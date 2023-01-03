ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Gets the Dance Floor Going With New Single ‘Giddy Up!’

A month before the release of Shania Twain’s new album Queen of Me, the country star puts a ‘pep’ in her fans’ step with her latest single, “Giddy Up!” “The saying ‘Let’s Go Girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio, and I guess that’s the same for ‘Giddy Up!’,”  Twain said in a statement, alluding to her hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” “These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step.’ I want people to feel good...
NME

Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
hotnewhiphop.com

Babyface Details Studio Session Between Mariah Carey & Whitney Houston

Babyface recently reflected on how Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston recorded, “When You Believe.”. Babyface recently recalled mediating a recording session between Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston while there was tension between the two artists. Speaking with Vulture for a recent interview, Babyface reflected on the making of the 1998 song, “When You Believe,” for the movie The Prince of Egypt.
RadarOnline

Keith Urban Left Feeling 'Deflated' As His Vegas Residency Is Eclipsed By 'Blockbuster' Success Of Garth Brooks' Sin City Show

Keith Urban's residency in the bustling Las Vegas is already being overshadowed by the success of Garth Brooks' Sin City show, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim it has left Urban feeling "deflated." The 13-time CMA winner recently announced he will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.Urban will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances. "Keith thought...
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Distractify

Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades

Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
101.5 KNUE

23 Years Ago: LeAnn Rimes’ Self-Titled Album Goes Platinum

Twenty-three years ago today (Jan. 3, 2000), LeAnn Rimes kicked off the new year -- and the new millennium -- on a high note: It was on that date that her eponymous studio album, released on Oct. 26, 1999, went platinum, the first record to do so in the 2000s.
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
ETOnline.com

Shania Twain Gets Down and Dirty in 'Giddy Up' Music Video

"Giddy up" might be the "let's go girls" of 2023! This year, Shania Twain puts a little up in her giddy in her new music video!. The country music legend released the dance video for her latest single, "Giddy Up," on Thursday. The clip opens on Twain getting down and dirty in a mechanic's shop, before her fellow workers burst out in a choreographed dance number. Then, blue collar workers and patrons in a diner, grocery store and bar also break out their moves and "Giddy Up!"
CMT

2023 Country Tours and Residencies - Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Luke Combs and more

Country music stars celebrated the New Year at home over the weekend, while many of them enjoyed a few last days with their families before they hit the road in 2023. Artists including Lainey Wilson, Scotty McCreery and Blake Shelton will launch new tours in the first six weeks of 2023, with Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire set to resume their journeys on the road. Dozens of their country music counterparts will follow in their footsteps over the next six months.
