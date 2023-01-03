ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana ex-deputy pleads guilty in sex crimes case, sentenced to 100 years

By Allison Bruhl
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Dennis Perkins, a former deputy, pleaded guilty to charges in a sex crimes case Tuesday morning.

He was sentenced to 100 years in prison without the possibility of probation or parole.

Perkins, 47, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree rape, sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, video voyeurism, mingling harmful substances, production of child porn and production of child porn involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Read the statement issued by Perkins’ attorney, Jarret Ambeau:

“Mr. Perkins accepted responsibility for his acts and did not accept responsibility for anything he did not do. And he expressed his sorrow in the courtroom for all persons harmed in this matter.”

Watch the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office discuss Perkins’ guilty plea below:

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released the following statement:

“Today, Dennis Perkins admitted to his despicable crimes and pled guilty in court. He not only waived any right to appeal, probation, or parole and any attempt to avoid conviction; but Mr. Perkins also spared the victims from reliving his horrific crimes during trial.

“Today’s conviction is in the best interest of our victims and justice. I thank Assistant Attorneys General Barry Milligan, Erica McLellan, and Christopher Walters for their great prosecutorial efforts to hold Dennis Perkins accountable. I also thank my Cyber Crime Unit for their work on this case and their tireless pursuit to protect Louisiana’s children. Additionally, I thank our Victims Advocate Kristen Martin for her passionate and dedicated efforts working with our victims throughout this prosecution.

“Our State is suffering from a crime epidemic, and it is going to take a strong commitment from local and state officials to defeat it. Criminals must be punished for their crimes, and victims must be supported. Today, my office sent a loud message to predators lurking: if you harm children, you will receive the justice you deserve.”

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry

Back in August , Perkins’ trial was delayed again until Jan. 9 after the defense claimed that the attorney general’s office accidentally sent pornographic material involving a child within the evidence that was meant to be shared.

In 2019, Dennis and his estranged wife Cynthia were indicted with more than 70 felony counts each. According to the 44-page indictment , the majority of charges were producing child porn for both. Other charges in the indictment included rape and sexual battery against a child.

The case made headlines after details emerged alleging Dennis videotaped himself making semen-laced cupcakes that were served to children.

After the indictment, Dennis was fired by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Cynthia, who was a teacher, resigned from the parish school district.

Cynthia was sentenced to 41 years in prison in February 2022 after accepting a plea deal in which she pled guilty to second-degree rape, production of child porn and conspiracy of mingling harmful substances.

A third person involved in the case, Melanie Curtin, was sentenced to life in prison after she was found guilty of aggravated rape and video voyeurism in December 2021.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

