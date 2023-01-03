Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson shows, attractions celebrate the arrival of 2023
On the evening of Saturday, Dec. 31, several of Branson’s theaters invited folks to join them for one final performance of 2022 ahead of the arrival of the New Year. At Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre, they hosted their annual New Year’s Eve Fiesta Party. With the doors opening at 7:30 p.m. attendees were given the chance to browse the taco bar catered by Tortilleria Perches before enjoying an expanded version of the Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety show.
ksgf.com
Springfield Movie Theater Closing Its Doors
(KTTS News) — Springfield’s Regal College Station movie theater is closing. Its last day of operation is Thursday, January 5. The location made the announcement on its Facebook page, although it did not mention why it is closing. The theater in downtown Springfield is owned by Cineworld, based...
bransontrilakesnews.com
New passage found in Branson West cave system
Adventure Cave Tours in Branson West discovered a new passage in their cave systems. According to Adventure Cave Tours Owner Bruce Herschend, the passage is not believed to have been known to people before. Exploring the cave system is part of some of the experiences offered on the tours. “To...
bransontrilakesnews.com
John Garnes Meyers & Elrita Philomena Primeaux (Lou) Meyers
John Garnes Meyers, 88, and Elrita Philomena Primeaux (Lou) Meyers, also 88, of Branson, both passed away within hours of each other on December 18, 2022. Garnes Meyers was born September 7, 1934 in Midland, LA to Jessie and Della Meyers. Lou was born on August 18, 1934 in Gueydan, LA to Otis and Oscalie Primeaux. Garnes and Lou married on January 20, 1951 in Acadia Parish, LA; they were so close to celebrating their 72nd wedding.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Earl Junior Harris
Earl Junior Harris, 59, passed away December 26, 2022, in Branson, Missouri. Earl entered this life July 4, 1963, the son of Burden and Marion (Price) Harris in Galena, Missouri. Earl proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marion Louise...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson art students honored at exhibition
A trio of Branson High School artists earned honors during a recent regional art exhibition. Veronica Parks, Clara Dean and McKenzie Stafford won awards at the 7th Annual Best of the Midwest High School Competitive Art Exhibition, held at Drury University in Springfield during the last two weeks of November.
KYTV
Mercy Springfield announce first babies born in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy Springfield announced Sunday the first boy and girl born in 2023 at Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital Springfield. The first baby was born at 12:32 a.m. His name is Greyson Mikal (pronounced Michael) Soltys, weighing 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Greyson is the first child of...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Janet E. Clark
Janet E. Clark, 77, of Bradleyville, MO passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in her home surronded by family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Ruby Hunsucker. Janet is survived by her husband, Ronald Lee Clark of Bradleyville, MO; two daughters Tammy Baird (Kirk) of...
933kwto.com
Whataburger Opens Today in Ozark
Whataburger in Ozark opens today at 11 AM, and is expected to cause major traffic delays. The location, located off of Business 65, across from Lowes, is starting out as drive-thru only, and you will only be able to enter the lot by turning right from Marler Lane. Two Springfield...
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Gail McNish
Gail McNish, 64, of Powersite, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at her home. Gail was born on October 7, 1958 in Branson, MO. She was raised in Forsyth by Lawrence & Lizzie Wolfe as well as her mother Marie (Wolfe) Jones. She was preceded in death by her...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Futsal tournaments coming to Branson
A tournament is coming to Branson revolving around a version of soccer unknown to many casual fans of the sport. Futsal is a version of the sport where the ball doesn’t have much bounce, is played with teams of five on each side, and is fast-paced with much more scoring than a typical soccer game. The game is played in two 20-minute halves, versus the 45 minute halves of normal soccer.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Mercy Branson gains nurse practitioner
Mercy Clinic Family Medicine Branson announced the addition of a new nurse practitioner. Miricle Anderson said she works hard not to provide cookie-cutter care to her patients. “I work with each patient individually,” Anderson said. “What works well for one may not work for another. It’s important that I individualize...
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Seasonable temperatures ahead, no rain until Saturday. Seasonable temperatures ahead, no rain until Saturday. A fire station in fair grove is picking up the pieces. A fire station in fair grove is picking up the pieces. New law regarding homelessness receives push back. House Bill 545 went into effect at...
KYTV
Ozark family impacted by tornado says they take every weather warning seriously
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - April 30, 2019, will always be a day that people living in the Waterford subdivision in Ozark will remember. That is the day a tornado hit several homes in the middle of the night. “I never dreamt in any capacity that it would happen to us,”...
KYTV
Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash is piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, several people turned to us for help. “It’s been two and a half weeks now. It’s piling up,” said John Hietter. He says...
Missouri City One of the 10 Most Dangerous and It’s Not St. Louis
There's a new ranking showing the most dangerous places in America and one of them is in Missouri, but it's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you might think. With another year of data in the books, there's a new ranking of most dangerous cities in America that's just been shared by Safewise. Among the top 10 is a Missouri city, but it's not one of the 2 major metro areas that normally get called out for their high crime rates. Listed as the #9 most dangerous city in America is...Springfield, Missouri.
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
933kwto.com
Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Possible in the Ozarks Monday and Monday Night
A strong storm system will move into the Ozarks Monday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. The National Weather Service says heavy rain will be likely, especially south and east of Springfield, which could lead to some flooding, especially in low lying areas. There is also...
KYTV
Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
