Celebrity IOU: Drew Barrymore surprises fellow single mom Debra Ferullo with deluxe home makeover

By Claudia Smith For Dailymail.Com
 5 days ago

Drew Barrymore surprised her best friend and makeup artist Debra Ferullo with a deluxe home makeover on Monday's episode of Celebrity IOU on HGTV.

The  47-year-old actress enlisted the help of Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, 44, to help Debra who supported the actress during her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman .

'You held my hand more than most people did through divorce and the change of life that wasn't my plan,' Drew said while surprising Debra at her house with the twin brothers. 'And I get to hold your hand through your chapters of divorce. But there is no one I laugh harder with. You are the complete package in my life.'

In the season five episode, Drew said she wanted to help Debra, her best friend of more than 20 years, because she had been her support system when she was going through a divorce. Debra was getting divorced and Drew said she wanted to repay her kindness.

'I know how much this home means to you and [son] Mikey and I know that you haven't been able to work on it,' Drew told her friend. 'And if it's okay we want to come in and improve the home that you have earned and fought for with all of your heart.'

'Yes,' Debra said.

Drew started screaming and jumped up and down. Afterward, Drew hugged her and then got down on one knee pretending like she was asking her to marry her. Drew and Jonathan also got down on one knee with her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMpaV_0k26ZyBK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MrTO_0k26ZyBK00

'Can we renovate your house,' Drew Scott said.

'Oh my God, I would love it,' Debra said. 'I would be honored. I would be so honored.'

'It was destined for these two to be the best of friends,' Jonathan said to the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sl6w_0k26ZyBK00

'She was there for me when I was going through a divorce,' Drew said to the camera. 'She's my ride or die.'

Drew wanted to give Debra and her teenage son Mikey a stylish indoor/outdoor redesign to their house. In the car, on the way to Debra's, Drew told the brothers that her mother put her in commercials when was 11 months old and that by the time she did ET she had already done feature films, TV movies and 13 commercials. Drew said that now she just enjoyed helping bring 'joy to the next chapter' of people's lives.

'Home is everything,' Drew said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mfSA_0k26ZyBK00

Drew then read the brothers one of her tattoos which said 'home is where we are.'

Drew got emotional as they neared Deb's house.

'She's one of my best friends in the world,' Drew said. 'We've been best friends for over 20 years.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFToX_0k26ZyBK00

Drew said Debra helped her through a difficult divorce.

'Now, I have been able to hold her hand through her divorce,' Drew said. 'This home is something she had really fought for. It was a consistency that she really wanted to keep for her and Mikey, her son. But this house has not been loved on and worked on.'

In a confessional, Drew talked about her childhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MT5By_0k26ZyBK00

'I didn't have a family growing up so when I was on the set of ET, I learned like, oh, you can find a family, you can create a family,' Drew said.

Debra said that Drew didn't have the kind of family she did of a close-knit Italian family.

'Yet, Drew feels like family to me 1,000 percent,' Debra said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fvc8K_0k26ZyBK00

'Twenty years ago, I was a lot more wild and Deb was someone that I always relied on because of her deep inner moral compass,' Drew said.

Debra said she wanted her house to be the one to be where the other kids came to play. The Property Brothers sent Debra to go have lunch and then got to work with Drew inside the house.

Drew said that Debra's kitchen has no storage. Jonathan agreed and said the kitchen was very minimalist and needed an island. The brothers suggested doubling the size of Debra's deck outside the kitchen to create a larger sitting area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zig72_0k26ZyBK00

Drew got emotional talking to Drew and Jonathan about how Debra was starting her next chapter.

'And that's the boat Deb and I are in,' Drew said. 'We're both single moms so thanks for stepping up.'

Drew suggested they get their Charlie's Angels powers on to help with the renovation. Drew put on white overalls and helped them demo Debra's kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E1qet_0k26ZyBK00

'God that feels gratifying,' Drew said.

Drew helped Jonathan pick out the finishes for Debra's kitchen.

'Now I'm a homemaker and I want to do that for other people,' Drew said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dty0N_0k26ZyBK00

'Drew has an incredible design eye,' Jonathan said.

Drew got upset when she scratched one of Debra's new hardware finishes, but the brothers consoled her letting her know they brought touch up paint. Drew helped them decorate and put the final touches on the house.

On the day of the reveal, Drew drove Debra back to her house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHOm3_0k26ZyBK00

'Nobody deserves this more than you do, Deb,' Drew said. 'Honestly, Deb, I'm so excited for this chapter for you and Mikey.'

Debra was excited to see her new house.

'This was done with so much love,' Jonathan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0q8j_0k26ZyBK00

'It's so beautiful,' Debra said crying when she saw the finished kitchen.

'This kitchen is a chef's kitchen,' Drew said.

Drew was pleased with the finished product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YjTyY_0k26ZyBK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0212EA_0k26ZyBK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28cFa9_0k26ZyBK00

'I did not expect this to come out this chic,' Drew said. 'I am so relieved. It exceeded everything.'

'I mean there's a real mic drop here,' Drew said.

Debra told Drew she was so grateful.

'I feel very lucky for getting to do something very important for you,' Drew said. 'Because friendship is seeing each other through everything.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WdMBc_0k26ZyBK00

