Read full article on original website
Related
Golden Globes Are Back on TV, But Are Reform Efforts Enough?
Without a TV show, starry red carpet, host, press or even a livestream, the Golden Globe Awards were in chaos last year after scandal broke over lack of diversity, accusations of sexism, and ethical and financial lapses among members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Once known as Hollywood’s biggest,...
Despite $1B in Ticket Sales, Indigenous Critics Say ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Is ‘Horrible'—Here's Why
Last week, Avatar: The Way of Water surpassed $1 billion in ticket sales, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 2022. But Indigenous people's recent calls for a boycott have stopped some people from tuning in. A tweet with over 40,000 likes called on viewers to not support the "horrible and...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0