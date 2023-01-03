Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
nwi.life
Veteran Spotlight: Jed Leifson
Valparaiso resident Jed Leifson said that serving in the U.S. Army as a nurse for more than a decade made him a more compassionate person and helped to ensure sweet success in his career. Leifson was born and raised in Utah. He graduated from Westminster College in Salt Lake City,...
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Patrick Johnson
Patrick Johnson, assistant professor and program coordinator from the Department of Communications at Indiana University Northwest (IU Northwest), lives in Merrillville, Indiana. Johnson grew up in Eerie, Pennsylvania, and went to college in Ithaca, New York. After Johnson graduated from college in 2007, he moved to Los Angeles, California, where...
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
WNDU
Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
b969fm.com
Fort Wayne native ISP trooper assigned to Toll Road Post
ELKHART CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington was assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington is a 2016 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School in Ft. Wayne,...
nwi.life
Board-certified interventional cardiologist joins Franciscan Physician Network
Board-certified interventional cardiologist Wisam Martini, MD, FACC, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Munster and Dyer. Dr. Martini completed his training at Damascus University School of Medicine in Syria. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Wayne State University, Detroit Medical Center, in Detroit. Dr. Martini completed his cardiology fellowship at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago and his interventional cardiology fellowship at Wayne State University, St. John Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit.
WNDU
Woman hurt in South Bend fire on Wednesday night
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fire Wednesday night in South Bend. Crews were called around 8:10 p.m. to a multi-family home complex in the 500 block of S. St. Joseph Street. Firefighters quickly brought a fire on the third floor under...
max983.net
Plymouth Common Council Approves Resolution to Endorse Passage of Driver Cards
PLYMOUTH — During the last meeting of 2022, the Plymouth Common Council approved Resolution No. 2022-1029, A Resolution of the Common Council of the City of Plymouth Endorsing the Passage of Indiana Legislation Establishing Driver Cards for Undocumented Indiana Residents. There was standing room only during the meeting Tuesday, December 27 as representatives of La Voz Unida and supporters filled the council room.
WNDU
Community rallies behind woman battling constant health issues
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is rallying behind a South Bend woman who is battling never-ending health issues. Jennifer Riddle has been a piano and vocal instructor in Michiana for over two decades. She has helped and inspired many people, but now, she needs your help. “I have...
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
nwi.life
City of Hammond’s Mayor’s Night Out Provides Community Members a Platform to Voice Strong Opinions
On January 4, 2023, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. held the first Mayor’s Night Out of the year, an event he has been holding since he was first elected. After McDermott read of a New York Mayor holding the event, he was inspired to implement it for the City of Hammond.
panoramanow.com
Lake County Boat Show – Crown Point Indiana
Are you yearning for summer fun? Get in on the action at the Lake County Boat Show. Find the newest and latest info on Pontoons, Personal Watercraft, Jet skis, Inboards, Runabouts, Fishing Boats, Canoes, Kayaks, and more!. The Lake County Fairgrounds, under the jurisdiction of Lake County Commissioners, offers an...
WNDU
Southgate Crossing line dances into the new year
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Some people are dancing their way into the new year!. Line dancing classes happen every Wednesday at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart. It’s a great way to exercise, and even better way to meet new people!. Chris Highbaugh, a former colleague of ours here at WNDU,...
inkfreenews.com
Akron Man Shares His Lifelong Love Of Horses
AKRON — It’s more than a hobby, it’s a way of life. What would that be in reference to, you may ask? The simple answer is, horses. For generations horses have been a huge part of the Heckathorn family, beginning with Eddie Heckathorn. Eddie and his son, Phillip, were contract loggers as well as Eddie’s grandson, Dean. They used draft horses to help with the day to day operations of a logging business, most importantly the heavy work. The most popular breeds used for power work are Belgians and Percherons. They are known for their muscular, powerful, hard-working yet gentle dispositions.
casscountyonline.com
1/4/23: Update from Logansport Community School Corporation
Last Updated on January 4, 2023 by Logansport Community School Corporation. At approximately 8:20 this morning we were notified that a suspicious object was found inside an exterior light pole by a worker in the rear parking lot of Logansport Intermediate School at 1600 Chase Road. The building was immediately evacuated and dispatch was contacted. Logansport Police Department, Logansport Fire Department, Cass County Sherriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, and Cass County EMS all responded.
fox32chicago.com
Thousands of NW Indiana residents to temporarily lose water service Thursday night, boil advisory to follow
HOBART, Ind. - Approximately 3,200 people in northwest Indiana will be without water service overnight Thursday evening into Friday morning as crews work to complete a storm sewer project. Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that its crews will be lowering a water main near U.S. 30 and Grand Boulevard in...
Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
Your News Local
Peru Police Department announce Captain Hoover retirement
PERU, IN- After 26 years of service to the City of Peru, December 31st, 2022, marked the last shift for Captain Steve Hoover, badge #Z54. Throughout his career, Steve has served as a Detective Sergeant, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Assistant Chief and Chief of Police. For the last three years, he has been the Captain of Patrol.
abc57.com
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
Comments / 0