Family of Bills S Damar Hamlin releases statement

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
(Update: Jan. 5, 3:23 p.m.): According to a report, the Bills and Bengals not resume their Week 17 matchup.

The NFL is also still figuring out how to handle postseason seeding with the contest unlikely to be continued:

Previously coverage:

(Update: 1/4, 9:54 a.m.): Hamlin reportedly had “positive readings” overnight:

Previous coverage:

(Update: 1/3, 1:36 p.m.): Bills-Bengals will not resume play this upcoming week:

Previous coverage:

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized.

According to a release from the team, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday evening. He collapsed in the midst of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following CPR being administered, he was sent to a nearby hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

Waves of support have come out for Hamlin, via acts of service, messages, and donations.

His family has released the below statement on Tuesday, updating the situation:

From the family of Damar Hamlin:

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.

We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professional at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.

Your generosity and compassion mean the world to use.

Please keep Damar in your prayer. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

Thank you, The Hamlin Family

Phyllis Brown
1d ago

We all know that when prayers go up, blessings come down. The out poor of love to the family is real. Let's continue praying for a full recovery for Damar, and strength for the family.

Just A Random Guy
1d ago

I was talking to a friend about this and we discussed how much division there is in this country and how unnecessary it is. This situation proves right here that there's an outpouring of love that trumps that division and it doesn't matter who you are, what you look like or where you came from. Sending prayers to him and his family and hope he makes a speedy recovery.

Phyllis Morris-Brooks
1d ago

Praying that God will continue to wrap his healing arms around Damar as he go through his medical treatments. He's going to be a living testimony to millions 🙌🏾🙏🏼. I'm also Praying for his parents. I was in their shoes a couple of years ago. My eldest son collapsed on the basketball court during practice at 15 years old. He had went into cardiac arrest. He's 39 years old know. I personally believe that God will heal your son.

