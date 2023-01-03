Read full article on original website
Biden admin quietly reinstates 'overreaching' EPA rule potentially regulating 'puddles and ditches'
New regulations and definitions of water bodies in the U.S. have some worried the Biden administration could regulate puddles and ditches used by farmers.
eenews.net
Can EPA’s Clean Water Act rule survive the courts?
Durable protections. That’s the phrase Biden administration officials have used for the past two years to describe what they hope to achieve in rewriting the rules governing which wetlands and waterways are regulated by the Clean Water Act. Now, they say, they have achieved that goal with a final...
EPA finalizes water rule that repeals Trump-era changes
St. Louis (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday finalized regulations that protect hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, repealing a Trump-era rule that federal courts had thrown out and that environmentalists said left waterways vulnerable to pollution. The rule defines which “waters of the United States” are protected by the Clean Water Act. For decades, the term has been a flashpoint between environmental groups that want to broaden limits on pollution entering the nation's waters and farmers, builders and...
foodsafetynews.com
New ‘Waters of the United States’ rule rushed out ahead of SCOTUS ruling in Sackett v. EPA
The EPA and the Army, the federal agencies involved in the Clean Water Act, handed down new definitive language for “water of the United States” (WOTUS) in the form of an administrative rule on the final business day of 2022. By doing so, EPA and the Army jumped...
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
‘They will come after me,’ Joni Ernst says after Iowa GOP groups punished her for marriage vote
DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, said that she stands behind her vote to support the federal Respect for Marriage Act, despite censures for her actions by seven GOP county parties. Here’s what is included in the Respect for Marriage Act. Eleven other Republican senators supported the bipartisan […]
Was Donald Trump the Worst President in American History? (Opinion)
Trump’s time in office is very recent and unforgettable. The 45th President of the United States took hold of the seat on January 20, 2017, and left it on January 20, 2021, making it one of the most unforgettable times in history. Sure, his leadership ways were slight, if not wholly, off, but the US citizens have gone as far as to name him the worst President in the history of the United States.
Justice Gorsuch Warns Supreme Court's Title 42 Ruling Is Dangerous Business
The policy was originally started by the Trump administration and has been supported by Republicans and some Democrats.
Biden administration wants Supreme Court to allow Trump-era policy restricting migrants to end -- but not for at least a week
There's no deadline for the justices to rule. Title 42 remains in place at the moment.
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard blasts ‘incompetent’ Congress over failing border security in omnibus bill
Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard blasted Democrats and Republicans in Congress as "incompetent" for side-stepping border security as they worked to pass the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill.
Trump Expected To Be Criminally Referred
The United States House of Representatives’ Select Committee Investigating January 6 is expected to vote on Monday to refer criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports.
'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work
Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
What's in the $1.7 trillion spending bill Moran voted to approve
WASHINGTON —Lawmakers return to work Tuesday to a new era of divided government as Democrats relinquish control of the House after midterm election losses. The Senate remains in Democratic hands, barely. Late last week, President Biden signed the $1.7 trillion government spending bill that will finance federal agencies through...
Hobbs ends Biden fight on land ownership Hobbs ends Biden fight on Arizona border land ownership
PHOENIX -- Katie Hobbs is pulling the plug on her predecessor's taxpayer-funded fight with the Biden administration over who owns land along the international border. An aide to the ...
Agriculture Online
Biden administration defines upstream reach of clean water laws
Stepping ahead of a pending Supreme Court ruling, the Biden administration spelled out through a new regulation the upstream reach of water pollution laws, saying it would assure safe drinking water for Americans “while supporting agriculture, local economies, and downstream communities.” Farm and home-builder groups, who helped stall an Obama-era definition of the “waters of the United States” (WOTUS), said the Biden WOTUS rule also was a regulatory nightmare built on murky interpretations of the law.
americanmilitarynews.com
Sen. Sullivan blocks Pentagon nominee, demanding action from Biden administration on Ambler Road
Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan blocked a confirmation vote on a Pentagon nominee, demanding action from the Biden administration on a road project intended to access mining opportunities in Northwest Alaska. For months, Sullivan has worked to stop a confirmation vote for Laura Taylor-Kale to be assistant secretary of defense...
NPR
President Biden has made choosing diverse federal judges a priority
In President Biden's first two years in office, the Senate confirmed 97 federal judges at various levels. Because Democrats held the Senate in last year's elections, Biden has a chance to have the Senate confirm even more in the next couple of years. NPR's justice correspondent Carrie Johnson looks at the long-term implications for the law and for people's lives.
hbsdealer.com
Muddy Waters: WOTUS ruling gives NAHB the blues
Expanded water codes could add uncertainty to the regulatory process for builders while harming housing affordability. As 2022 came to a close, the Biden administration established regulations that expand the definition of “waters of the United States” (WOTUS) under the Clean Water Act (CWA). But the National Association...
Biden administration to rapidly expel more migrants at the border, add legal pathways
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Thursday announced dual immigration strategies that would increase expulsions of migrants who attempt to cross the Southern border, while also expanding opportunities for migrants from several countries to legally enter the United States. But the sweeping new immigration plan brought condemnation from advocates who said he should not broaden […] The post Biden administration to rapidly expel more migrants at the border, add legal pathways appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
How area members of Congress voted
WASHINGTON - Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted between Dec. 23 and Dec 29. The 118th Congress convened on Tuesday, Jan. 3. House votes ...
