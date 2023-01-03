Read full article on original website
Kenneth Horsey announces return to Kentucky for sixth season
Team captain and three-year starting offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey announced Thursday he will return to Kentucky for the 2023 season for his sixth and final year of college eligibility. "In regards to my decision, I would like to officially announce that I will be returning for my SIXTH and final...
Oscar Tshiebwe named to Wooden Award midseason top 25
Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe has taken the first step toward repeating as college basketball's national player of the year. Tshiebwe was named to the Wooden Award's midseason top 25 released Wednesday as he looks to become the award's second two-time winner, joining Virginia's Ralph Sampson in 1982 and 1983.
Snap counts: Opt-outs and transfers offer insight into spring rotation
Kentucky concluded its 2022 football season with a 21-0 loss to Iowa in the Music City Bowl. Fans should have known it was going to be an offensive struggle considering quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez opted out. Offensive success was essentially directly related to the raw natural talent of those two players. An extra month of practice and game repetitions for young players is what bowl season is all about. In breaking down the snap counts from Saturday's affair, some insight into next season's rotation became evident.
Deone Walker named ESPN True Freshman All-American
Kentucky nose tackle Deone Walker was named to ESPN's True Freshman All-American Team, it was announced Wednesday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. "Walker wasn't a big name in Kentucky's class, ranked as a three-star out of Detroit. At 6-foot-6, 330...
Kentucky basketball: John Calipari direct with players after 74-71 win over LSU
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari breathed a sigh of relief and was direct with his players following Tuesday's 74-71 win over LSU. The Wildcats held off a Tigers' scoring run in the final two minutes to prevail following a missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. "I felt good all...
Look: Kentucky Fans Are Furious With Official Tonight
Kentucky basketball fans aren't happy with the performance from referee Doug Shows on Tuesday night. Wildcat hoops fans feel Shows is holding their team back as they face off against the LSU Tigers this evening. One call in particular set Big Blue Nation off. Shows called off a bucket for...
rockytopinsider.com
Former Blue Chip Tennessee Football Target, Kentucky Standout Enters Transfer Portal
Standout Kentucky defensive tackle Justin Rogers plans on entering the transfer portal shortly, 247sports Steve Wiltfong first reported Tuesday morning. Rogers was a two-year starter and three-year contributor for the Kentucky defense, totaling 62 tackles in his time in Lexington. The Oak Park, Michigan native was almost a Vol. Former...
aseaofblue.com
Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU
Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
