SPARTANBURG, S.C.---The Southern Conference announced the 2022-23 All-Faculty & Staff Team Wednesday. The 20-member squad honors one faculty and one staff member from each of its 10 schools. The team includes the Chattanooga Mocs duo of Dr. Michael D. Thompson and Will Watson. Thompson heads the University's History Department while...

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO