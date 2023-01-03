Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hogville.net
Auburn faithful jealous of Arkansas DC hires
There are at least a couple of Auburn faithful jealous of Arkansas’ hiring of co-defensive coordinators Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson. Sidelines radio host and 1986 Auburn graduate Rob Browne and AU Daily Dose podcaster Doug Dean are both high on the pair and discussed that Wednesday on the radio show and podcast that is aired in Atlanta, Memphis and Birmingham.
hogville.net
No. 13 Arkansas flips 17-point deficit with monster second half in 74-68 win over No. 20 Missouri in SEC home opener at BWA
The 13th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks had never faced a ranked opponent as a ranked team in an SEC home opener at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, but now the Hoop Hogs can mark that off their bucket list following a grinding, come-from-behind 74-68 victory over No. 20 Missouri on Wednesday on Nolan Richardson Court after trailing by 17 points in the first half.
hogville.net
Jake Roberts enjoys Arkansas, two visits remaining
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has made it clear the Hogs want to add a tight end from the transfer portal and a key target is former North Texas standout Jake Roberts. Roberts, 6-5, 250, is one of four recruits who took official visits to Fayetteville that ended on Thursday. Following the visit, Roberts talked about how the visit went for him.
hogville.net
WATCH: Council, Pinion & Musselman recap comeback win over Missouri
Down 24-8 early in the first half Wednesday night, No. 13 Arkansas rallied in the second half for a 74-68 comeback win over No. 20 Missouri at Bud Walton. Ricky Council IV led the way on the stat sheet with 25 points and 7 rebounds, but it was freshman Joseph Pinion who came off the bench and gave the Hogs a spark.
hogville.net
Versatile 2024 5-star prospect Amier Ali plans to visit Arkansas “very soon”
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff has not shied away from recruiting 5-star talent from all parts of the country, and the mutal interest runs high for the Hoop Hogs and top-shelf 2024 prospect Amier Ali. Ali (6-8 guard/wing, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., via Dallas-Forth Worth,...
hogville.net
Arkansas hosting D.J. Taylor, talented DB, return man
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is taking full advantage of the five-day window to host transfer recruits and Arizona State safety D.J. Taylor is one of them. Taylor, 5-10, 195, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 28, the same day Arkansas was facing Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. In addition to being a talented defensive back, Taylor is also a very good punt and kick returner. He announced his intentions to go into the transfer portal on Twitter.
hogville.net
Hoop Hogs notebook: No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 20 Missouri preview, including Tigers scouting report, Muss musings, and more
LITTLE ROCK — Win or lose, the 13th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will be making history on Wednesday when they host 20th-ranked Missouri in Fayetteville as the matchup will be the first ever between ranked teams in an SEC opener at Bud Walton Arena, the home of the Hoop Hogs. Arkansas...
hogville.net
Mississippi State eyeing Kendal Briles
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has lost three assistants this offseason and it’s possible a fourth could happen. Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett has Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles at or near the top of his list for the same job there. Steve Robertson of 247Sports was the first to report Arnett’s interest in Briles.
hogville.net
Arkansas Football: Number’s game (Offense)
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen a large amount of players exit the program since the end of the season. A school is allowed to have 85 players on scholarship and Arkansas is hoping to add some recruits this week as the NCAA has allowed a five-day window, Jan. 4-8, for players in the portal to visit schools.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: A couple of interesting transfer portal targets for the Irish
It’s transfer portal season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the rest of college football. The portal officially opened a few weeks ago, and with the only game left being the national championship game, the full scope of what the portal may offer is all but here. Notre...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola says his goodbye to the Irish
On Wednesday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola sent out his farewells to Notre Dame via social media as he will take the next step toward the NFL Draft. Jayson Ademilola played in 52 games for Notre Dame over the course of five seasons. He was a prized...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Defensive back TaRiq Bracy says his goodbye to the Irish
On Tuesday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Tariq Bracy sent out his farewells to Notre Dame in an Instagram post as he will take the next step toward the NFL Draft. In case you were wondering... no. TaRiq Bracy does not have any college eligibility left to use in 2023. I actually made this mistake about a month ago until it was pointed out to me that he played in 7 games during his freshman year in 2018.
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
WNDU
Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
WNDU
Woman hurt in South Bend fire on Wednesday night
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fire Wednesday night in South Bend. Crews were called around 8:10 p.m. to a multi-family home complex in the 500 block of S. St. Joseph Street. Firefighters quickly brought a fire on the third floor under...
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
WNDU
19-year-old facing OWI charges after deadly New Year’s Day crash in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old from Michigan is facing numerous OWI charges after a woman was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a crash on New Year’s Day in LaPorte County. According to Indiana State Police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on I-94...
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
WNDU
Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023
(WNDU) -As we welcome in 2023, we’re also welcoming in the first newborns of the year here in Michiana!. Beacon Health System says it delivered the first New Year’s baby in Michiana. Sean Daniel Miller came into the world at 12:51 a.m. at Elkhart General Hospital. First-time parents...
Comments / 0