The Issue: Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir “Spare,” which intimately details life in the royal family. I am exhausted by Prince Harry, who continues his career as a victim, despite wealth, wife, family and celebrity (“Prince of Wails,” Jan. 6). Not to mention that he has “escaped” the horrible life he experienced within the monarchy. He continues to bemoan his identity as “the spare,” when certainly, by this time in life, he could have developed a more positive personal identity of his choice. It is shameful that in spite of a host of opportunities to heal, he promotes this tragic persona. Sallyanne Ferrero Naples, Fla. One...

