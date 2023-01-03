Read full article on original website
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
How Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Commanders
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns offense woke up during the second half of Sunday’s 24-10 win over the Commanders. Here’s how the offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play....
Houston Chronicle
NFL draft order: Who the Houston Texans need to win in Week 18
The Houston Texans' quest to land atop the NFL draft order is simple. With a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, or a Chicago Bears win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Texans will secure the No. 1 overall pick. If Houston wins and Chicago loses, it will drop to No. 2.
NFL reporter says league may not count a Chiefs game when determining playoff seeding
The NFL said it will play its Week 18 games ... and it reportedly is considering options for playoff seeding, including one that involves the Chiefs.
NFL MVP Odds: The Winner Has Already Been Decided Based on the Current Betting Market
Patrick Mahomes has basically locked up the NFL MVP award. The post NFL MVP Odds: The Winner Has Already Been Decided Based on the Current Betting Market appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kansas commit Elmarko Jackson trending in the right direction again
Elmarko Jackson is a player I’ve had the benefit of seeing multiple times in recent months. My belief in Jackson’s talent and potential is well-documented at this point, but admittedly his start to his first season in the prep ranks wasn’t seamless as he seemed to be over-thinking and not playing in total attack mode, as I detailed after the National Prep Showcase in November.
numberfire.com
Titans' Derrick Henry (hip) logs full practice on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 18
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (hip) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 18's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Henry logged a full practice on Wednesday, his second in a row to start the week after missing Week 17's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He is trending in the right direction for Saturday's crucial showdown with the Jaguars. Barring a setback, expect him to be active against Jacksonville.
Trevor Lawrence, 2 other Jaguars sit out Tuesday practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars have withheld Trevor Lawrence from the first practice of every week since he suffered a toe sprain in Week 13 and that continued Tuesday ahead of the team’s Saturday showdown for the AFC South title. In addition to Lawrence sitting out the practice, the Jaguars also...
Chiefs fan snags souvenir from McKinnon’s touchdown milestone
Kansas City Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon is making NFL and franchise history, and on Sunday, one fan caught a piece of his success.
dallasexpress.com
NFL Playoff Picture | Week 18
The 2022 NFL season is just one week from officially ending, and the roster of 14 teams who will play in the postseason is still up in the air. Three playoff spots are yet to be claimed, and several teams in both divisions stand a chance to move up in the final standings following Week 18.
