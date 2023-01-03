Family of Bills S Damar Hamlin releases statement

(Update: Jan. 5, 3:23 p.m.): According to a report, the Bills and Bengals not resume their Week 17 matchup.

The NFL is also still figuring out how to handle postseason seeding with the contest unlikely to be continued:

Previously coverage:

(Update: 1/4, 9:54 a.m.): Hamlin reportedly had “positive readings” overnight:

Previous coverage:

(Update: 1/3, 1:36 p.m.): Bills-Bengals will not resume play this upcoming week:

Previous coverage:

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized.

According to a release from the team, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday evening. He collapsed in the midst of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following CPR being administered, he was sent to a nearby hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

Waves of support have come out for Hamlin, via acts of service, messages, and donations.

His family has released the below statement on Tuesday, updating the situation: