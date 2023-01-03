ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Americans more skeptical about social media than rest of world

It’s hard to overemphasize the impact social media has had on the national political landscape over the past two decades. The sources we choose to follow and the algorithms that form around us not only affect the color and tone of the news we get, but in many ways they define our reality every time we check our smartphones.
SlashGear

EU Slaps Meta With $414m Fine And Big Advertising Changes May Follow

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp among others, is facing a new regulatory challenge in the European Union. The company has repeatedly faced legal challenges in its history and has been at the forefront of debates on hot-button issues like privacy, data security, and user rights in digital spaces.
NBC News

Twitter says it will relax ban on political advertising

Twitter says it will ease up on its 3-year-old ban on political advertising, the latest change by Elon Musk as he tries to pump up revenue after purchasing the social media platform last year. The company tweeted late Tuesday that “we’re relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the...
Upworthy

Einstein was a physics genius. But his passion might have been civil rights.

This article originally appeared on 10.27.17These days, the name Albert Einstein is basically a synonym for “genius.”Einstein’s theory of relativity is one of the cornerstones of modern physics and his predictions continue to be confirmed today, even over a hundred years later. That’s not to mention his famous E=mc2 equation and the nuclear weapons it eventually helped spawn (which Einstein came to deeply regret).He could even be pretty wise at times. A note scrawled with a piece of advice — "A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness." — recently sold for $1.56 million.
France 24

French town feminises name for 2023 to highlight gender inequality

A French mayor has announced that his town's name will take on the feminine form for a year to raise awareness about gender equality. Bertrand Kern, the socialist mayor of Pantin outside Paris, announced the move in a New Year's video message on Twitter earlier this week. "Pantin will for...
Andy Monroe

Opinion: Love-Hate Relationships

Love-hate relationships, also known as ambivalent relationships, are characterized by a complex mix of positive and negative feelings towards the other person. These types of relationships can be difficult and complicated, as the individuals involved may oscillate between feelings of love and hate, attraction and resentment.
psychologytoday.com

Games Master Manipulators Play: Controlling the Narrative

Master manipulators seek to control what you perceive and believe. They can feel guilt, so they rationalize it away. Beware relationships in which you care more for the other person than they do for you. When I was in my early thirties and newly divorced, a friend set me up...
Salon

"Why are these conflicts allowed?" Corporate giving to SCOTUS-linked group sparks blowback

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Alarm and concern were expressed Saturday in response to new reporting about a charitable group with close ties to the U.S. Supreme Court that has been soliciting and accepting donations from corporate interests and far-right activists with cases before the court.
psychologytoday.com

Retooling for Coping with the Assault on Democracy

The United States has been undergoing a catastrophic assault on our democracy, on elections and the rule of law. The assault on democracy is inseparable from an assault on reality. If democracy prevails, we will emerge as survivors of that combined assault. The understanding of ourselves as survivors of societal catastrophe can be a source of insight.
psychologytoday.com

Shaming Is an Aggressive Act

Shaming involves degrading, humiliating, insulting, embarrassing, and even dehumanizing another person or group. Broad research has shown that self-compassion is the antidote to shame. Shame is a self-conscious emotion that can be a positive motivator to follow social norms. However, all too often, internalized shame can be intensely emotionally debilitating....

