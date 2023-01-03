ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

eenews.net

Can EPA’s Clean Water Act rule survive the courts?

Durable protections. That’s the phrase Biden administration officials have used for the past two years to describe what they hope to achieve in rewriting the rules governing which wetlands and waterways are regulated by the Clean Water Act. Now, they say, they have achieved that goal with a final...
NorthcentralPA.com

EPA finalizes water rule that repeals Trump-era changes

St. Louis (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday finalized regulations that protect hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, repealing a Trump-era rule that federal courts had thrown out and that environmentalists said left waterways vulnerable to pollution. The rule defines which “waters of the United States” are protected by the Clean Water Act. For decades, the term has been a flashpoint between environmental groups that want to broaden limits on pollution entering the nation's waters and farmers, builders and...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
Hdogar

Was Donald Trump the Worst President in American History? (Opinion)

Trump’s time in office is very recent and unforgettable. The 45th President of the United States took hold of the seat on January 20, 2017, and left it on January 20, 2021, making it one of the most unforgettable times in history. Sure, his leadership ways were slight, if not wholly, off, but the US citizens have gone as far as to name him the worst President in the history of the United States.
RadarOnline

'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work

Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Agriculture Online

Biden administration defines upstream reach of clean water laws

Stepping ahead of a pending Supreme Court ruling, the Biden administration spelled out through a new regulation the upstream reach of water pollution laws, saying it would assure safe drinking water for Americans “while supporting agriculture, local economies, and downstream communities.” Farm and home-builder groups, who helped stall an Obama-era definition of the “waters of the United States” (WOTUS), said the Biden WOTUS rule also was a regulatory nightmare built on murky interpretations of the law.
NPR

President Biden has made choosing diverse federal judges a priority

In President Biden's first two years in office, the Senate confirmed 97 federal judges at various levels. Because Democrats held the Senate in last year's elections, Biden has a chance to have the Senate confirm even more in the next couple of years. NPR's justice correspondent Carrie Johnson looks at the long-term implications for the law and for people's lives.
INDIANA STATE
hbsdealer.com

Muddy Waters: WOTUS ruling gives NAHB the blues

Expanded water codes could add uncertainty to the regulatory process for builders while harming housing affordability. As 2022 came to a close, the Biden administration established regulations that expand the definition of “waters of the United States” (WOTUS) under the Clean Water Act (CWA). But the National Association...
New Hampshire Bulletin

Biden administration to rapidly expel more migrants at the border, add legal pathways

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Thursday announced dual immigration strategies that would increase expulsions of migrants who attempt to cross the Southern border, while also expanding opportunities for migrants from several countries to legally enter the United States. But the sweeping new immigration plan brought condemnation from advocates who said he should not broaden […] The post Biden administration to rapidly expel more migrants at the border, add legal pathways appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ILLINOIS STATE

