time.

Scarber testified that in the late 1990s Watkins put a rifle to her head on at least one occasion during an argument. She also suspected Watkins had left a number of threatening phone messages on her phone in 2006.

“I promise you will not get away with this,” one of several messages played in the courtroom stated. “I gave you my heart and soul, I will take it all back.”

The messages contained expletive-laden threats and referenced a previous relationship, she said. They also contained very specific details of their relationship that only she and Watkins would know about, she testified.

However, another of the calls referenced spending time in Korea — which Watkins has never visited — and in one incident something physically struck her front door after a call said “I see you.” She reported the incidents to police. However, Watkins was not charged in any of those incidents.

After listening to those recordings, Watkins’ sister Tandi Day — who stated she’d been in thousands of phone conversations with her brother since his incarceration — took the stand.

“Did you hear your brother’s voice on any of those phone calls,” Goldberg asked.

“No,” Day testified.

Other testimony in the hearing concerned Watkins’ behavior while incarcerated.

Ed Ridgway was Watkins’ supervisor at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. He testified that Watkins was a hard worker who organized the parts room for vehicles at the complex, as well as serving as a liaison to inmate staff and taking care of items like test driving cars after repairs and driving a roll back truck to pick up stalled vehicles.

He lauded the work Watkins has done in his 3-plus years working at the facility on a prison detail.

“I’ve had a number of inmate workers over 13 years and he is one of the best,” Ridgway said. “He was one of the most well-rounded individuals we’ve had through the program.”

Replying to questions about Watkins being a potential flight risk prior to trial, Ridgway testified that Watkins had access to the vehicles and keys as part of his work detail and could have fled the facility, but did not.

Capt. Brian Stokes, who also encountered Watkins in his role at the training center, described Watkins as helpful with a good demeanor, adding that he also acted in a supervisory capacity.

“He was always pretty positive,” Stokes testified. “He’d talk to the other inmates to try and get them to calm down.”