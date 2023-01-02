ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker

Falcons Sign Ex Fourth Round Pick to Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback John Reid to their practice squad ahead of a Week 18 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reid was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but was traded to the Seattle Seahawks after his rookie season.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL draft pick scenarios for Bears heading into Week 18

The Chicago Bears aren’t contending for a playoff spot, but there’s still something big at stake heading into their Week 18 finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Let’s be honest, the attention has been on the 2023 offseason for weeks at this point, and that starts with landing a top selection in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears are a lock for a top-four draft pick at this point, and they can reach as high as the first overall selection. If everything lines up.
CHICAGO, IL
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Daily Sweat: Brooklyn is favored on the road against a Pelicans team without Zion

We unfortunately aren’t getting a second matchup of the season between Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant on Friday night. Durant’s Nets visit the Pelicans (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), but Williamson is sidelined with a hamstring strain. He is set to be re-evaluated later in the month as the Pelicans want to make sure he’s healthy for the second half of the season and the playoffs.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy