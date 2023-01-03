Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
CMS needs to improve oversight of Medicare Part B drug payment calculations, OIG report finds
CMS needs better strategies to ensure proper oversight of Medicare Part B drug payment calculations, according to a Dec. 3 report from HHS' Office of the Inspector General. Medicare members spend about $40 billion every year on Part B prescription drugs and biologicals. CMS uses the manufacturer-reported average sales price for the drug from quarterly sales to calculate provider payments for the drug.
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Advantage plans make methadone treatment inaccessible, providers say
Some methadone treatment providers are concerned Medicare Advantage prior authorization delays are preventing beneficiaries from receiving necessary treatments in time, Roll Call reported Jan. 4. Around 85 percent of Medicare advantage plans require prior authorization for methadone, which can treat opioid use disorder. When this approval takes days or weeks,...
Medicare Part B oversight gaps cost millions of dollars
Medicare and its enrollees were unable to realize millions in savings because of gaps in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' oversight of the Part B program, according to a federal watchdog report released Tuesday. Driving the news: The federal health department's Office of the Inspector General looked at...
New Alzheimer's Drug Brings Hope—and Tough Choices for Patients, Caregivers
For those now grappling with Alzheimer's, lecanemab holds out the promise of slowing the disease's progress. Are the modest benefits worth the risks?
Millions of Americans can receive energy credit up to $8,000 – see who qualifies for the refund by making simple switch
HOMEOWNERS and renters alike who have purchased energy-efficient appliances and products may qualify for credits up to $8,000. The tax rebates are incentives from Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act which became effective last August. The landmark law aims to provide lower energy costs by allowing consumers to claim the same...
Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Starting next month, a $35 cap on insulin prices will go into effect for millions of Medicare recipients. The lower pricing is one of the first of several policy measures Americans will see in the coming months and years under the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law in August. The bill also requires pharmaceutical companies […] The post Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients appeared first on Nevada Current.
beckerspayer.com
7 new payer contracts
As year-end deadlines approached, several payers and providers struck new deals to keep patients in-network. Here are seven new contracts Becker's has reported since Dec. 22:. 1. Regence BlueShield of Washington and Optum-owned Everett (Wash.) Clinic and Polyclinic reached an agreement to keep 19,000 commercial members in-network. The agreement does not include Medicare Advantage members. Regence BlueShield and the clinics' agreement for Medicare Advantage members expired Dec. 5.
POLITICO
Amy Abernethy on fixing clinical trials
Clinical trials that are key to developing new treatments and medical devices have a lot of problems. Researchers struggle to recruit participants, and the people who agree to take part are often not diverse enough. That can undermine the results if drugs or devices affect different people in different ways.
FDA will greenlight pharmacies to fill prescriptions for abortion pill, agency says
Mifepristone, also sold under the brand name Mifeprex, is approved by the FDA to end a pregnancy up to 10 weeks.
beckerspayer.com
Providence Health Plan names VP of strategy, innovation
Providence Health Plan has named Ryan Jack as vice president of enterprise strategy and innovation. Mr. Jack will oversee the development and execution of the payer's enterprise strategy and capability advancement through new partnerships and M&A, according to a Jan. 3 news release. Previously, he served as senior director of...
beckerspayer.com
Lawsuit between UnitedHealth Group, former executives closes
A case filed by two former UnitedHealth executives who sued the company for allegedly underpaying them for a billion-dollar business line they helped create has quietly closed, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported Jan. 3. Few details about the case have been made public, and lawyers for both parties declined...
FDA set to make decision on experimental Alzheimer's drug this week
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide by Friday whether to grant accelerated approval for Eisai and Biogen's experimental Alzheimer's drug, lecanemab.
beckerspayer.com
Centene boosts outlook after winning California Medicaid contracts
Centene boosted its projected earnings per share for 2024 after scoring more Medicaid managed care contracts in California. According to a Jan. 3 press release, the company expects its earnings per share floor in 2024 to be $7.15, up from $7 as a result of the state's revised contract decisions.
beckerspayer.com
16 payer exec moves in December
From several new CEOs to a C-suite reshuffle at Centene, these are 16 recent payer executive moves reported by Becker's since Dec. 1:. UnitedHealthcare named David Milich as CEO of employer and individual operations in its 15-state central region, according to a Dec. 27 LinkedIn post. BCBS Minnesota promoted Bukata...
pharmacist.com
New FDA policy expands access of mifepristone dispensing to certified retail pharmacies
Yesterday, FDA announced modifications to the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) for mifepristone (Mifeprex–Danco Labs) that enable pharmacies to become certified to dispense this FDA-approved drug to patients with a prescription, as long as they comply with the certification requirements. APhA advocated on your behalf urging FDA to...
It's official: Higher mortgage rates are truly terrifying potential homebuyers
Mortgage applications from people looking to purchase homes fell to the lowest level in 26 years, offering no relief for a cooling housing market.
The IRS Finally Got Some Funding. Now Republicans Want It Back.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The first item listed on this week’s House legislative schedule following the historically chaotic selection of a House Speaker and seating of members—including the scandal-plagued and apparently unpopular freshman George Santos (R-N.Y.)—is consideration of the ill-named Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act.
MedicalXpress
Racial differences in access to Medicare plans have health consequences
Access to high-quality health care differs for Black versus white Medicare Advantage enrollees, a reality that has been well documented. A 2022 study by LDI senior fellow Norma Coe, LDI executive director Rachel M. Werner, and Sungchul Park, now at Korea University, shows inequities in access to five-star Medicare Advantage plans: Black enrollees were offered fewer options for the higher-quality plans than white enrollees.
marketplace.org
Once pandemic emergency protections end, millions likely to lose Medicaid
Like many people on Medicaid, Anecia Love of Clarksville, Tennessee, didn’t qualify for the medical coverage until she was expecting her first child. Tennessee’s Medicaid program, known as TennCare, covered her during her pregnancy in 2021. Then, her son — who was born on New Year’s Eve — automatically received coverage too.
AOL Corp
Walgreens and CVS say they plan to sell abortion pills after an FDA rule change
The FDA authorized retail pharmacies to become certified to carry mifepristone in a ruling Tuesday. Previously, doctors and mail-order pharmacies could dispense the medication. Walgreens and CVS are the first national pharmacies to say they will offer the pill. Walgreens and CVS said they plan to offer the abortion pill...
Comments / 1