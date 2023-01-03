Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Best diet for 2023 is the science-backed Mediterranean style of eating
The gold medals are piling up. For the sixth year in a row, the Mediterranean style of eating earned the title of best overall diet, according to 2023 ratings announced Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report. Meals from the sunny Mediterranean also ranked first in the categories of diet best diet for healthy eating and best plant-based diet, the report said.
EverydayHealth.com
How to Lose Weight on a Mediterranean Diet
Looking for a weight loss eating plan that’s pro-planet, anti-inflammatory, budget-friendly, and even allows some alcohol? A Mediterranean diet checks all these boxes and more. Packed with flavor and easy to follow, this popular diet is consistently ranked No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report’s list of best diets in recent years.
Resolved to Lose Weight in 2023? Experts Compare Popular Diets
TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Losing weight is one of the most popular New Year's resolutions -- possibly to give yourself an excuse for some New Year's Eve overindulgence. "I'm going to cram it all in tonight, so tomorrow I start afresh," jokes registered dietitian Connie Diekman, a...
Healthy recipe: Mediterranean quinoa salad
It's easy to make, high in protein, full of nutrients, and most importantly, it's delicious. This Mediterranean quinoa salad is essentially a Greek salad with quinoa and chickpeas thrown in for protein, making it a complete meal. You can prepare it ahead and pack it for lunch or serve it as a side with dinner.
The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!
If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart
Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Should Stop Ordering In 2023 Because It Causes Visceral Fat
Some fast food places are no-brainers to avoid like McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Panda Express, and more. However, many people are under the impression that foot-long deli sandwiches from chains like Subway or Jersey Mikes are a healthy alternative to burgers or pizza because they provide a nutritious variety of options. You could, in theory, make a healthy sandwich at this “Eat Fresh” establishment. Most of Subway’s healthiest items are on its Fresh Fit menu. These sandwiches are low in calories and high in protein. Recently, Subway has even earned Heart Check Certification status from the American Heart Association (AHA).
The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight
Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
These Are The Best Ways To Bring Volume Back To Thinning, Flat Hair, Experts Say
It may be distressing to notice that your hair is thinning. Don’t worry, it’s a natural part of aging. About 80 million people in America suffer from hair loss. By age 50 approximately 85% of men show signs of male pattern baldness. And, thinning hair affects approximately 40% of women by age 50. Say it ain’t so!
A young couple on a raw fruit diet claim that they no longer have cavities or body odor
Armpit evaluations at a laboratory, Circa 1985Photo bySteve Shook. A fruitarian diet or a fruit diet is a highly-restrictive vegan diet. The diet primarily consists of raw fruits but vegetables, dried fruits, nuts, and seeds are eaten in moderation.
Suddenly Craving Chocolate? Here's What Your Body Is Trying to Tell You
We’ve all been there: the dreaded 4 p.m. slump. To give yourself some extra energy to get through to dinnertime, you reach for the chocolate bar in your desk drawer or cut yourself an extra slice of chocolate cake at the office party. Or maybe you’re just someone who can’t resist chocolate, no matter what time of day it is.
EatingWell
Is it Safe to Eat an Egg with a Small Crack in the Shell?
Eggs are an ever-popular grocery item. They cook quickly, can be used in everything from breakfast to baked goods and they're high in protein, with 6 grams per one large egg. We all know to lift the lid when choosing a carton at the store to check for broken eggs. But what if the egg is still intact with a small crack in the shell? Is it still safe to eat? Or, should you follow the rule, "when in doubt, throw it out?" Let's find out.
5 things a cardiologist would never do because they put your heart health at risk
About 20% of adults who died in 2020 from coronary artery disease, the most common form of heart disease in the US, were adults aged 65 and under.
Futurism
Scientists Link Male Pattern Balding to Wildly Popular Beverage
Soda drinkers, beware — it looks like your favorite sugary drinks may be linked to hair loss. A new study out of Tsinghua University in Beijing has found a new link between sugary drinks and male pattern hair loss, with beverages ranging from soft drinks to artificially-sweetened juices to energy drinks being some of the primary culprits.
MedicalXpress
Drinking two or more cups of coffee daily may double risk of heart death in people with severe hypertension
Drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease among people with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher) but not people with high blood pressure not considered severe, according to research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
6 things we found out were linked to cancer in 2022, from junk food to hair products
Scientists linked several food ingredients and personal care products to cancer risk in 2022, including ultra-processed food and breast implants.
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
People Who Never Gain Weight Avoid This One Food, According to Nutritionists
In the midst of the holiday season, many of us are stressed about packing on extra pounds. Let’s face it: With so many parties and tempting treats (Christmas cookies and cocktails, anyone?), it’s difficult not to indulge. To manage your weight, it’s helpful to know what foods to...
