Kentucky concluded its 2022 football season with a 21-0 loss to Iowa in the Music City Bowl. Fans should have known it was going to be an offensive struggle considering quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez opted out. Offensive success was essentially directly related to the raw natural talent of those two players. An extra month of practice and game repetitions for young players is what bowl season is all about. In breaking down the snap counts from Saturday's affair, some insight into next season's rotation became evident.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO