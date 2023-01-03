Read full article on original website
Martina McBride And Kelly Clarkson Will Blow You Away With Powerhouse Duet Of Reba’s Classic “Does He Love You”
You’d be hard-pressed to find two better vocalists on the planet. Back in 2006, Martina McBride and Kelly Clarkson honored Reba as part of her CMT Giants feature, singing her original duet with Linda Davis, “Does He Love You.”. The 1993 heartbreaker was also the lead single from...
Shania Twain Gets the Dance Floor Going With New Single ‘Giddy Up!’
A month before the release of Shania Twain’s new album Queen of Me, the country star puts a ‘pep’ in her fans’ step with her latest single, “Giddy Up!” “The saying ‘Let’s Go Girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio, and I guess that’s the same for ‘Giddy Up!’,” Twain said in a statement, alluding to her hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” “These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step.’ I want people to feel good...
NME
Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
hotnewhiphop.com
Babyface Details Studio Session Between Mariah Carey & Whitney Houston
Babyface recently reflected on how Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston recorded, “When You Believe.”. Babyface recently recalled mediating a recording session between Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston while there was tension between the two artists. Speaking with Vulture for a recent interview, Babyface reflected on the making of the 1998 song, “When You Believe,” for the movie The Prince of Egypt.
Keith Urban Left Feeling 'Deflated' As His Vegas Residency Is Eclipsed By 'Blockbuster' Success Of Garth Brooks' Sin City Show
Keith Urban's residency in the bustling Las Vegas is already being overshadowed by the success of Garth Brooks' Sin City show, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim it has left Urban feeling "deflated." The 13-time CMA winner recently announced he will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.Urban will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances. "Keith thought...
Clive Davis Confirms Whitney Houston’s ‘Teenage Affair’ With Longtime Friend Robyn Crawford
Music producer Clive Davis confirmed the relationship between Whitney Houston and her longtime friend Robyn Crawford. His new film, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, is currently in theaters. Davis spoke with Extra about the new biopic and confirmed the rumor that Houston had a romantic relationship with Crawford....
Popculture
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades
Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
AOL Corp
Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers list snubs Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, more
Rolling Stone has ruffled feathers with its updated 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list. The publication started the New Year with an update to its rankings, which began in 2008, honoring the best vocalists in pop music. This time around, the list excludes powerhouses like Celine Dion, Pink, Justin...
Morrissey Reveals Miley Cyrus 'Wants To Be Taken Off' His New Album
Morrissey broke the news in a statement called "Miley Is A Punk Rocker."
The sweet relationship between Garth Brooks and Gladys Knight
Who were the 45th Kennedy Center Honorees? How to watch the 45th Kennedy Center Honors. Garth Brooks honored Gladys Knight during the 45th Kennedy Center Honors. Garth Brooks sang Gladys Knight’s hit song “Midnight Train to Georgia.”
23 Years Ago: LeAnn Rimes’ Self-Titled Album Goes Platinum
Twenty-three years ago today (Jan. 3, 2000), LeAnn Rimes kicked off the new year -- and the new millennium -- on a high note: It was on that date that her eponymous studio album, released on Oct. 26, 1999, went platinum, the first record to do so in the 2000s.
Walker Hayes Holds the Top Two Spots for Top-Selling Digital Country Songs of 2022
Walker Hayes is holding down the top two spots on Billboard's year-end Country Digital Songs chart. His working-class anthem-turned-unstoppable-juggernaut, "Fancy Like," is the top-selling song of 2022. Following close behind is "AA," its equally hooky follow-up single, whose No. 2 spot on the chart proves once and for all that "Fancy Like" was no fluke.
'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' Line-Up: Complete List of Performers
Miley Cyrus is back to host NBC's New Year's Eve celebration for another year, this time joined by her godmother and legendary entertainer Dolly Parton.
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Old Dominion’s No Bad Vibes Tour Was Named by Kenny Chesney
Kenny Chesney is one of country music's biggest and longest-running stars, and he's been around the block a few times in the industry. So, when he offered up a tour name idea to Old Dominion, they jumped on it. "The name of our tour is No Bad Vibes Tour and...
ETOnline.com
Shania Twain Gets Down and Dirty in 'Giddy Up' Music Video
"Giddy up" might be the "let's go girls" of 2023! This year, Shania Twain puts a little up in her giddy in her new music video!. The country music legend released the dance video for her latest single, "Giddy Up," on Thursday. The clip opens on Twain getting down and dirty in a mechanic's shop, before her fellow workers burst out in a choreographed dance number. Then, blue collar workers and patrons in a diner, grocery store and bar also break out their moves and "Giddy Up!"
CMT
2023 Country Tours and Residencies - Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Luke Combs and more
Country music stars celebrated the New Year at home over the weekend, while many of them enjoyed a few last days with their families before they hit the road in 2023. Artists including Lainey Wilson, Scotty McCreery and Blake Shelton will launch new tours in the first six weeks of 2023, with Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire set to resume their journeys on the road. Dozens of their country music counterparts will follow in their footsteps over the next six months.
