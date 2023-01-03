ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

94.5 PST

A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
NEWARK, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Perk up with a cup of coffee at these cute N.J. cafes

New Jersey is a densely packed state, but we’re also a hyped-on-caffeine one with our abundance of coffee shops. Spending time in a cozy cafe is one of the best ways to laze away a cold, winter afternoon. Plus, ceramic mugs make excellent handwarmers! Below is a small list of interesting places to go. We recommend finding a coffee purveyor near your exit because we all like to be in a place where everybody knows your name.
UTAH STATE
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey’s Must Try Delicious Sandwich Shop is Right Here at the Jersey Shore

This is a topic I think we can all agree on, sandwiches. I think the majority of us will agree that they are delicious and we can agree no matter what the "style". To be honest we all have our favorites and possibly the "hoagie" or "sub" sandwich may be the most popular form of a sandwich. Of course, folks might vote for the "club sandwich" or a "grilled cheese" or maybe even the good ole' "peanut butter and jelly". Side note, I like how the English refer to a "grilled cheese" as "cheese on toast" lol sounds tasty.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ pizzeria ranked among top 50 in the world

It’s no secret that New Jersey has some of the best pizza spots in the country. Better than New York, better than Detroit, better than Chicago. If you ask any New Jerseyan, we’ll gladly say that we have the best pizza in the world and you don’t have to doubt that statement because it’s actually true.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

