Family of Bills S Damar Hamlin releases statement
(Update: Jan. 5, 3:23 p.m.): According to a report, the Bills and Bengals not resume their Week 17 matchup.
The NFL is also still figuring out how to handle postseason seeding with the contest unlikely to be continued:
(Update: 1/4, 9:54 a.m.): Hamlin reportedly had “positive readings” overnight:
(Update: 1/3, 1:36 p.m.): Bills-Bengals will not resume play this upcoming week:
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized.
According to a release from the team, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday evening. He collapsed in the midst of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Following CPR being administered, he was sent to a nearby hospital. He is listed in critical condition.
Waves of support have come out for Hamlin, via acts of service, messages, and donations.
His family has released the below statement on Tuesday, updating the situation:
From the family of Damar Hamlin:
“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.
We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professional at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.
Your generosity and compassion mean the world to use.
Please keep Damar in your prayer. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”
Thank you, The Hamlin Family
