ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Judge grants Watkins $75,000 bond after conviction overturned

By John Bailey, Georgia Innocence Project, jbailey
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IbMAH_0k26hdFf00
Joseph Watkins is greeted by family as he leaves the Floyd County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. Georgia Innocence Project

A Floyd County Superior Court judge granted Joseph Watkins a $75,000 bond following a Georgia Supreme Court ruling that effectively tossed out his previous murder conviction and gave him the opportunity for a new trial.

Judge Bryan Johnson granted Watkins a bond, with stipulations including that he wear an ankle monitor, after a 2½ hour hearing on Tuesday.

History

Watkins is accused of the Jan. 11, 2000, shooting death of Isaac Dawkins near what is now Georgia Highlands College. He and Mark Free were arrested nearly 10 months after the shooting and Watkins was subsequently convicted.

Watkins has maintained his innocence since his arrest, but was convicted in 2001. His co-defendant was tried separately and acquitted on all charges.

“Literally the day he was accused of this crime until today, he has proclaimed his innocence,” Watkins’ attorney Benjamin Goldberg said during Tuesday’s hearing.

In December 2022, the high court unanimously affirmed a Constitutional challenge to Watkins’ conviction on a murder charge in Floyd County. He has remained in prison since, awaiting the result of an appeal to that ruling by the state.

Watkins unsuccessfully appealed his conviction several times, but in 2017 attorneys with the Georgia Innocence Project filed a civil petition — referred to as a habeas corpus — to have his conviction overturned.

In April 2022, by showing new evidence of violations to his constitutional rights, Watkins finally was successful. Walker County Superior Court Judge Don W. Thompson outlined several reasons in that order.

He stated that prosecutors violated Watkins’ sixth amendment right to confront witnesses against him, in this instance a juror in his own trial.

During his 2001 trial, prosecutors had argued that cellphone location evidence proved Watkins was in the area of the shooting.

The case was the subject of the second season of the Undisclosed podcast series. As a result of the podcast investigation they found that an out-of-court test was conducted by a juror during the trial.

The juror came forward about conducting a driving experiment to test the cellphone location evidence. The juror said they based their decision to convict Watkins, at least partially, on that test.

Jurors are supposed to make a determination of guilt based solely on evidence presented in court.

Judge Thompson also wrote that during the 2001 trial, former district attorney Tami Colston failed to disclose potentially exculpatory evidence concerning the caliber of a bullet used to kill a dog that was left near Dawkins’ grave. Prosecutors had argued that Watkins shot the dog, potentially with the same gun used to kill Dawkins.

However, the bullet found in the dog was .22-caliber, different than the one used to shoot Dawkins.

“The court finds that the grave dog evidence was particularly damaging to Mr. Watkins because it was the strongest foundation for the state’s argument that Dawkins’ death was a personal, hate-driven murder as opposed to what the rest of the evidence suggested: a random road rage killing,” Judge Thompson wrote.

The hearing

The Floyd County District Attorney’s Office sought to deny bond for Watkins Tuesday, presenting evidence that attempted to show a pattern of harassing behavior prior to and after his incarceration.

Patterson called Brianne Scarber to the stand during the hearing. Scarber, who has since married and moved from the area, was in a contentious on-again, off-again relationship with Watkins in the 1990s. She is also a large part of the prosecution’s reasoning of why Watkins allegedly targeted Dawkins. The motive cited in the 2001 case was that Watkins was jealous because Scarber dated Dawkins for a time.

Scarber testified that in the late 1990s Watkins put a rifle to her head on at least one occasion during an argument. She also suspected Watkins had left a number of threatening phone messages on her phone in 2006.

“I promise you will not get away with this,” one of several messages played in the courtroom stated. “I gave you my heart and soul, I will take it all back.”

The messages contained expletive-laden threats and referenced a previous relationship, she said. They also contained very specific details of their relationship that only she and Watkins would know about, she testified.

However, another of the calls referenced spending time in Korea — which Watkins has never visited — and in one incident something physically struck her front door after a call said “I see you.” She reported the incidents to police. However, Watkins was not charged in any of those incidents.

After listening to those recordings, Watkins’ sister Tandi Day — who stated she’d been in thousands of phone conversations with her brother since his incarceration — took the stand.

“Did you hear your brother’s voice on any of those phone calls,” Goldberg asked.

“No,” Day testified.

Other testimony in the hearing concerned Watkins’ behavior while incarcerated.

Ed Ridgway was Watkins’ supervisor at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. He testified that Watkins was a hard worker who organized the parts room for vehicles at the complex, as well as serving as a liaison to inmate staff and taking care of items like test driving cars after repairs and driving a roll back truck to pick up stalled vehicles.

He lauded the work Watkins has done in his 3-plus years working at the facility on a prison detail.

“I’ve had a number of inmate workers over 13 years and he is one of the best,” Ridgway said. “He was one of the most well-rounded individuals we’ve had through the program.”

Replying to questions about Watkins being a potential flight risk prior to trial, Ridgway testified that Watkins had access to the vehicles and keys as part of his work detail and could have fled the facility, but did not.

Capt. Brian Stokes, who also encountered Watkins in his role at the training center, described Watkins as helpful with a good demeanor, adding that he also acted in a supervisory capacity.

“He was always pretty positive,” Stokes testified. “He’d talk to the other inmates to try and get them to calm down.”

