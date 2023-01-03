ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Virginia Mercury

Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage

Of the 20 states that have failed to raise the minimum wage above the federal $7.25 an hour standard, 16 have more than 12% of their children living in poverty, according to a States Newsroom analysis of wage and poverty data. Anti-poverty advocates say that’s a sign that there’s an urgent need for lawmakers to […] The post Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS 58

A quarter of US service members have been food insecure, new report finds

(CNN) -- Just over a quarter of US service members have experienced food insecurity in recent years, according to a new report from the RAND Corporation. The report, released this week, said that 25.8% of Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard personnel were food insecure. More than half of that percentage -- 15.4% -- were active duty troops.
KRMG

Where minimum wage hikes are taking effect in the new year

NEW YORK — Nearly half of U.S. states raised their minimum wages at the outset of 2023, helping millions of workers contend with the nation's ongoing bout of high inflation. In all, 23 states raised their wage floors at the start of this year in keeping with inflation-adjusted increases or as part of scheduled hikes that take effect at the beginning of each calendar year.
COLORADO STATE
Leader Telegram

World population projected at 7.9 billion on New Year's Day

The world population is projected to be 7.9 billion people on New Year's Day 2023, with 73.7 million people added since New Year's Day 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday. That marks a 0.9% increase in the world population over the past year. During January 2023, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau said. The U.S. population on New Year's Day 2023 is projected to be 334.2 million people, with 1.5 million people added since New Year's Day 2022, or an increase of just under a half percent. The U.S. is projected to have a birth every nine seconds and a death every 10 seconds in January 2023. Net international migration is expected to add a person to the U.S. population every 32 seconds. The combination of births, deaths and net international migration increases the U.S. population by a person every 27 seconds, according to the Census Bureau.
AOL Corp

Minimum wage rises in more than half of U.S. states

With the federal minimum wage at $7.25 an hour, unchanged for 13 years and counting, states across the country continue to take matters into their own hands. The latest to join the party is Nebraska, where voters passed an initiative in November’s elections to gradually raise the minimum wage there to $15 per hour by 2026. The first step in that state's process took effect with a bump for cornhuskers to $10.50 per hour on Jan 1.
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Democratic Socialists push members to recruit family during holidays

‘Tis the season — to read Das Kapital! The Big Apple’s chapter of Democratic Socialists of America unveiled a sneaky recruitment guide on Christmas Eve instructing loyalists on how to take advantage of holiday gatherings to “talk to … relatives about socialism & bring them into DSA.” The far-left group – whose reach both citywide and nationally has grown in recent years with the rise of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Democratic socialist pols to elected office – released their directive through a dozen social media posts. They included illustrated, glossy drawings and even urged members to avoid using the dreaded “S word” so...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brenna Temple

Potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023

In 2023, a host of new laws have already gone into effect and are yet to go into effect in the United States. They have the potential to change Americans' lives for the better. From an increase in the minimum wage to salary transparency, these laws could help improve working conditions, the quality of life for many people and much more. Here's a look at some of the most noteworthy changes coming our way.

