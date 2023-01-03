Austin, Minn. - A man is in custody after allegedly hitting a woman with his vehicle. On Friday, Dec. 30, the Austin Police Department responded to a report of a person lying in the roadway on Oakland Pl. SE near Oakland Ave. SE a little after 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Melissa Rack of Austin. She was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Officers gave her CPR and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service took over lifesaving efforts, but Rack was later declared dead.