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

6 Sentenced In District Court

At least six people were sentenced Dec. 5-7, 2022, in the Eighth Judicial District Court, according to court reports and records. Sabrina Nicole Floyd on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, was scheduled to appear for a trial before the court on a motion to proceed with an abandoning or endangering of a child-criminal neglect charge. Floyd pled true to violating her probation by smoking marijuana and methamphetamine. During a contested hearing, the defense asked that she be allowed to continue serving her sentence on probation, with a stipulation that she complete an outpatient rehab program. Prosecutors asked that she be ordered to an incarcerated rehab program or a prison sentence. She was sentenced to 12 months in prison on the charge, according to court reports.
COMO, TX
thesource.com

Here Comes the Judge: Meet Ural D. Glanville, the Judge in Charge of the Young Thug/YSL Case

As the judge presiding over the Young Thug/YSL trial, Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural D. Glanville will substantially influence the proceedings. While the jury ultimately will decide all the disputed issues of fact, Chief Judge Glanville will oversee all aspects of jury selection and presentation of the case. He will rule on evidentiary objections, motions to exclude evidence, testimony and witnesses, and post-trial motions and will issue the final instructions to the jury before their deliberations. While it is difficult to predict how he will decide these issues, understanding his background can give insight into how effective he may be and how he will assert himself in these proceedings.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
Larry Lease

Judge Believes Texas Seven Prison Escapee's Conviction Should be Tossed

Texas district judge says Texas Seven prison escapee's conviction and death sentence should be tossed.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A state district judge has offered up the recommendation that an inmate involved with the Texas Seven prison escape, Randy Halprin, should have his conviction and death sentence tossed out. Dallas News says this is all because the state judge alleges that the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial harbored anti-Semitic views.
TEXAS STATE
capitalbnews.org

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are in Prison. The Person Accused of Protecting Them Is Now in Court.

Jacquelyn Lee Johnson, the former district attorney accused of unethically meddling in the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder in 2020, was expected to face a judge this week for arraignment on a felony charge of violating her oath of office. But the hearing in the long-awaited case has been delayed at her attorney’s request, according to court records. A new date wasn’t listed.
BRUNSWICK, GA
coloradopolitics.com

Judge denies immunity to Denver officers in right-to-record suit

A man has plausibly claimed Denver police officers arrested him without probable cause of a crime and instead in retaliation for exercising his First Amendment right to record them, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer rejected the city's motion to dismiss the lawsuit...
DENVER, CO
MyNorthwest

Bail set at $1.5M for man accused in Wash. casino stabbing

A judge has set bail at $1.5 million for a man accused of stabbing four people Monday night at a Washington casino and leading police on a high-speed chase. Scott Harmier, 41, of Vancouver, Washington, appeared Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of four counts of first-degree assault and one count of attempting to elude police, The Columbian reported. Deputy Prosecutor Julie Carmena said Harmier has been convicted of assault numerous times.
VANCOUVER, WA
wdhn.com

Judge orders Saffold to stay behind bars

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan Judge John Steensland has upheld his decision to revoke the bond for well-known activist and public figure Kevin Saffold after being accused of becoming disorderly in the Houston County Courthouse. During a hearing on December 8, after hearing evidence and testimonies, the court found that Saffold...
DOTHAN, AL
New York Post

Bail group shuts down after being sued for helping release serial offender who shot waiter

A California bail reform group backed by A-list celebrities has shut down after being sued for releasing a serial criminal who less than a week later tried to murder a waiter in Las Vegas. The Bail Project — whose supporters include Danny Glover, John Legend and Richard Branson — announced it discontinued its operations due to restructuring in early December, 8 NewsNow reported. Its closure comes after it posted a $3,000 bond for burglary suspect Rashawn Gaston-Anderson in December 2021. Six days later, Gaston-Anderson shot Chengyan Wang 11 times in Chinatown, 8 NewsNow reported. In a plea deal, the 24-year-old was convicted of attempted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Murderer Russell Causley can be freed from jail – Parole Board

A murderer who has never revealed where he hid his wife’s body can be freed from jail, the Parole Board said.Russell Causley made UK legal history last year when he became the first prisoner to face a public parole hearing.Causley was handed a life sentence for killing Carole Packman, who disappeared in 1985, a year after he moved his lover into the family home in Bournemouth, Dorset.He was freed from prison in 2020 after serving more than 23 years for the murder but was sent back to jail the following year after breaching his licence conditions.The Parole Board said on Thursday: “After...
Marietta Daily Journal

High court rebukes AG Carr for seeking Cobb killer's execution

The Supreme Court of Georgia ruled unanimously Tuesday that Attorney General Chris Carr’s office violated an agreement with defense attorneys when, earlier this year, the office sought the execution of convicted murderer Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. Presnell is Georgia’s longest-serving death row inmate, and has been awaiting execution since 1976 when he was convicted of the murder of Cobb County eight-year-old Lori Smith and rape of her 10-year-old friend. Carr’s...
GEORGIA STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Appeals court agrees that Dalton Utilities not immune from PFAS suit brought by Rome man

The United States Court of Appeals for the 11th District in Atlanta has affirmed a federal district court’s ruling that Dalton Utilities does not have immunity from a suit brought by a Rome man regarding so-called “forever chemicals” in the drinking water. Jarrod Johnson alleges that toxic chemicals used during the carpet manufacturing process have been allowed to seep into the rivers that supply drinking water to communities near Dalton, including Rome and the rest of Floyd County. ...
ROME, GA
Black Enterprise

Attorneys for Suspected Killer of Takeoff Wants $1M Bond Reduced to $300K, Judge Denies Request

The man accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff asked to have his $1 million bond reduced but has been denied by a Houston judge. According to ABC 13 Eyewitness News, Patrick Xavier Clark, the suspected gunman in the death of the popular recording artist, had his bond reduction request denied by Judge Josh Hill. He was initially held on a $2 million bond, but during Clark’s last court appearance, the judge did lower the amount to $1 million.
HOUSTON, TX
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy