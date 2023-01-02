Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
nixaathletics.net
2022 Blue and Gold tournament recap
It's been seven years since Nixa has won a Blue and Gold Championship. The annual holiday tournament was once dubbed the "Jay Osborne Classic'', as they won five titles in a row from 2010-15, which is the most consecutive by a school in 70-plus years. Brock Blansit, in his first...
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Christian County, Mo.
BRUNER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Christian County. The patrol identified the victim as Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 14 east of Bruner on Thursday around 10 a.m. Investigators say his vehicle drove...
29 Lakeland Terrier dogs rescued in southern Missouri
The Humane Society of Missouri's Best Buddy Center in Maryland Heights will examine more than two dozen dogs after they were rescued Wednesday.
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog
It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
koamnewsnow.com
Man suffers serious injuries as Ford F350 overturns in crash near Monett
LAWRENCE, COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol report an Aurora, Mo. man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Clayton Orr, 59, was driving a 2003 Ford F350 westbound and crashed just after 10:15 a.m. on Bus. US-60, east of Monett. According to...
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Seasonable temperatures ahead, no rain until Saturday. Seasonable temperatures ahead, no rain until Saturday. A fire station in fair grove is picking up the pieces. A fire station in fair grove is picking up the pieces. New law regarding homelessness receives push back. House Bill 545 went into effect at...
fourstateshomepage.com
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
koamnewsnow.com
Police Pursuit ends at Shoal Creek in Tipton Ford area
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Deputies initiated a pursuit near Downstream Blvd of a suspect DWI driver about 6 p.m. Tuesday night, January 3, 2023. Sources tell us the pursuit of a white passenger car at one time unknown topped 105 mph, the path roughly traveled:. East on...
koamnewsnow.com
Power Outage: nearly 3,000 across region
KOAM-TV-7 (Joplin Region) — Storms have began as forecasted by KOAM Skywatch 7 Weather Center. 5:45 p.m. Lawrence County: Nearly 3,000 without power affecting the town of Marionville, Mo. 7:30 p.m. Lawrence County: 1,500 still without power. 7:30 p.m. Jasper County: 125 in Carl Junction. 8:15 p.m. St. Clair...
houstonherald.com
Wanted man arrested in Texas County
A man wanted on a Howell County felony warrant was arrested Wednesday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lonnie W. Mahan, 48, was taken to the Howell County Jail in West Plains. The exact charge was not specified.
Missouri woman dead, 2 hospitalized after head-on crash
GREENE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday in Greene County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Kia Soul driven by Jennifer M. Hood, 30, Carl Junction, was northbound on U.S. 65 one mile north of Springfield. The driver failed to negotiate a curve....
houstonherald.com
Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup
A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
KYTV
Wheaton, Mo. Police need help to locate robbery suspect
WHEATON, Mo. (KY3) - The police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect of an armed robbery that occurred around 12:50 Thursday morning at the Fastrip Store on Santee Street. Photos show the robber exiting a dark-colored passenger car and entering the store. Police say he demanded money from the cashier, then exited the store and got back into his vehicle. The suspect then drove north from the city of Wheaton on Highway 86. No one was hurt in that robbery.
Driver identified in fatal U.S. 65 crash north of Springfield
UPDATE 1:40 P.M. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this morning. According to the MSHP report, Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Greene County Examiner’s Office following this morning’s crash. UPDATE 12:15 P.M. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 65 […]
KYTV
Keep the bird feeders out through the winter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every year, the saying goes around that the birds will fly south as the winter season comes. While migratory birds pass through the Ozarks each year as the seasons get colder, some species in Missouri remain put. It doesn’t come as a surprise to Jessica Kindall,...
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 29 dogs from Ozark County dog breeder
It was a 12-hour rescue mission for the Humane Society of Missouri's team in Maryland Heights, which traveled to Ozark County to rescue nearly 30 dogs.
Marshfield woman accused of shooting, killing boyfriend on New Year’s Eve
MARSHFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested and accused of shooting her boyfriend in the head on New Year’s Eve. Madison Nicole Rueckert, 21, of Marshfield, was formally charged with first-degree murder. According to court documents, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called by Rueckert. She told deputies that she shot her boyfriend, a 24-year-old […]
‘Why are you trying to kill me?’: Nixa man arrested for holding hatchet to victim’s head on New Year’s Day
UPDATE 1/4 — Scholz is scheduled for a bond reduction hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 10. Original story: NIXA, Mo. — A Nixa man was arrested after police responded to a 911 call from the victim about him trying to kill her on the morning of New Year’s Day. Simon Scholz, 33, of Nixa, […]
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
