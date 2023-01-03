ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Houston Chronicle

NFL draft order: Who the Houston Texans need to win in Week 18

The Houston Texans' quest to land atop the NFL draft order is simple. With a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, or a Chicago Bears win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Texans will secure the No. 1 overall pick. If Houston wins and Chicago loses, it will drop to No. 2.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Kansas commit Elmarko Jackson trending in the right direction again

Elmarko Jackson is a player I’ve had the benefit of seeing multiple times in recent months. My belief in Jackson’s talent and potential is well-documented at this point, but admittedly his start to his first season in the prep ranks wasn’t seamless as he seemed to be over-thinking and not playing in total attack mode, as I detailed after the National Prep Showcase in November.
LAWRENCE, KS
numberfire.com

Titans' Derrick Henry (hip) logs full practice on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 18

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (hip) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 18's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Henry logged a full practice on Wednesday, his second in a row to start the week after missing Week 17's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He is trending in the right direction for Saturday's crucial showdown with the Jaguars. Barring a setback, expect him to be active against Jacksonville.
NASHVILLE, TN
dallasexpress.com

NFL Playoff Picture | Week 18

The 2022 NFL season is just one week from officially ending, and the roster of 14 teams who will play in the postseason is still up in the air. Three playoff spots are yet to be claimed, and several teams in both divisions stand a chance to move up in the final standings following Week 18.

