Nixa, MO

2022 Blue and Gold tournament recap

It's been seven years since Nixa has won a Blue and Gold Championship. The annual holiday tournament was once dubbed the "Jay Osborne Classic'', as they won five titles in a row from 2010-15, which is the most consecutive by a school in 70-plus years. Brock Blansit, in his first...
NIXA, MO
Driver dies in crash in Christian County, Mo.

BRUNER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Christian County. The patrol identified the victim as Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 14 east of Bruner on Thursday around 10 a.m. Investigators say his vehicle drove...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog

It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Man suffers serious injuries as Ford F350 overturns in crash near Monett

LAWRENCE, COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol report an Aurora, Mo. man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Clayton Orr, 59, was driving a 2003 Ford F350 westbound and crashed just after 10:15 a.m. on Bus. US-60, east of Monett. According to...
MONETT, MO
Jamie's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Seasonable temperatures ahead, no rain until Saturday. Seasonable temperatures ahead, no rain until Saturday. A fire station in fair grove is picking up the pieces. A fire station in fair grove is picking up the pieces. New law regarding homelessness receives push back. House Bill 545 went into effect at...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
Police Pursuit ends at Shoal Creek in Tipton Ford area

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Deputies initiated a pursuit near Downstream Blvd of a suspect DWI driver about 6 p.m. Tuesday night, January 3, 2023. Sources tell us the pursuit of a white passenger car at one time unknown topped 105 mph, the path roughly traveled:. East on...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
Power Outage: nearly 3,000 across region

KOAM-TV-7 (Joplin Region) — Storms have began as forecasted by KOAM Skywatch 7 Weather Center. 5:45 p.m. Lawrence County: Nearly 3,000 without power affecting the town of Marionville, Mo. 7:30 p.m. Lawrence County: 1,500 still without power. 7:30 p.m. Jasper County: 125 in Carl Junction. 8:15 p.m. St. Clair...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
Wanted man arrested in Texas County

A man wanted on a Howell County felony warrant was arrested Wednesday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lonnie W. Mahan, 48, was taken to the Howell County Jail in West Plains. The exact charge was not specified.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup

A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
SEYMOUR, MO
Wheaton, Mo. Police need help to locate robbery suspect

WHEATON, Mo. (KY3) - The police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect of an armed robbery that occurred around 12:50 Thursday morning at the Fastrip Store on Santee Street. Photos show the robber exiting a dark-colored passenger car and entering the store. Police say he demanded money from the cashier, then exited the store and got back into his vehicle. The suspect then drove north from the city of Wheaton on Highway 86. No one was hurt in that robbery.
WHEATON, MO
Driver identified in fatal U.S. 65 crash north of Springfield

UPDATE 1:40 P.M. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this morning. According to the MSHP report, Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Greene County Examiner’s Office following this morning’s crash. UPDATE 12:15 P.M. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 65 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Keep the bird feeders out through the winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every year, the saying goes around that the birds will fly south as the winter season comes. While migratory birds pass through the Ozarks each year as the seasons get colder, some species in Missouri remain put. It doesn’t come as a surprise to Jessica Kindall,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

