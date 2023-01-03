For Damar Hamlin’s teammates, peers and everyone in the NFL community, going back to work is not business as usual. Players returned to practice with heavy hearts on Wednesday, two days after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during Buffalo’s game at Cincinnati. The 24-year-old Bills safety remains hospitalized in critical condition. His teammates are set to play the Patriots on Sunday, and all games for Week 18 remain on schedule. Some players across the league have expressed concern about playing this weekend because they’re still processing what happened to Hamlin.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO