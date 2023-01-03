Read full article on original website
Owensboro Shelters Have Needs Lists & You Can Help Fill Them
Owensboro is fortunate to have many wonderful shelters to help those in need. While they are always willing to help it takes great support from the community to provide. The holidays often bring an abundance of folks wanting to volunteer and provide meals and other items. However, these shelters truly need help all year long since they keep their doors open 365 days a year.
Adoptable Indiana Shelter Cat is ‘a Little Spicy and Super Sweet’
If you're looking to add a new pet to your family, why not make it Lilith, our Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society?. Hi, my name is Lilith and I’m a 2-year-old female up for adoption at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Would you believe that I’m the second longest resident in the cat cafe? I’ve been in their care for a whopping 125 days! As you can see, I’m cute, curious, a little spicy, and super sweet. My favorite activities? Snoozing, watching the world go by, making you laugh, and snuggling up.
Newburgh changing trash collectors for residents
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Trash and recycling collectors are changing for Newburgh residents. Effective February 1, residents will transition from Waste Management to Renewable Resources. Between January 23 and 31, Renewable Resources will deliver both a trash and recycle container for each resident. Inside you will find a new service...
20 Restaurants We Want to See in Evansville, Indiana in 2023
Evansville is constantly growing. How about adding a few of these restaurants in 2023?. We have seen quite a few new businesses come to Evansville in 2022 that have had a lot of people talking. Some have already opened, while others are still in the planning stages. In terms of dining in Evansville, we already have plenty of options. However, there is still room for a few more places to eat that we don't already have in town.
Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun
As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
Is It Legal to Drive a ‘Right-Hand’ Car in Indiana?
Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
Indiana Squirrels Jump for Joy After Discovering New Peanut Feeder
It is usually pretty easy to tell what kind of emotions our pets are feeling. Dogs, for example, wag their tales when they are excited, or they get the zoomies and run around uncontrollably. You can also tell when a dog is feeling angry or sad or even guilty. Those kinds of emotions, however, may not be as obvious for animals in the wild - except for the adorable squirrels that you are about to see.
Feed Evansville hosts food-giving event
Feed Evansville had an event on Monday on the west side of Evansville.
Emergency Crews Battling Fire at Mexican Restaurant in Owensboro KY
The Owensboro Fire Department's Battalion Chief, Steve Leonard confirmed that there is a large fire at Tucan del Cielo Mexican Restaurant on Tamarack Rd in Owensboro. Multiple emergency crews are working the scene. We will bring you more information as it becomes available. In a Facebook post, the Owensboro Fire...
Continuing Coverage: Former students of boarding school in Ohio Co. share their experience
DUNDEE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police recently arrested three family members who ran a boarding school called Pilgrims Rest Ministry and Reconciliation in Ohio County. Kelly, Jonathan and Amanda Vanderkooi are each facing abuse charges. After their arrest, former Pilgrims Rest students are speaking out about the abuse they...
Love Dolly Parton? This Kentucky Airbnb Will Is Made For The Ultimate Dolly Fan
Have you been workin' 9 to 5 and need a break? This Dolly Parton-themed Airbnb in Kentucky is brand-new and just what the doctor ordered. I mean who isn't a Dolly fan? She is a saint. She is always doing for others and has been an icon in the music world for years.
Indiana Woman’s Tale of Surviving a Serial Killer in Kentucky Now Part of Hulu Series
Evansville, Indiana native Holly K. Dunn is the only known survivor of Angel Maturino Resendiz, the man known as the Railroad Killer, and now Holly's story is part of a series on Hulu. Sole Survivor. While out with her boyfriend one night in August of 1997, as they were walking...
New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
Something Old, Something New…
The old English rhyme, “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,” describes the items a bride should have with her on her wedding day. Locally, the community is fortunate to have unique options for weddings and events, including a few new options that have recently emerged. Putting our own spin on the popular saying, let’s take a quick peek at a few of the options around Owensboro for those planning their big day.
Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man was killed early Sunday morning behind an Evansville movie theater. Police already have a suspect in custody but that arrest hasn’t made things easier for the family of the man who was killed. [Name released of man killed near Evansville movie...
Proof Of Residency Needed February 1 To Continue Free Service
Changes are coming to the Henderson Solid Waste Transfer Station beginning February 1. Henderson city and county residents will need to show proof of residency to continue free service by presenting a utility bill. There will be a $5.00 charge for anyone who visits the facility with an un-tarped or...
Coin thief runs off with dirty money in laundry burglary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a burglar took home a pretty penny after stealing coins from an apartment laundromat. Last year on November 19, EPD officers responded to the apartment complex to investigate the crime. Police say a man entered the laundry room, damaged several laundry machines and stole over $300 worth of […]
20 Things To Do In Evansville
Nestled on the banks of the mighty Ohio River, Evansville is the third-largest city in Indiana and falls within the Tri-State area of Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois. It’s among the most popular places in southern Indiana thanks to its healthy mix of cultural, historic and outdoor attractions, and has been awarded by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance as the “best city in the country ‘to live, work, and play”.
Evansville’s The Gaming Guild Gets a New Green River Road Location
The Gaming Guild's new location is ready for business!. If you enjoy playing games, The Gaming Guild is right up your alley!. The Gaming Guild is a place founded by and for game enthusiasts. Our mission is to create a community within our store where people can play, buy, sell, or trade games and socialize with other people who share their love of gaming. We specialize in tabletop games of all kinds, including headliners such as Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons, RPG mini's, miniature paints and tools, Warhammer, and X-Wing Miniatures along with a whole host of board game titles.
Evansville Fire Department reports busy, hectic 2022
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department had their hands full in 2022, and it shows. Firefighters and first-responders worked hard everyday to keep Evansville a safe place. EFD reported their end-of-year run total, which may surprise many. The fire department made a whopping 11,210 runs throughout the year, wrapping up with one of […]
