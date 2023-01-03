Read full article on original website
KIMT
Court docs: Austin man accused of hitting, killing woman with vehicle claimed he hit a deer
AUSTIN, Minn. - A man accused of striking and killing a woman on Dec. 30 told family members that damage to his vehicle was caused by hitting a deer. Darin Finley, 35, is facing two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and entered a not guilty plea Tuesday in the death of Melissa Rack, 41, of Austin.
Byron Man Gets Probation For Shooting Himself in the Leg
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Byron man who shot himself in the leg has been sentenced to probation. 26-year-old Daniel Sorensen recently admitted to a gross misdemeanor charge involving the illegal possession of a firearm. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors dropped another gross misdemeanor charge and a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm.
KIMT
I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital
PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
northernnewsnow.com
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mustafa Rashad Bush is being charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kim Robinson. He is being charged with second-degree murder with intent, not premeditated. The maximum sentence for this crime is 40 years. He is also facing two other counts. Those include second-degree...
Man Arrested For Hit and Run That Killed Austin Woman
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin man has been arrested as the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred late Friday night. Austin Police Chief David McKichan says officers responded to a report of a person lying on a road near the southwest edge of East Side Park around 11:20 PM. Life-saving measures, including CPR, were performed on the victim but she later died from the injuries she apparently suffered when she was struck by a vehicle. McKichan identified the victim as 41-year-old Melissa Rack of Austin.
KIMT
Austin man arrested for criminal vehicular homicide after woman, 41, hit and killed
Austin, Minn. - A man is in custody after allegedly hitting a woman with his vehicle. On Friday, Dec. 30, the Austin Police Department responded to a report of a person lying in the roadway on Oakland Pl. SE near Oakland Ave. SE a little after 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Melissa Rack of Austin. She was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Officers gave her CPR and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service took over lifesaving efforts, but Rack was later declared dead.
KIMT
Man accused of killing, dumping woman's body in Olmsted Co. ditch held on $3M bond
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of killing a 41-year-old woman and dumping her body in a ditch is being held on $3M bond. Mustafa Bush, 39, of Rochester, is accused of murdering Kimberly Robinson, 41, of Eyota, in late December. Robinson’s body was found in the area of River...
Elderly Cannon Falls Man Hurt After Vehicle Strikes Tree
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly man from Cannon Falls was hurt after the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in Goodhue County Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol Incident report says 79-year-old Bruce Kreutzian was traveling east on Hwy. 19 when his vehicle entered the ditch and struck a tree at the intersection of Hwy. 56, which is about seven miles southwest of Cannon Falls. The collision occurred around 1:10 p.m.
KIMT
First man sentenced in connection to hours-long Mason City standoff
MASON CITY, Iowa – One of the men arrested after a standoff in Mason City has been sentenced. Cody Dean Dakin, 27 of Manly, has been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation and up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility. Dakin must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense and eluding while participating in a felony.
(UPDATE) $2 Million Bail For Rochester Man Accused of Murder
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is now facing murder charges in two Minnesota counties following a fatal shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on December 30. 27-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was formally arraigned Thursday afternoon in Hennepin County Court Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder without...
KIMT
Albert Lea man caught by DNA evidence is sentenced for 2020 burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – DNA evidence results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and fined $100 for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary. Lee was accused of ransacking a home just off Highway...
KIMT
Fillmore County crash injures northeast Iowa teen
NEWBURG TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A northeast Iowa teen is hurt in a Fillmore County crash Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ayden Brandon Underbakke, 16 of Decorah, was driving west on Highway 44 when he left the roadway near mile marker 32, hit a mailbox, and went into the north ditch. The State Patrol says Underbakke was taken to the hospital in Decorah with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Police Asking for Public’s Help to Find Missing Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing Rochester man. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said 43-year-old Thomas McElroy was reported missing at 4:30 a.m. on December 27. He was last seen near 11th Ave. Northwest. Police say McElroy was...
KIMT
Narcan used to revive man who OD'd on suspected heroin in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man was revived using Narcan after he overdosed on suspected heroin. Police were called to the 3000 block of Appleton Lane NW. when a woman noticed a man was not breathing. RPD and RFD arrived and used Narcan on the man before he was taken to...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged in fatal shooting in Minneapolis
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was charged Wednesday for a shooting that killed a man near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last week. Idris Adbillahi Haji-Mohamed, 27, of Rochester, was formally charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder in the...
KAAL-TV
Mason City police looking for suspect in armed robbery of Casey’s store
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating an armed robbery of a Casey’s store on Tuesday night. MCPD said officers responded to the convenience store at 814 North Federal Ave. at 9:39 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery that had occurred. Video surveillance showed a suspect pointing a handgun at employees who said the suspect demanded money. No injuries occurred from the incident.
kchanews.com
Arizona Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charge in Floyd County
An Arizona man is facing a felony drug charge following his arrest in Floyd County over the weekend. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was pulled over on Highway 18 near Rudd for driving 88 mph in a 65 mph zone at about 3 am Saturday morning. The driver was identified as 42-year-old John Qualls of Tucson and a probable search of the vehicle was conducted.
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
KIMT
Former Osage police officer, Mitchell County deputy is sentenced to prison
OSAGE, Iowa – A former North Iowa law enforcer is going to prison for attacking his fiancée. Bradley Joseph Evans, 34 of Osage, pleaded guilty to willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault. Evans was arrested in March 2022 after his fiancée went to a northeast...
Rochester Man Accused of Knife Threats Pleads Guilty
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is scheduled to be sentenced in March for his conviction on a felony terroristic threats charge. 23-year-old Damien Rose recently entered a guilty plea to the charge through a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of three other felony threats charges and two misdemeanor theft charges.
