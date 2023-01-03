Read full article on original website
Related
Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage
Of the 20 states that have failed to raise the minimum wage above the federal $7.25 an hour standard, 16 have more than 12% of their children living in poverty, according to a States Newsroom analysis of wage and poverty data. Anti-poverty advocates say that’s a sign that there’s an urgent need for lawmakers to […] The post Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023
More than half of the states in the U.S. will raise their minimum wages next year. Will yours?
Florida’s Population Is Now the Fastest-Growing in the U.S. According to New Data – What Are the Effects for Floridians?
Woman moving housePhoto byZachary Kadolph on UnsplashonUnsplash. On December 22, the U.S. Census Bureau released its latest analysis of population data and it has revealed what many Floridians knew already - that more Americans than ever before are moving to live in the Sunshine State.
CBS 58
A quarter of US service members have been food insecure, new report finds
(CNN) -- Just over a quarter of US service members have experienced food insecurity in recent years, according to a new report from the RAND Corporation. The report, released this week, said that 25.8% of Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard personnel were food insecure. More than half of that percentage -- 15.4% -- were active duty troops.
Black drivers twice as likely to be stopped by California police, racial profiling report shows
California police are most likely to pull over and search Black drivers, according to a new report.
Shocking Report Finds Over 60,000 Black Women Were Murdered or Went Missing Last Year
Startling data released by Research in Action (RIA) found that more than 60,000 Black women and girls went missing or were murdered in the US last year. Furthermore, Black women are more than twice as likely to be victims of homicide compared to their White counterparts. The numbers have called...
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Texas
By transcribing the previously untranscribed Table XXVII from the 1870 decennial census, a state-level glimpse into the historic job market can be seen.
Minimum wages set to increase in 27 states in 2023 by an average of $0.87
In 2023, the minimum wage was set to increase in 27 states. The increases range from $0.23 in Michigan (a 2.28% increase from 2022) to $1.50 in Nebraska (a 14.29% increase from 2022). one increase was set to take effect on December 31, 2022;. 22 increases were set to take...
Colorado steps in to transport immigrants to other states
Gov. Jared Polis confirmed Tuesday the influx of immigrants arriving in Denver compelled the state step in and help transport immigrants to their "desired destination" — meaning cities in other states. The City of Denver has been doing this since at least early December when a busload of immigrants,...
Where minimum wage hikes are taking effect in the new year
NEW YORK — Nearly half of U.S. states raised their minimum wages at the outset of 2023, helping millions of workers contend with the nation's ongoing bout of high inflation. In all, 23 states raised their wage floors at the start of this year in keeping with inflation-adjusted increases or as part of scheduled hikes that take effect at the beginning of each calendar year.
US Census Bureau redefines meaning of 'urban' America
Around 4.2 million residents who live in the small cities, towns and villages that lost their urban designation were bumped Thursday into the rural category.
World population projected at 7.9 billion on New Year's Day
The world population is projected to be 7.9 billion people on New Year's Day 2023, with 73.7 million people added since New Year's Day 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday. That marks a 0.9% increase in the world population over the past year. During January 2023, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau said. The U.S. population on New Year's Day 2023 is projected to be 334.2 million people, with 1.5 million people added since New Year's Day 2022, or an increase of just under a half percent. The U.S. is projected to have a birth every nine seconds and a death every 10 seconds in January 2023. Net international migration is expected to add a person to the U.S. population every 32 seconds. The combination of births, deaths and net international migration increases the U.S. population by a person every 27 seconds, according to the Census Bureau.
Illinois’ annual population loss is accelerating
(The Center Square) – For the ninth consecutive year, Illinois lost population and the losses are accelerating. Overall, the United States grew by 0.4% over the past year that ended July 1. That’s 1.25 million additional people for a total of nearly 333.3 million nationwide. Most of the...
iheart.com
Bill Filed Requiring Remedial Courses For Students Scoring Below Benchmarks
Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, has filed Senate Bill 44 to require high schools across the state to provide remediation courses for students scoring below subject-area benchmarks on tests like the ACT or SAT. “Unfortunately, a large portion of our young people who graduate high school and opt for college end...
AOL Corp
Minimum wage rises in more than half of U.S. states
With the federal minimum wage at $7.25 an hour, unchanged for 13 years and counting, states across the country continue to take matters into their own hands. The latest to join the party is Nebraska, where voters passed an initiative in November’s elections to gradually raise the minimum wage there to $15 per hour by 2026. The first step in that state's process took effect with a bump for cornhuskers to $10.50 per hour on Jan 1.
Democratic Socialists push members to recruit family during holidays
‘Tis the season — to read Das Kapital! The Big Apple’s chapter of Democratic Socialists of America unveiled a sneaky recruitment guide on Christmas Eve instructing loyalists on how to take advantage of holiday gatherings to “talk to … relatives about socialism & bring them into DSA.” The far-left group – whose reach both citywide and nationally has grown in recent years with the rise of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Democratic socialist pols to elected office – released their directive through a dozen social media posts. They included illustrated, glossy drawings and even urged members to avoid using the dreaded “S word” so...
Potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023
In 2023, a host of new laws have already gone into effect and are yet to go into effect in the United States. They have the potential to change Americans' lives for the better. From an increase in the minimum wage to salary transparency, these laws could help improve working conditions, the quality of life for many people and much more. Here's a look at some of the most noteworthy changes coming our way.
Workers in half the country will see major pay increase in 2023
Washington, D.C., and over half the states in the United States are raising their minimum wage this year, with residents of the nation's capital getting the biggest boost.
Comments / 0